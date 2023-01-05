Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
vermontjournal.com
Rani Arbo & Daisy Mayhem at Next Stage
PUTNEY, Vt. – Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present New England’s acclaimed folk/roots quartet Rani Arbo & Daisy Mayhem at Next Stage on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 4 p.m. Rani Arbo & Daisy Mayhem feature four-part vocal harmonies, indelible songs, fiddle, acoustic and electric guitars, bass,...
vermontjournal.com
Birding on the Farm Workshop Series
WALPOLE, N.H. – This winter and spring, the Cheshire County Conservation District (CCCD) in partnership with the Antioch Bird Club, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), Windham County Natural Resources Conservation District (Windham NRCD), and Southeastern Vermont Audubon Society will launch a two-part workshop series running through March 2023.
vermontjournal.com
Live poetry in Chester
CHESTER, Vt. – It’s time to pull out your poetry notebook for Series II of the Stone Village Poetry Experience in Chester. The poetry slams and workshops will be led by Tuck Wunderle and surprise guest collaborators. Poetry slams and workshops will take place in January, February, and March at the First Universalist Parish in Chester’s Stone Village. All are invited to take part. Whether you come to share your poetry or to listen, we guarantee you will have fun and be inspired.
vermontjournal.com
A Vermont family farm for 225+ years
LUDLOW, Vt. – Smith Maple Crest Farm, located in Shrewsbury, Vt., was established circa 1790. The seventh Smith generation still farms it today. Dairy and sheep herds and maple sugaring were the initial focuses of the family farm. As years and markets changed, dairy and sheep herds were phased out while maple sugaring remained. Grass fed beef became the livestock part of the farm. The Smith’s, Willard “Jeff” and Mary have wonderful stories to share of the Smith Maple Crest’s past history and its present farming operation on Thursday Jan. 19, at 7:30 p.m., at Fletcher Memorial Library in Ludlow.
vermontjournal.com
Soup to Nuts
CHESTER, Vt. – The First Universalist Parish of Chester, located in Chester’s Historic Stone Village, welcomes all to our community soup fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 14. We will be serving in house or take out between noon and 6 p.m. The menu includes soup or chili, salad, crusty bread, nuts, beverages, and dessert.
vermontjournal.com
Keith R. Young, 1956-2022
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Keith R. Young, 66, passed away suddenly on Thursday evening Dec. 29, 2022 at his home. He was born Feb. 16, 1956 in Springfield, Vt., the son of Richard C. and Janet (Stevens) Young. He attended Springfield schools, graduating from Springfield High School in 1974. On...
vermontjournal.com
Arol Ward Jr., 2022
GRAFTON, Vt. – Arol Ward Jr. passed away at Springfield Hospital on Dec. 31, 2022. A longtime resident and business owner in Grafton, Vt. A private service and burial in Grafton will take place with family this week. To view the full obituary please go to www.fentonandhennessey.com. Arrangements have...
vermontjournal.com
Gayle E. Mousley, 1953-2022 🇺🇸
ALSTEAD, N.H. – Gayle E. Mousley (nee Johnson), 69, of Alstead passed away on Monday Dec. 26, 2022 at Monadnock Community Hospital. Arthur and Elizabeth (Reitmeier) Johnson welcomed their daughter on Jan. 23, 1953. Born in Lakewood, N.J. and raised in Manahawkin, N.J.. Gayle was a 1972 graduate of Southern Regional High School.
vermontjournal.com
Local Appeal hearing on Perry Mountain development
CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – The Charlestown Zoning Board of Adjustment (ZBA) will hold a public meeting on Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. in the community room at 26 Railroad St. Charlestown, N.H. to hear an appeal brought by the Perry Mountain Community Group (PMCG). The appeal challenges the selectboard’s 3-2 decision to issue permits for a barn/garage and for a 10,000 square foot, five-bedroom residence near the top of Perry Mountain.
Comments / 0