(WNDU) - A New York man who was stopped on the Indiana Toll Road in Elkhart County last year for speeding is now accused of skimming. Valentin Batausu, 42, of Woodside, N.Y., was stopped near the Bristol exit back in August 2022. According to court documents, a search of his trunk found 12 electronic skimming devices with what appeared to be a few hundred gift and debit cards.

ELKHART COUNTY, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO