Postgame Thoughts: Notre Dame at the 2023 All-American Bowl
SAN ANTONIO — That’s a wrap on the week. The five Notre Dame players who signed in December including linebacker Drayk Bowen, cornerback Micah Bell, defensive lineman Brenan Vernon, offensive lineman Sullivan Absher and safety Adon Shuler, saw their prep careers come to a close inside the Alamodome.
Angler reels in ‘rare,’ record-breaking fish at Indiana lake. Then he caught another
A fisherman in Indiana reeled in a “rare,” record-breaking catch but didn’t think much about the fish — until he caught another one. Scott Skafar set out on Lake Michigan from a marina in Portage, Indiana, on New Year’s Eve, he told McClatchy News on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
2 women found dead amid wellness check in Northwest Indiana
There is currently no one in custody
fox32chicago.com
$150K winning Powerball ticket sold in northwest Indiana
CHICAGO - A $150,000 winning ticket was sold at a northwest Indiana gas station for Saturday night's Powerball drawing. That ticket, sold at Speedway #6688 located at 9299 Broadway in Merrillville, matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball with a Power Play of 3 in Saturday night's $246 million drawing, according to a statement from the Indiana Lottery.
WNDU
South Bend man found safe
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - UPDATE: The South Bend Police Department has confirmed Darnell Walker has been located and is safe! Thank you for sharing!. The South Bend Police Department needs your help finding 39-year-old Darnell Walker. Walker is 5′11″, 210 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair, and was...
WNDU
Man pulled over on Indiana Toll Road accused of skimming
(WNDU) - A New York man who was stopped on the Indiana Toll Road in Elkhart County last year for speeding is now accused of skimming. Valentin Batausu, 42, of Woodside, N.Y., was stopped near the Bristol exit back in August 2022. According to court documents, a search of his trunk found 12 electronic skimming devices with what appeared to be a few hundred gift and debit cards.
hometownnewsnow.com
Police Looking for Driver in New Year's Hit and Run
(Michigan City, IN) - Michigan City Police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened New Year’s Eve, leaving a local woman seriously injured. According to reports, Angel Egmer of La Porte was struck by a black Mustang after leaving Barker Pub in Michigan City Sunday night. The car allegedly drove over her a second time before fleeing the scene.
WNDU
Suspect identified in Elkhart counterfeit bill investigation
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department was able to identify a suspect wanted for questioning in a counterfeit bill investigation on Friday. On Jan. 3, the police sought to identify the person of interest, who was wanted for questioning in connection to a counterfeiting scheme at A Nails on County Road 6 West in Elkhart.
Man accused of murdering Chicago mother of 6 found dead in Gary, released on own recognizance
Carter was released because, under Indiana law, if a case isn't brought to trial within 180 days, the defendant has a right to be released while they wait.
hometownnewsnow.com
Impaired Driver Given a Free Stay at County Jail
(La Porte, IN) - The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office pulled another suspected drunk driver off the local roadways. Shortly after 2:00 a.m. Friday morning, police were dispatched to Coolspring Township on the report of a reckless driver. In the area of CR 950 West and CR 300 North,...
Gary gets new interim police chief
Police are hoping that new information regarding a fatal hit-and-run crash on the South Side on December 29th will generate new leads. The incident involved two men, one in a wheelchair, the second pushing the wheelchair in a crosswalk.
