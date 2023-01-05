Couple followed home, attacked after altercation at eastside bar

MADISON, Wis. — A couple was followed home and attacked by a group of people after they got into an altercation at an eastside bar over the weekend, according to Madison police.

The couple told police several vehicles followed them home from the bar after they had gotten into some kind of fight with multiple other customers at the business. Police didn’t share any details on the altercation itself.

According to an incident report from the department, three men and two women were involved in the alleged attack.

Officers responded to the couple’s residence around 5 a.m. Sunday and photographed their injuries. It’s unclear what time the attack itself happened.

No suspects had been identified or arrested as of Thursday morning.

