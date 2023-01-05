Read full article on original website
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Cowboys to Lose Pollard, Sign 'Frankenstein' RB Replacement?
If the prophecy of one NFL guesser comes to fruition, Dallas Cowboys fans better enjoy the antics of Tony Pollard while they still can over the next few weeks. ... though another guesser offers a David Montgomery answer.
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
A look at how the Johnsonville Tailgate Village is prepared ahead of gameday
For the final time this season, Packers fans took in the gameday tradition of enjoying some food and drinks at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village just outside of Lambeau Field.
Bleacher Report
Aaron Rodgers, Packers Mocked by NFL Fans for Losing Playoff Spot After Loss to Lions
Aaron Rodgers will still have as many Super Bowl appearances in his career as Rex Grossman at the end of the 2022 campaign. That is because the Green Bay Packers blew their win-and-in playoff opportunity with a stunning 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Lambeau Field. All the Packers had to do was defend home-field advantage to turn a 4-8 start to the season into a five-game winning streak and playoff appearance, but the Lions had other ideas and played spoiler.
Bleacher Report
Russell Wilson Trolled by NFL Twitter After Geno Smith Sets Seahawks Passing Record
It has been a year to forget for Russell Wilson, and it just took another turn Sunday. During the Seattle Seahawks' overtime victory over the Los Angeles Rams, Geno Smith eclipsed Wilson's franchise record for the most passing yards in a single season. The future Hall of Famer threw for 4,219 yards during the 2016 campaign, but Smith surpassed that mark in his first season as a starter with the Seahawks (albeit with one extra game) after the NFC West team traded Wilson to the Denver Broncos.
Detroit puts to rest 'Same Old Lions' narrative with win over Packers
Following a win over the Packers to clinch their first winning season since 2017, the Detroit Lions were anxious to put the "Same Old Lions" narrative to rest.
Bleacher Report
Patriots Fans Want to Move On from Mac Jones After Losing to Bills, Missing Playoffs
The door to the 2023 NFL playoffs slammed shut for the New England Patriots after they fell 35-23 to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Heading into Week 18, New England occupied the final wild-card spot in the AFC and needed only a win over the Bills or losses by the Miami Dolphins or Pittsburgh Steelers to qualify for the postseason.
Bleacher Report
2023 NFL Draft Order: Full List of Picks for Every Team After Saturday Week 18
The 2023 NFL draft order is coming into focus, with just one day left to play in the regular season. There is still a race to the bottom of the standings to determine the No. 1 overall pick between the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears. The Texans will clinch the league's worst record with a loss or tie against the Indianapolis Colts.
Bleacher Report
Jarrett Stidham Ridiculed by Raiders Fans for Poor Play in Week 18 Loss to Chiefs
If the Las Vegas Raiders are going to trade Derek Carr this offseason, allowing Jarrett Stidham to serve as their starting quarterback in 2023 should not be the move. The Raiders fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 31-13 on Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium in their regular-season finale, falling to 6-11 and capping off a disappointing first season under head coach Josh McDaniels.
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Picture 2023: Dissecting AFC, NFC Scenarios Before Final Games
Sunday marks the final day of the 2022 NFL regular season, and there are 14 games on the slate. By the end of the night, the 14-team playoff field will be set, and preparations will begin for the Wild-Card Round the following weekend. Twelve teams have already clinched spots in...
Bleacher Report
Report: Ravens' Lamar Jackson Believes He Can Return from Knee Injury for Playoffs
Lamar Jackson has already been ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals, but the 2019 NFL MVP is optimistic he will return for the postseason. Per NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, the Baltimore Ravens star has "indicated" to people close to him that he's "confident" about playing in the...
Bleacher Report
Bills' Damar Hamlin Says Love Shown to Him Has Been 'Overwhelming' in Instagram Post
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin posted to Instagram for the first time since suffering a cardiac arrest during the first quarter of Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday that the love and support he has received "has been overwhelming," adding that he's...
Bleacher Report
Lovie Smith Fired After 1 Season as Texans HC; Houston Finished 3-13-1
The Houston Texans fired head coach Lovie Smith after just one season, a move that came hours after the team pulled out a 32-31 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo previously reported the news. Rapoport and Tom Pelissero noted Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans are among the top candidates to replace Smith.
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Michael Thomas Restructures Saints Contract Ahead of Possible Free Agency
Wide receiver Michael Thomas reportedly restructured his contract with the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, potentially clearing the way for him to become a free agent. According to ESPN's Field Yates, Thomas had his base salary for 2023 reduced from $15.5 million to $1.165 million, and a $31.755 million roster bonus was added for the 2024 league year.
Bleacher Report
Jared Verse Will Return to FSU for 2023 Season; Projected 1st-Round NFL Draft Pick
Florida State defensive end Jared Verse, a potential first-round pick, announced he is forgoing the 2023 NFL draft and will return to the Seminoles next season. Bleacher Report's latest 2023 draft rankings had Verse as the No. 25 overall player. Verse told ESPN's Andrea Adelson that the NFL's feedback was "consistent" with projections that would have him be a top-20 selection.
Bleacher Report
NFL Teams Most Likely to Make Texas' Bijan Robinson a 1st-Round Pick in 2023
With the NFL season nearing its end, a lot of fans (and franchises) are already looking ahead to the 2023 draft. Quarterbacks and blue-chip defenders, such as Alabama's Will Anderson Jr., will get a lot of the predraft attention. However, one player figures to be a complete wild card between...
Bleacher Report
Report: Commanders Players Frustrated with Scott Turner's Predictable Play-Calling
Washington Commanders players appear dissatisfied with offensive coordinator Scott Turner's play-calling amid the team's four-game winless streak, which has knocked them out of playoff contention. Sam Fortier of the Washington Post spoke with a host of players who aren't happy as the once-promising season hit its low point last Sunday...
Bleacher Report
NFL Week 18: Biggest Takeaways, AFC Playoff Implications from Saturday Doubleheader
Intrigue abounded Saturday as the initial portion of the NFL's Week 18 slate began, and the outcomes couldn't have been more different. On one side, the Kansas City Chiefs did what they do. Chaos didn't rule with a Chiefs loss. Instead, Patrick Mahomes and Co. took care of business and looked in control throughout Saturday's meeting with the rival Las Vegas Raiders.
Bleacher Report
The 7 Greatest NFL Wide Receiver Seasons Since 2000
As the 2022 NFL season nears its conclusion, Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson is putting the final touches on one of the greatest seasons for a wide receiver. But before Jefferson's dynamic year takes its place in history, which wideouts since 2000 have done something similar?. Randy Moss, that's for...
