As I was chatting with a neighbor the other day, I was surprised to learn that there is a Walmart Museum in Arkansas. I had no idea such a thing existed, but I admit I was curious. There is, in fact, a museum dedicated to all things Walmart, although it appears to have started as a more traditional visitor center in 1990.The Museum is located in Bentonville, Arkansas, and includes the Spark Cafe and Walton's 5&10.
talkbusiness.net
Cromwell relocates NWA office in downtown Springdale
Progress on a multimillion-dollar commercial renovation project in downtown Springdale took a tangible step forward in December with its first tenant. Cromwell Architects Engineers has established a 5,000-square-foot office for 10 employees on the second floor at 100 W. Emma Ave. It’s part of a more extensive redevelopment of the former First Security Bank complex, including retail, restaurant and office uses.
KYTV
Ozarks Life: The case of Eureka Springs’ Black Dog
EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) - It’s always great to see people come together to help find a lost pet. In the shadow of the Basin Park Hotel in Eureka Springs, there are dogs everywhere. But this park is the last place a beloved black dog named Black Dog was seen.
The pilot behind the deadly plane crash in Fayetteville
ARKANSAS, USA — Saturday afternoon, 5NEWS got to speak with people who knew and worked with Lewis Brant Barnes, the man who died after a plane crash on Friday, Jan. 7. “He will be remembered forever for sure. He’s just gone too soon, and that breaks my heart,” said Jared Chronister, former Papa John's Pizza business partner of Brant Barnes.
KTLO
Former owner of MH pizza store killed in plane crash
The former owner of Papa John’s Pizza in Mountain Home was killed in a plane crash Friday evening in northwest Arkansas. According to a Facebook post from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Lewis Brant Barnes of Tontitown was the lone occupant of a Beech M35 fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft when it crashed off North Smokey Bear Road southeast of Fayetteville.
Stolen truck from Rogers used in Missouri ATM burglary attempt
Barry County Sheriff's Office is looking for three suspects that stole a truck in Rogers, Ark. to attempt a burglary in Missouri.
Shaun White to visit Rogers for Walmart event
Shaun White and other professional snowboarders are coming to Rogers on Jan. 8 for Fiesta Twists 360˚ event.
fourstateshomepage.com
Plans to demo old Jasper Co. courts building move forward
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — County construction isn’t quite done yet. Across the brand new parking lot, the now old courts building, which has stood there for 49 years. There are still a few things left to move over to the new facility. Crews hope to start the demolition...
Fayetteville bars bring awareness on date rape drugs being used
Recently, Maxine's Tap Room posted on Facebook warning people to look out for date rape drugs being slipped into drinks.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin’s getting $4 million to help widen busy roadway
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved funding on Wednesday for Joplin area transportation projects. The Missouri General Assembly has appropriated $75 million for Governor Mike Parson’s Transportation Cost-Share Program to fund 28 local transportation projects in Missouri. The program matches up to fifty percent of construction contract costs for selected projects.
KYTV
Branson man in serious condition after being ejected from car
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Branson was taken to a Springfield hospital in serious condition after being ejected from a car Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash occurred around 4:55 a.m. on Highway 76 just west of the Highway 248 intersection north of Branson. The report states the car failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the left side of the road, hit a beam then overturned several times, before ejecting the driver.
fourstateshomepage.com
Job Centers call for more women to consider the ironworker’s field
JOPLIN, Mo. — An employment program in southwest Missouri is hoping to inspire women to enter a male-dominated field. The Joplin and Monett Job Centers hope they’ll consider participating in an upcoming ironworker training program. Statistically, 2021 data from Zippia shows a little more than 58,000 ironworkers employed...
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: 1-8-23
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – After a week off, there’s a lot to catch up on the Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk. Lots of portal talk. Kirk touches on the players that have committed and the offers going out. For the full interview, head to the video above.
KHBS
All 24 ICU beds at Mercy Northwest are occupied
ROGERS, Ark. — All 24 ICU beds at Mercy Northwest are occupied, a spokesperson said. Doctors have seen a significant surge in cases for flu, COVID-19 and RSV in Arkansas. All three are respiratory viruses. "That's the new normal," Dr. Jason McKinney with Mercy Northwest, said. "We are trucking...
KHBS
Rogers woman speaks about dog attack that injured two of her dogs
ROGERS, Ark. — Jennifer Courser says her mother was walking two of her three dogs on Thursday, Dec. 29, on the Van Winkle Trail which is a part of Hobbs State Park. Courser's mom and two dogs were attacked by two larger dogs under Highway 12. “One of the...
fourstateshomepage.com
Southwest Missouri man accused of using children in shoplifting scam
JAY, Okla. – Oklahoma authorities issue an arrest warrant for a Noel, Missouri man for allegedly making his children shoplift beer and steaks from a Grove Walmart. Gary Cook, 52, is charged in Delaware County District Court with two counts of child neglect and petty larceny. Cook is accused...
fourstateshomepage.com
More shoplifting charges levied against former Galena school resource officer
MIAMI, Okla. – Prosecutors file more shoplifting charges against a former Kansas school resource officer. Christopher Bailey Corbit, 44, of Commerce, is facing eight citations for multiple shoplifting incidents at a Miami Walmart since September. Corbit does not have a published telephone number. Efforts to reach Corbit by social...
KYTV
Aurora, Mo. man charged for armed robbery of a Wheaton gas station
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Aurora is being charged in connection to an armed robbery that occurred at a Wheaton gas station this week. According to court records, 38-year-old Jonathan Worthington of Aurora has been charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Northwest Arkansas courts see high-profile trials on the docket in January
With courts at all levels across The Natural State reopening to begin 2023 on January 3, Northwest Arkansas is set to host several high-profile criminal trials.
fourstateshomepage.com
Local nurse takes pride in making a difference
JOPLIN, Mo. — April Willis was recognized for her genuine kindness when she received a special award. This local nurse takes pride in making a difference, inside and outside of the hospital. “I’ve always been that nurse that wants to make sure that I make a difference in the...
