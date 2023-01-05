Read full article on original website
Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2023
We’ve got some big opening dates coming up, like the TRON Lightcycle Run, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and the completion of the EPCOT transformation. But unfortunately, there will also be some closures. We already know about a lot of them, and we’re here with the FULL list for 2023 so far!
Disney World Facing Huge Problem That Could Ruin Your Trip
Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Free Report Florida theme parks essentially completed their covid comeback this holiday season. Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom welcomed capacity crowds from before Christmas with the expectation of sellouts past the New Year's holiday. Prices are higher than they ever have been...
The Unexpected Item That’s SELLING OUT in Disney World
When you pack for Disney, you probably remember to bring pajamas, your toothbrush, your Minnie ears, your MagicBand+, and other essentials. But did you pack…your gloves?. Florida might be the Sunshine State, but sometimes it can get hit with really cold weather! A freeze warning and freeze watch were even put in place for some areas of Florida over the Christmas weekend. And while things are warming up, some cooler weather will continue for just a bit in Orlando (at least in terms of the lows). If you aren’t prepared for the cooler weather, you might arrive in Florida and be met with a rather unfortunate situation in the parks.
Two Beloved Disney World Rides Face 2023 Closures
Fans of Disney World and the Disneyland Resort who are planning to visit any of the parks in the months ahead need to keep up on which rides and attractions are not operating and when they might reopen to get the best experience. Disney theme parks have ramped up construction...
A NEW Ride-Themed Loungefly Bag Is In Disney World!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Fans of classic Disney attractions cannot miss the new Loungefly bag and Minnie ears that we spotted in Disney World today! And even if you’re not in the parks, you can still get your hands on the latest items.
Another Date Has COMPLETELY SOLD OUT for Disney World in 2023
Believe it or not, the week after the holidays can sometimes be even MORE crowded in Disney World than the peak holiday season. A recent update proves that’s the case this year!. Although we saw some pretty big crowds at the parks for Christmas and New Year’s, we’re seeing...
Universal Studios Theme Park Closer to Banning Popular Activity (Disney Already Has)
Theme parks have to balance the needs and wishes of their customers carefully. That's especially true when some people want to do something that's widely understood to be bad for them and those around them. But changing social standards are beginning to have an impact. Smoking is nowhere near as...
Incredible Video Captures Bald Eagle Dropping A House Cat Into Its Nest For Eaglets To Eat
Unfortunately for us, our favorite furry critters can be easy targets for those birds that decide to make a home near an urban environment. It’s notoriously rumored that many nests that belong to birds of prey are littered with many different collars from cats and smaller dogs. It’s no question that these birds are absolute killers… assassins of the sky.
Travel Agent Shares One 'Disney World' Room Type Everyone Should Avoid
It sounds like this particular room has no space.
Disney’s Kali River Rapids Closing, Worrying Fans That It May Be Permanently Offline
Walt Disney World is closing its Kali River Rapids ride on Jan. 9, sparking worries that the closure may be permanent. Disney frequently changes its rides, worrying longtime park-goers that a beloved ride may not return. Usually, the changes are minor, as in adding inclusive characters on the “It’s A Small World After All” or removing the images of pirates chasing wenches, to name two rides that had updates and then returned. The Disney corporate communications department assured that the Kali ride will be back. “Kali River Rapids will be temporarily closed for routine maintenance and will reopen this spring.” The latest...
VIDEO: Fire at Beaches & Cream Soda Shop Causes Evacuations at Two Walt Disney World Hotels
A kitchen fire at Beaches & Cream Soda Shop caused the evacuation of two Walt Disney World Resort Hotels this evening. Beaches & Cream is located at Disney’s Beach Club Resort, which is adjacent to Disney’s Yacht Club Resort. Both resorts were evacuated after a fire broke out in the restaurant’s kitchen.
Resort Details Released for Complimentary Disney Dining Promo Card Offer at Walt Disney World
Details about eligible resorts have been revealed for the Disney Dining Promo Card, a new complimentary dining gift card available with select Walt Disney World vacation packages for arrivals between June 25 and September 14, 2023. The offer is available for a minimum four-night length of stay with a four-day...
Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Hotel Discounts Up to 30% Off Announced for Spring & Summer 2023
Walt Disney World has announced new Annual Passholder discounts for spring and summer 2023. The discounts are valid for most nights between May 1 and July 10. Savings vary based on the resort but range between 10-30% off. See the full breakdown of eligible resorts below. Save 30%. Boulder Ridge...
Disney Closing Legendary Roller Coaster for a Long Time
Whenever a Disney ride closes, it creates speculation on what will happen to the ride. Will Disney just perform routine maintenance, or will it add to the theme or completely retheme the ride? Walt Disney himself knew before opening any theme park it would take constant updating. Walt Disney World...
Disney World Gets Ready for Major Dining Changes
While most people planning a trip to Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Free Report Disney World may be looking forward to the park's rides or the fun of staying at a Disney hotel most of all, there are certainly people who also look forward to all the special foods the parks offer (beyond Disney's classic Dole Whip, that is).
Almost EVERY Ride at A Disney Park Closed, Guests Disappointed
Disappointed Guests reported recently that not only was almost every ride at a Disney Park closed yesterday, but only four were open. We bring you strange tidings from the Disney Parks this week with some unexplainable occurrences regarding the closures of rides and attractions. Earlier this week, we reported on a Walt Disney World ride that closed suddenly (and with confusing circumstances) and has not yet demonstrated signs of reopening. And now its Southern California counterpart, Disneyland Resort, is also seeing peculiar circumstances.
Important Rule Added to Disneyland Website
If you’re heading to a Disney park, it’s important that you read up on the rules for the parks and laws for the state you’ll be visiting. While you might have been to the parks before, you should check back for updates closer to your trip because rules and regulations can change. Recently, we saw Disney World add an important WARNING to their website, advising guests that they could be kicked out for failure to follow a specific rule. Now, it seems Disneyland’s website has been updated with a similar notice.
Fans Mourn As Classic Disney Ride Languishes In Disrepair
Practically any Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort fan who has been on a Disney vacation in recent years can most likely describe their time waiting in long lines in Disney Parks for rides that then break down, shut down, or malfunction. These days, Disney rides and attractions are breaking at a “ridiculous” pace — and one attraction, that many people have a soft spot for, has just taken some serious hits damage-wise!
Disney Park to Shut Down for the Day Later This Month
The New Year is bringing with it several closures and refurbishments (some leading to the opening of entirely new attractions) at the Walt Disney World Resort. Along with closures for refurbishments and updates, however, entire Disney Parks and select experiences always have the possibility of shutting down for other reasons, too, like inclement weather, special events, and corporate buyouts, just to name a few.
Why You Should Be Careful Staying at These Disney World Hotels in 2023
Disney World is always a FLURRY of activity. That means that there is always some kind of construction going on, whether that be for new attractions, new restaurants, ride refurbishments, and more. If you don’t know about these things in advance, it could catch you by surprise and affect your...
