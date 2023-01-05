ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Disasters are a disability issue

DISASTERS' UNEQUAL BURDEN — Advocates have been trying for years to draw attention to the harsh conditions that people with disabilities face after natural disasters. New federal data shows that the suffering is worse than anyone could have imagined. Census Bureau data released Thursday shows that people with disabilities...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

This ‘Sneaky’ DeSantis Power Grab Might Be His Cruelest Yet

For months now, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been aggressively using his executive power to deny transgender medical care for two of society’s most vulnerable groups—children and the poor. In that, he has been far from alone, as Republicans across the country lean into an ugly backlash against the trans community and the science that supports it.Along the way, DeSantis has been employing a power grab some fear will be adopted by other Republican governors—with disastrous results.As part of DeSantis’ ongoing MAGA crusade against progressives, his administration is simultaneously using different state agencies to cut off what is referred to...
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Why Jan. 6 enticed people of color

With help from Jesse Naranjo, Brakkton Booker, Rishika Dugyala, and Teresa Wiltz. It’s Jan. 6, 2023, the second anniversary of the siege on the Capitol. This week, the speaker feud in the House became the longest one since before the Civil War as the House GOP (kind of) coalesces around a deal and President Joe Biden announces a new policy of curbing asylum. But first, let’s talk about one underexplored angle of the Jan. 6 attacks.
OREGON STATE
POLITICO

A silver lining to California’s storms

THE BUZZ: It’s raining, it’s pouring, and Californians are breathing quiet sighs of relief. Make no mistake — the damage from the “bomb cyclone” has been devastating and deadly in many parts of the state. Flooding and high winds have killed multiple people in Northern California, prompted evacuations and left thousands without power. But there isn’t a single Californian who isn’t keenly aware that the state has been stuck in a historic drought.
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

The power of symbolism

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Eli | Email Lauren. President JOE BIDEN is set to fly out Sunday for his first trip to Latin America...
POLITICO

Tech to the global economy: Let's stay together

LAS VEGAS — Attendees at this year’s CES are sharply attuned to the sea change of the past several years in America’s approach to trade and manufacturing. It makes sense: Everyone at the country’s largest consumer-tech conference, from device manufacturers like Bosch and Panasonic to software developers, makes something. Their businesses are dependent on the dizzyingly complex trade network that underpins the global supply chain.
LAS VEGAS, NV
POLITICO

The legal threat coming for venture capital

Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Hill

The Hill’s Morning Report — House gets to work after Speaker election

Editor’s note: The Hill’s Morning Report is our daily newsletter that dives deep into Washington’s agenda. To subscribe, click here or fill out the box below. After finally clinching the gavel Saturday morning, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday begins his first official workday as Speaker witPh the likely adoption of the chamber’s rules. Parts…
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Money problems hit right-leaning foreign policy magazine

FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — The National Interest, a prominent journal run by a right-leaning foreign policy think tank, is shutting down its print edition after running into severe financial problems, according to four current and former magazine staffers familiar with the matter. The bimonthly magazine housed in the...
POLITICO

Poilievre vs. Singh: Who said it?

WHO SAID IT — The cost of living is set to dominate political discourse in 2023, and the Conservatives and NDP are both hoping to score points by painting the Liberal government as out of touch regarding the plight of everyday Canadians. Conservative Leader PIERRE POILIEVRE and NDP Leader...
WASHINGTON STATE
POLITICO

Lobbyists not sweating McCarthy’s drawn-out battle for the gavel

LOBBYISTS NOT SWEATING DRAWN-OUT SPEAKERSHIP RACE: Kevin McCarthy’s push to become House Speaker dragged on for the fourth day this afternoon, though the California Republican saw some major breakthroughs today. Despite many remaining questions about the inner workings of the chamber for the 118th Congress, K Street isn’t too flustered by the length of the proceedings (even as Washington influencers copped to being glued to C-SPAN like the rest of us).
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy