Both Kansas and Kansas State are off to 3-0 starts in Big 12 basketball action, and we recap the two schools' bowl appearance following The Drive's two-week holiday hiatus. The Drive, featuring co-hosts Tim Fitzgerald and Michael Swain, will be available as part of the 247Sports Podcast Network the day after its television airing on WIBW. Due to altered highlight rights, the video version of The Drive is no longer available for replay on the internet.
Reactions after Kansas State's 97-95 overtime win at Baylor
WACO, Texas — Kansas State basketball moved to 14-1 and 3-0 in Big 12 play with a gutsy 97-95 overtime victory against Baylor on Saturday evening at the Farrell Center. Not only has Kansas State under first-year coach Jerome Tang won its first three conference games, but it has done so against three ranked teams. The first was a home overtime victory over No. 24 West Virginia, and then the Wildcats hit the road for back-to-back games in the Lone Star State, beating No. 6 Texas and No. 19 Baylor.
