ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Bleacher Report

Aaron Rodgers, Packers Mocked by NFL Fans for Losing Playoff Spot After Loss to Lions

Aaron Rodgers will still have as many Super Bowl appearances in his career as Rex Grossman at the end of the 2022 campaign. That is because the Green Bay Packers blew their win-and-in playoff opportunity with a stunning 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Lambeau Field. All the Packers had to do was defend home-field advantage to turn a 4-8 start to the season into a five-game winning streak and playoff appearance, but the Lions had other ideas and played spoiler.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Russell Wilson Trolled by NFL Twitter After Geno Smith Sets Seahawks Passing Record

It has been a year to forget for Russell Wilson, and it just took another turn Sunday. During the Seattle Seahawks' overtime victory over the Los Angeles Rams, Geno Smith eclipsed Wilson's franchise record for the most passing yards in a single season. The future Hall of Famer threw for 4,219 yards during the 2016 campaign, but Smith surpassed that mark in his first season as a starter with the Seahawks (albeit with one extra game) after the NFC West team traded Wilson to the Denver Broncos.
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

2023 NFL Draft Order: Full List of Picks for Every Team After Saturday Week 18

The 2023 NFL draft order is coming into focus, with just one day left to play in the regular season. There is still a race to the bottom of the standings to determine the No. 1 overall pick between the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears. The Texans will clinch the league's worst record with a loss or tie against the Indianapolis Colts.
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

Jarrett Stidham Ridiculed by Raiders Fans for Poor Play in Week 18 Loss to Chiefs

If the Las Vegas Raiders are going to trade Derek Carr this offseason, allowing Jarrett Stidham to serve as their starting quarterback in 2023 should not be the move. The Raiders fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 31-13 on Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium in their regular-season finale, falling to 6-11 and capping off a disappointing first season under head coach Josh McDaniels.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Bleacher Report

Bills' Damar Hamlin Says Love Shown to Him Has Been 'Overwhelming' in Instagram Post

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin posted to Instagram for the first time since suffering a cardiac arrest during the first quarter of Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday that the love and support he has received "has been overwhelming," adding that he's...
Bleacher Report

Lovie Smith Fired After 1 Season as Texans HC; Houston Finished 3-13-1

The Houston Texans fired head coach Lovie Smith after just one season, a move that came hours after the team pulled out a 32-31 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo previously reported the news. Rapoport and Tom Pelissero noted Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans are among the top candidates to replace Smith.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Jared Verse Will Return to FSU for 2023 Season; Projected 1st-Round NFL Draft Pick

Florida State defensive end Jared Verse, a potential first-round pick, announced he is forgoing the 2023 NFL draft and will return to the Seminoles next season. Bleacher Report's latest 2023 draft rankings had Verse as the No. 25 overall player. Verse told ESPN's Andrea Adelson that the NFL's feedback was "consistent" with projections that would have him be a top-20 selection.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Bleacher Report

NFL Week 18: Biggest Takeaways, AFC Playoff Implications from Saturday Doubleheader

Intrigue abounded Saturday as the initial portion of the NFL's Week 18 slate began, and the outcomes couldn't have been more different. On one side, the Kansas City Chiefs did what they do. Chaos didn't rule with a Chiefs loss. Instead, Patrick Mahomes and Co. took care of business and looked in control throughout Saturday's meeting with the rival Las Vegas Raiders.
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

The 7 Greatest NFL Wide Receiver Seasons Since 2000

As the 2022 NFL season nears its conclusion, Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson is putting the final touches on one of the greatest seasons for a wide receiver. But before Jefferson's dynamic year takes its place in history, which wideouts since 2000 have done something similar?. Randy Moss, that's for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy