Wisconsin State

Camera Catches Raccoon Adorably Trying to Catch Falling Snow

Here’s a video that should put a smile on your face and a fuzzy feeling in your heart: a home security camera in Washington State has captured footage of a raccoon trying to catch snowflakes falling from the sky. YouTuber Timothy Ellis has a floodlight security camera mounted to...
EVERETT, WA
Photographer Captures the Energetic World of Chemical Reactions in Macro

With a calculated blending of photography, science, and practical effects, photographer Scott Portingale captures and presents dynamic images of macro worlds and chemical reactions all within a square inch of a petri dish. In Portingale’s new experimental short film and image series titled Chemical Somnia, audiences are immersed in a...
Photographer Captures Stunning Shot of ISS Crossing Moon’s Crater

Talented “backyard astrophotographer” Andrew McCarthy has captured an incredible photo of the International Space Station passing in front of one of the Moon’s brightest craters. McCarthy says the photo is one of the “most meticulously planned” shots of his career, which has seen no shortage of carefully-planned...
ARIZONA STATE
Ceebla Cuud

Hunters Found a 6 Yr Old Boy Who Was Raised by Wolves in the Wilderness

Mowgli is a kid raised by wolves after being abandoned by his parents in The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling. Although Mowgli was well-versed in animal behavior, he was socially inept when it came to his fellow humans. Disney’s cinematic adaptations of Kipling’s classic tale all have a positive takeaway about finding one’s own identity and living in peace with the natural world. However, the fact that a sad real-life event inspired it is not well known.
msn.com

Giant river monster's 'insane jump' takes Internet by storm

Footage showing a giant sturgeon leaping next to a fishing boat has garnered millions of views as it showcases the power and grace of these so-called living dinosaurs. The accompanying footage, captured during a Yves Bisson charter on British Columbia’s Fraser River, shows the nearly 10-foot sturgeon breaking the surface during a ferocious attempt to shake the hook before rolling over and diving out of sight.
Shams

Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’

‘I feel proud because change is possible and healing and learning new things are possible.’ A woman whose mugshot went viral due to her highly inked face is undergoing severe laser therapy to remove the inking in order to forget the ex-boyfriend with whom she was arrested. Alyssa Zebrasky got the complex Day of the Dead tattoo four years ago while dating an ex-partner who also had elaborate facial tattoos.
CLEVELAND, OH
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose

Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose. This extraordinary footage was captured at the Glacier National Park close to the Many Glacier Hotel in Montana’s Rocky Mountains. We learn from the video notes that we are looking at a mother moose who had already lost one of her calves to a grizzly bear. The bear had been stalking this moose family for days and was obviously hopeful that they were going to get another meal soon. However, the Momma moose has other ideas!
MONTANA STATE

