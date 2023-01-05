CHESTER, Vt. – It’s time to pull out your poetry notebook for Series II of the Stone Village Poetry Experience in Chester. The poetry slams and workshops will be led by Tuck Wunderle and surprise guest collaborators. Poetry slams and workshops will take place in January, February, and March at the First Universalist Parish in Chester’s Stone Village. All are invited to take part. Whether you come to share your poetry or to listen, we guarantee you will have fun and be inspired.

CHESTER, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO