Adam Rich, Eight Is Enough Family's Youngest Son, Dead at 54
Adam Rich, an actor best known for starring in the ABC dramedy Eight Is Enough, died Saturday. He was 54 years old. Family members confirmed the news to TMZ, but did not reveal a cause of death. The actor was reportedly found dead at his home, though foul play is not suspected. Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son on Eight is Enough, for a total of 112 episodes. The series ran from 1977-1981 for five seasons, and co-starred Dick Van Patten, Betty Buckley, Grant Goodeve, Lani O’Grady and Laurie Walters, among others. He began his career at Chatsworth High School with a drama...
Miley Cyrus Announces New Album Endless Summer Vacation
Miley Cyrus has announced a new album called Endless Summer Vacation, which is set for release on March 10th via Columbia Records. The album was recorded in Los Angeles and produced with Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike WiLL Made-It, and Tyler Johnson. Cyrus describes it as her “love letter to LA,” as well as “a reflection of the strength she’s found in focusing on both her physical and mental well-being,” notes a press release.
Welcome to Chippendales: What’s Fact and Fiction In the New Hulu True Crime Series?
Hulu’s Welcome to Chippendales is without a doubt one of the biggest surprises that TV has to offer this year. Following Chippendales founder Steve Banerjee (Kumail Nanjiani), the show starts out as an exciting underdog tale about an Indian emigrant who goes on to create one of the world’s most popular establishments. But then, as Chippendales becomes more and more of a success, the show metamorphoses into a stranger-than-fiction story of arson, racketeering, and murder – to just scratch the surface.
Christoph Waltz Menaces Employees in Trailer for The Consultant: Watch
Thanks to his dry delivery, Christoph Waltz has a knack for portraying characters with evil undertones. In the new teaser trailer for the upcoming Prime Video thriller series The Consultant, he puts that talent to good use by menacing employees at the gaming company he’s hired to improve. “My...
Christian Bale on How The Pale Blue Eye Crafts an Origin Story for Edgar Allan Poe
In recent times, films and TV shows have found rich territory in exploring how iconic figures arrived at their iconic status, from countless superheroes to Whitney Houston to Saul Goodman. Add Edgar Allan Poe to those ranks, thanks to The Pale Blue Eye, as the new Netflix thriller reveals what the famed author might have been like before becoming “that whiskey bent and hell bound godfather of the macabre,” as star Christian Bale (with an assist from Hank Williams) tells Consequence.
How Will HBO’s The Last of Us Be Different From the Game? And Other Questions Answered
One of 2023’s first big premieres draws viewers into a dark alternate timeline of societal collapse and mold-infested zombies — a world that’s already quite familiar to video game enthusiasts, because they’ve played it. This is why The Last of Us executive producer Craig Mazin says that in adapting the award-winning video games for HBO, he and executive producer Neil Druckmann made sure that any changes they made during the adaptation process were “always purposeful.”
10 Bluey Episodes That Explain Why I’d Die for Those Dogs
Children, while cute, have questionable taste in television. And although first-time parents might be willing to put up with anything for a few minutes of precious silence, by the time of your thousandth re-watch you might find yourself flipping off Blippi or going loco at Cocomelon. When that happens, we inevitably cast about for kids’ programming fit for an adult intelligence. Thankfully, in our time of need, there’s Bluey.
Evil Dead Rise Trailer Promise “Scariest” Installment Yet: Watch
The Evil Dead are coming back: New Line Cinema has today unveiled the official trailer for Evil Dead Rise, the new installment in the beloved horror franchise set to hit theaters on April 21st, 2023. Creator/original director Sam Raimi won’t be helming this movie, nor will Bruce Campbell reprise his...
Natasha Lyonne Knows You’re Lying in Trailer for Rian Johnson’s Poker Face: Watch
Fans of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery have ten more puzzle boxes to open, with creator Rian Johnson’s new mystery series Poker Face coming to Peacock on January 26th. A new trailer is out now, and finds star Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, a woman who always knows when you’re lying.
