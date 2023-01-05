Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Trevor Bauer Designated for Assignment by Dodgers After Reinstatement from Suspension
The following article contains descriptions of sexual assault and interpersonal violence. The Los Angeles Dodgers are releasing starting pitcher Trevor Bauer, the team announced Friday. Bauer released a statement on the decision, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today:. The move comes after a neutral arbitrator ruled in favor of Bauer...
Bleacher Report
MLB Players Primed to Be 1st-Time All-Stars in 2023
One of the biggest debates every MLB season comes when the All-Star Game rosters are announced and a handful of deserving players are inevitably snubbed. Those snubs are especially controversial when it's a player vying for his first career All-Star selection. By the time rosters were announced and injured players...
Bleacher Report
Realistic MLB Trades That Could Happen Before 2023 Spring Training
With Major League Baseball firmly between the busy part of its offseason and the start of spring training, dreaming up trade scenarios is the best way to pass the time. So, let's do that. Within reason, of course. That's to say we're not going to go so wild as to...
Bleacher Report
Report: Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. Cleared for Baseball Activities After Injuries
After missing the entire 2022 season due to injuries and a suspension for testing positive for a banned substance, Fernando Tatis Jr. will be ready to go for the start of spring training. Per The Athletic's Dennis Lin, Tatis has been cleared to resume baseball activities after undergoing multiple surgeries...
Bleacher Report
White Sox Closer Liam Hendriks Announces Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Diagnosis
Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks announced Sunday that he will begin undergoing treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma on Monday. "I am resolved to embrace the fight and overcome this new challenge with the same determination I have used when facing other obstacles in my life," he said in his statement:
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Bryan Reynolds Trade Interests Rangers amid Yankees, Dodgers Buzz
The Texas Rangers have put together an impressive winter of free-agent signings, but they are reportedly still looking to add to a roster that could compete for the AL West crown in 2023. As the Rangers search for a left fielder, the club is considering a trade for Pittsburgh Pirates...
Bleacher Report
Warriors' Joe Lacob Confirms Interest in Buying Angels: 'We're Going to Look at It'
Golden State Warriors governor Joe Lacob confirmed his interest in buying the Los Angeles Angels during The TK Show podcast with The Athletic's Tim Kawakami. "It's been reported that we're looking at it, and that's true," Lacob said. He continued:. "I don't know what we're going to do yet. I...
Comments / 0