Yankees hire Omar Minaya as latest Brian Cashman lieutenant

By Greg Joyce
 3 days ago

The Yankees are adding yet another veteran mind to their front office.

After hiring former Giants general manager Brian Sabean as an advisor to GM Brian Cashman on Tuesday, the Yankees announced Thursday that they have also appointed former Mets GM Omar Minaya as senior advisor of baseball operations.

Minaya, who also previously served as GM of the Expos, was GM of the Mets from 2004-2010 and later returned to the franchise in 2017 as a special assistant to then-GM Sandy Alderson. The 64-year-old, who spent last season working for MLB as an amateur scouting consultant, was responsible for drafting Jacob deGrom and collecting a strong base of homegrown talent during his tenure in Queens.

Omar Minaya in the Mets dugout on June 24, 2018.
Sabean, the Yankees’ former director of scouting, rejoined the club on Tuesday as an executive advisor to GM Brian Cashman, who signed a four-year deal to remain in his role last month.