Netflix Renews Wednesday for Season 2
Wednesday Addams doesn’t bury hatchets, she sharpens them, and she’ll be back sharper than ever now that Netflix has officially renewed Wednesday for Season 2. The news is hardly a surprise; Wednesday is one of Netflix’s biggest hits ever, even breaking some viewership records set by Stranger Things. Season 1 of the Tim Burton-produced, Jenna Ortega-starring series inspired viral dances and unblinking stares, and according to co-showrunners Miles Millar and Alfred Gough, they’re just getting started.
Peter Gabriel Returns with Comeback Single “Panopticom”: Stream
Peter Gabriel has returned with a new song called “Panopticom.” It serves as the lead single to i/o, his upcoming first new album of original material in 21 years. “Panopticom” features contributions from Brian Eno (synth), David Rhodes (guitar), Tony Levin (bass), and Manu Katché (drums).
Frankie Rose Announces New Album Love as Projection, Shares “Anything”: Stream
Frankie Rose has announced her first album in six years, titled Love as Projection, along with the project’s debut single, “Anything.”. The former Vivian Girls and Dum Dum Girls member’s fifth solo LP follows 2017’s Cage Tropical and will once again pair her with Slumberland Records, as has been the case for every release aside from 2014’s Herein Wild. In the meantime, the Brooklyn-based indie-pop artist has developed a set that merges new wave aesthetics with modern, electronic-based production.
Cardi B Channels Her Inner Emo, Sings Fall Out Boy’s “Sugar We’re Goin Down”: Watch
Cardi B will sing anything you want to hear, even Fall Out Boy, ’cause that’s just who she is this week. The rapper belted a few lines of the pop punk band’s 2005 classic “Sugar We’re Goin Down” at a New Year’s party in Miami, and you can watch the brief cover go down below.
Owen Roizman, The Exorcist Cinematographer, Dead at 86
Owen Roizman, the Academy Award-nominated cinematographer known for films such as The Exorcist, The French Connection, and Network, has died at the age of 86. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Roizman passed away on Friday, January 6th, after spending several months in hospice care. Roizman was the recipient of five...
Tom Hanks, Father of Nepo Babies, Defends Nepotism: “It’s a Family Business”
We hate to break it to you, but chances are, at least one of your favorite actors is almost certainly a “nepo baby.” Famous children of famous parents have been a hot-button topic online recently, but Tom Hanks has a different term for it: “Family business.” The latest business venture? Hanks and his son Truman both appear in the upcoming comedy A Man Called Otto.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson Has Met with James Bond Producer: “[It] Went Well”
Aaron Taylor-Johnson is among the candidates under consideration to succeed Daniel Craig as the next James Bond. According to Matthew Belloni of Puck News, Taylor-Johnson “sat with [Bond] producer Barbara Broccoli, and the meeting went well.”. Belloni adds that Taylor-Johnson checks all of the boxes: “great actor, British, fits...
Dolly Parton, Debbie Harry, Cyndi Lauper, and More Releasing New Song Together
A star-studded group of singers including Dolly Parton, Debbie Harry, and Cyndi Lauper have joined forces for a new song called “Gonna Be You,” recorded for the soundtrack to the equally star-studded upcoming road trip comedy 80 for Brady. Penned by songwriting mastermind Diane Warren and also featuring Gloria Estefan and Belinda Carlisle, the track is out on January 20th.
Daughtry and Lzzy Hale Cover Journey’s “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)”: Stream
Daughtry and Lzzy Hale have teamed up for a cover of the Journey hit “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart).”. The cover comes nearly 40 years after the song was initially released as a single supporting Journey’s Frontiers LP, featuring a powerhouse vocal by the band’s then-frontman Steve Perry. Both talented singers in their own right, Chris Daughtry and Hale are well suited for the complex vocal arrangement, delivering a passionate duet over a heavier musical rendition.
Harry Melling on Portraying Edgar Allen Poe Alongside Christian Bale in The Pale Blue Eye
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS. Harry Melling sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about The Pale Blue Eye, his new Netflix film co-starring Christian Bale. The movie finds Melling portraying a young...
Billie Eilish Covers Ben Folds’ Deep Cut “Still”: Watch
Billie Eilish was only five years old when Ben Folds released “Still,” and so she might have been the perfect age to come across it in the 2006 animated heist film, Over the Hedge. Regardless of when she first encountered “Still,” she has now returned to it with a 51-second cover on TikTok.
