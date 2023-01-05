Read full article on original website
Related
POLITICO
Disasters are a disability issue
DISASTERS' UNEQUAL BURDEN — Advocates have been trying for years to draw attention to the harsh conditions that people with disabilities face after natural disasters. New federal data shows that the suffering is worse than anyone could have imagined. Census Bureau data released Thursday shows that people with disabilities...
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
This ‘Sneaky’ DeSantis Power Grab Might Be His Cruelest Yet
For months now, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been aggressively using his executive power to deny transgender medical care for two of society’s most vulnerable groups—children and the poor. In that, he has been far from alone, as Republicans across the country lean into an ugly backlash against the trans community and the science that supports it.Along the way, DeSantis has been employing a power grab some fear will be adopted by other Republican governors—with disastrous results.As part of DeSantis’ ongoing MAGA crusade against progressives, his administration is simultaneously using different state agencies to cut off what is referred to...
‘Stop WOKE Act’ puts pressure on Florida universities to cut critical race theory from curriculum
ORLANDO, Fla. — The governor’s office is putting pressure on universities across the state as part of support for the Stop WOKE Act. “WOKE” in the bill stands for “wrongs to our kids and employees.”. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Gov. Ron DeSantis...
The ‘Stolen’ Election That Poisoned American Politics. It Happened in 1984.
The 1984 race for Indiana’s ‘Bloody 8th’ trained a generation of politicians in the scorched-earth tactics of recounts. Its legacy lives on in Trump’s ‘stop the steal’ rhetoric.
POLITICO
Why Jan. 6 enticed people of color
With help from Jesse Naranjo, Brakkton Booker, Rishika Dugyala, and Teresa Wiltz. It’s Jan. 6, 2023, the second anniversary of the siege on the Capitol. This week, the speaker feud in the House became the longest one since before the Civil War as the House GOP (kind of) coalesces around a deal and President Joe Biden announces a new policy of curbing asylum. But first, let’s talk about one underexplored angle of the Jan. 6 attacks.
WDW News Today
UPDATE: New Proposal Aims to Create State Board to Run Reedy Creek Improvement District, Disney to Pay Debts
A new proposal by the Florida legislature would create a state board to run Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District but ensure Disney pays all its debts. Osceola County posted this notice of legislation today:. Notice is hereby given of intent to seek legislation before the Florida Legislature, during a...
California is working hard to pass gun laws — and even harder to defend them
State lawmakers introduce new gun legislation in a tense legal climate.
POLITICO
A silver lining to California’s storms
THE BUZZ: It’s raining, it’s pouring, and Californians are breathing quiet sighs of relief. Make no mistake — the damage from the “bomb cyclone” has been devastating and deadly in many parts of the state. Flooding and high winds have killed multiple people in Northern California, prompted evacuations and left thousands without power. But there isn’t a single Californian who isn’t keenly aware that the state has been stuck in a historic drought.
DeSantis activates National Guard as hundreds of Cuban migrants arrive in Florida
The decision comes at a moment complicated by broader, border-focused immigration fights that DeSantis has long-used to attack the Biden administration.
POLITICO
The power of symbolism
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Eli | Email Lauren. President JOE BIDEN is set to fly out Sunday for his first trip to Latin America...
POLITICO
Tech to the global economy: Let's stay together
LAS VEGAS — Attendees at this year’s CES are sharply attuned to the sea change of the past several years in America’s approach to trade and manufacturing. It makes sense: Everyone at the country’s largest consumer-tech conference, from device manufacturers like Bosch and Panasonic to software developers, makes something. Their businesses are dependent on the dizzyingly complex trade network that underpins the global supply chain.
POLITICO
The legal threat coming for venture capital
Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
The Hill’s Morning Report — House gets to work after Speaker election
Editor’s note: The Hill’s Morning Report is our daily newsletter that dives deep into Washington’s agenda. To subscribe, click here or fill out the box below. After finally clinching the gavel Saturday morning, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday begins his first official workday as Speaker witPh the likely adoption of the chamber’s rules. Parts…
POLITICO
Money problems hit right-leaning foreign policy magazine
FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — The National Interest, a prominent journal run by a right-leaning foreign policy think tank, is shutting down its print edition after running into severe financial problems, according to four current and former magazine staffers familiar with the matter. The bimonthly magazine housed in the...
Cooler hiring and milder pay gains could aid inflation fight
The December job growth, though a decent gain, amounted to the lowest monthly increase in two years.
POLITICO
Poilievre vs. Singh: Who said it?
WHO SAID IT — The cost of living is set to dominate political discourse in 2023, and the Conservatives and NDP are both hoping to score points by painting the Liberal government as out of touch regarding the plight of everyday Canadians. Conservative Leader PIERRE POILIEVRE and NDP Leader...
POLITICO
Lobbyists not sweating McCarthy’s drawn-out battle for the gavel
LOBBYISTS NOT SWEATING DRAWN-OUT SPEAKERSHIP RACE: Kevin McCarthy’s push to become House Speaker dragged on for the fourth day this afternoon, though the California Republican saw some major breakthroughs today. Despite many remaining questions about the inner workings of the chamber for the 118th Congress, K Street isn’t too flustered by the length of the proceedings (even as Washington influencers copped to being glued to C-SPAN like the rest of us).
Brazilian government retakes buildings from pro-Bolsonaro protesters
The situation drew comparisons to the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.
Comments / 0