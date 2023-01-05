WACO, Texas — Kansas State basketball moved to 14-1 and 3-0 in Big 12 play with a gutsy 97-95 overtime victory against Baylor on Saturday evening at the Farrell Center. Not only has Kansas State under first-year coach Jerome Tang won its first three conference games, but it has done so against three ranked teams. The first was a home overtime victory over No. 24 West Virginia, and then the Wildcats hit the road for back-to-back games in the Lone Star State, beating No. 6 Texas and No. 19 Baylor.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 23 HOURS AGO