ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Couple followed home, attacked after altercation at eastside bar

By Logan Rude
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oUTDL_0k4aTA0b00

MADISON, Wis. — A couple was followed home and attacked by a group of people after they got into an altercation at an eastside bar over the weekend, according to Madison police.

The couple told police several vehicles followed them home from the bar after they had gotten into some kind of fight with multiple other customers at the business. Police didn’t share any details on the altercation itself.

According to an incident report from the department, three men and two women were involved in the alleged attack.

Officers responded to the couple’s residence around 5 a.m. Sunday and photographed their injuries. It’s unclear what time the attack itself happened.

No suspects had been identified or arrested as of Thursday morning.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Suspects Vicious Beat And Rob A Victim in Rockford, Reports Of Many Similar Incidents. Police Are Still Remaining Silent On Violent Crimes….

Our personal opinions on various topics. We have been hoping for transparency. Sadly, police have not released much information these days on all the violent crimes. So, we are just going to go ahead and post the information, that HAS been provided to us. Sources told us last night just...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

One man shot on Johnston Ave. in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police tweeted officers were investigating a shooting in the 400 block of N Johnston Ave, at 12:52 a.m. Saturday morning. One adult male suffered a non life threatening gun shot wound. Details are limited, but 23 News will provide updates as they come.
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man accused of pistol-whipping person on Madison’s east side arrested in Baraboo, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a 34-year-old man who they say pistol-whipped another person at a clinic on Madison’s east side Thursday morning. In an incident report, Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were called to the clinic in the 3100 block of East Washington Avenue around 6 a.m. Thursday after witnesses reported a disturbance. During the incident,...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Couple reports being followed, attacked coming home from bar

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A couple told police they were attacked on New Year’s Day after being followed home from a bar on Madison’s east side, police reported. In an incident report by MPD, a man and woman explained that they were at a club when they got into an argument with some customers there.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville Police searching for illegal dumping suspects

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville police are searching for two suspects who left a couch behind a business last Friday, Dec. 30. The two left the couch behind a business on W. Court St, forcing the owner to pay for the cleanup and proper disposal of the furniture. Police said...
JANESVILLE, WI
iheart.com

Wisconsin woman charged with POISONING HER HUSBAND not once but THREE TIMES

A woman in Madison, Wisconsin has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional murder after she allegedly tried to poison her husband THREE TIMES!. Amanda Chapin, 50, of Monroe, according to police poisoned her 70-year-old husband, Gary Chapin, by adding barbiturates into his coffee, the Wisconsin State Journal reported. The couple...
MADISON, WI
q957.com

Missing person investigation continues in Madison, South Dakota

MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Police in Madison, South Dakota, continue to investigate the disappearance of Araina Crenshaw. She was first reported missing last month on December 20th, and was last seen on the evening of November 17th, 2022. The Madison Police Department asks anyone with information to call 605-256-7531.
MADISON, SD
Q985

Intoxicated Wisconsin Man Goes To Wrong Apartment To Pass Out

After drinking way too much alcohol, this man in Wisconsin crashed out on a couch of a woman he didn't know. Many people that like to partake in the booze, can share stories of their stupidity while being wasted. Personally, I have experienced plenty in my lifetime. Especially, during my college days.
WISCONSIN STATE
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : High Speed Chase, Many Cops Are Chasing The Suspects

Our personal opinions on various topics. Sources are reporting a high speed police chase. It happened this afternoon in Loves Park. Several officers were in pursuit of a suspect that was fleeing in a vehicle. Police were chasing the vehicle near the following areas:. Alpine, Forest Hills, Harlem, Perryville, Riverside...
LOVES PARK, IL
WIFR

Rockford man charged after allegedly strangling a child

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man faces aggravated battery charges after police claim he abused a child. Ronald Baldwin, 61, is charged with Aggravated Battery in a Public Way and Aggravated Battery - Strangulation. Rockford police say they were first contacted on Oct. 21, 2022 about the alleged abuse. During the investigation, officers learned the abuse happened in the 200 block of S. Central Ave. and that victim was under the age of 13. A follow-up investigation led police to develop Baldwin as the suspect, who is known to the victim.
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

15-year-old girl arrested for false active shooter threat at Portage High School

PORTAGE, Wis. — Police arrested a 15-year-old girl Friday afternoon following a false active shooter threat at Portage High School earlier this week. In a news release, the city’s police department said the girl has been referred to Columbia County Juvenile Intake authorities on tentative charges of making terroristic threats, swatting and disorderly conduct. The release did not provide the...
PORTAGE, WI
nbc15.com

MPD arrest Middleton man after finding gun, marijuana in his car

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police arrested a 28-year-old man from Middleton on Saturday after discovering a gun in his parked vehicle during a patrol, according to an incident report. According to the report released Wednesday, police were patrolling Saturday at the Buckeye parking lot at 200 West Gilman Street...
MADISON, WI
WGN News

Wisc. woman charged with repeatedly poisoning husband

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin woman accused of repeatedly poisoning her veterinarian husband with animal euthanasia drugs has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Amanda Chapin, 50, of Monroe, was charged Dec. 28 in Lafayette County. Authorities say she poisoned her 70-year-old husband, Gary Chapin, three times during July and August, by putting […]
MONROE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man charged with trespassing after stranger finds him sleeping on couch

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman in Wisconsin found an intoxicated stranger, who was later arrested, sleeping on her couch. According to the Madison Police Department, on December 30 around 10:30 p.m., a woman walked out of her bedroom to find a stranger sleeping on her couch. Officers were sent to the 1700 block of Northport Drive.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy