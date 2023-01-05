ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

A new majority: 5 incoming council members hold the power to change Volusia County

By Sheldon Gardner, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r0J8X_0k4aSos400

From road quality to growth management, the County Council's impact is felt daily among Volusia County residents.

Because of redistricting and an election upset, five new council members joined the board this week out of seven seats, setting the potential for major changes to Volusia County's government.

The County Council has a lot of power collectively; it sets the policy direction for the county government, and the county manager carries out the decisions. The county is involved many parts of people's daily lives: fire rescue services; water and sewer service; zoning; community services; the county jail; animal control; beaches; libraries; parks; and more.

Beyond the day-to-day operations, the council deals with both controversial issues and emergencies, such as repairing the coast after Tropical Storms Ian and Nicole.

So the five new members ― Don Dempsey, Jake Johansson, Troy Kent, Matt Reinhart and David Santiago ― have a lot of work ahead of them.

"The size and scope of Volusia County is amazing," said Frank Bruno, former County Council chair. "It's going to be a learning experience for each one of these folks."

Report:Inmate, officers give conflicting accounts of incident at Volusia jail

Jail investigation and salary talks:Volusia county manager, attorney get pay raises despite protest by council chairman

New kayak launch, outdoor classroom:Volusia County Council approves Volusia Forever land purchase

Volusia County includes about 1,432 square miles with 16 municipalities, world-famous attractions and an estimated population of 564,412 as of July 2021.

The County Council is split into five districts, with a council member elected by residents of each district. The council also has an at-large representative, now Johansson, and a county chair, Jeff Brower; both are elected countywide. All seven members have an equal vote on issues.

It's unusual for this many new people to join the council at one time. But with redistricting, all of the council seats except for Brower's were up for election in November.

Council seats are normally four-year terms. To follow the County Charter's required rotation of council members, Reinhart and Kent's seats, Districts 2 and 4, will be up for election again in 2024 along with the chair's seat. The other seats will be up for election in 2026.

Aubrey Jewett, political science professor at the University of Central Florida, said having that many new voices on the council creates the opportunity for the county to change course on issues faster than normal.

"Does that mean there will be huge changes? Not necessarily," he said.

'It's not about me'

The former County Council was marked by contention. Brower faced pushbacks to a number of his proposals, including limiting development. He and former At-Large Representative Ben Johnson argued multiple times over Brower's approach to handling business and proposals.

During the election season, Brower strongly backed three candidates, called the "Volusia Values" slate. But those candidates lost to Johansson, Kent and incumbent Danny Robins.

Johansson now has the at-large seat. As a 35-year Navy veteran and former Port Orange city manager, he is used to bringing different personalities together.

"I think the chairman has some pretty good ideas. He's got some that I disagree with," Johansson said. "However, I think they're all worth discussing and then deciding a way forward. And at the end of the day, it's not about the chairman and it's not about me. It's about the county."

Former Councilwoman Pat Northey said the new council members will face difficult issues, such as hurricane recovery, and they will need to compromise to get things accomplished.

Northey recommended that council members have a goal-setting meeting moderated by someone from outside of the county to share and prioritize their ideas, and to get to know each other better.

"The start of a new council is always exciting because there's so much potential, and you just hope that the new members grasp the ring and run with it," she said.

In interviews across the county with The News-Journal, incoming council members talked about their priorities but also expressed a desire to work well together. Some said they'd like to set a more civil tone than the previous council.

"I'm not coming up there to take on anybody or to be a resister to any particular initiatives, more so to be a level head and a voice of reason and negotiate compromise," said new District 5 Councilman David Santiago, a former state lawmaker.

His district is part of western Volusia and includes Deltona, where he's lived for over 30 years and served as a city commissioner.

He said the previous council was seen as a "dysfunctional" by most people.

"I'd like to bring some unity to that process," he said.

'I'd like to think I can work with anybody'

Kent, a lifelong Ormond Beach resident, is one of the most experienced council members. He spent 19 years on the Ormond Beach City Commission.

As the new District 4 council member, he's focused on getting several projects accomplished, such as establishing free beach driving for Volusia residents and creating dog-friendly areas along the county's beaches.

Kent said his time as a commissioner has prepared him well to deal with a wide range of people. He hosted monthly coffee talks in his house with the public, and he plans to keep up that tradition as a council member each quarter at locations around the district.

"I pride myself on (being) someone that can get along with most people, and I am a consensus builder," Kent said. "And I can give a little, and I'm willing to take a little as well. … I think it's healthy when everyone's not always on the same page, but there are times where I believe we will be a 7-0 vote."

Most of the incoming council members are longtime Volusia County residents.

A Volusia resident for more than 50 years, Reinhart represents District 2, one of the hardest-hit areas from Tropical Storms Ian and Nicole. While he doesn't have elected experience, he is a former corrections warden for Volusia County government and a former New Smyrna Beach code enforcement officer.

He said after seeing "so much disagreement" on the council during the previous administration, he's ready to see more consensus.

"I worked in that jail environment for 30 years. I'd like to think that … I can work with anybody," he said.

Most previous council members didn't run for re-election, choosing instead to focus on other pursuits or, in the case of Fred Lowry, to run for another board ― he lost his bid for school board.

Dempsey was the only one to defeat an incumbent, upsetting Barbara Girtman for the District 1 seat despite having no previous elected experience.

Dempsey is a former prosecutor who now runs his own law firm within walking distance to the council meeting chambers in DeLand. He said he's looking forward to getting to work.

"(They) seem like a good group of people. … I'm really excited just to see what we can collectively do," he said.

One thing the new council has lost with the change is some diversity. The only women on the board, and the only Black person on the council, have left with Heather Post, Billie Wheeler and Girtman gone.

'A great opportunity' for residents, too

While 2023 is bringing the potential for a lot of change in Volusia County, it's also a good time for residents to pay attention and get involved.

Jewett said he tells his students that people tend to overlook their local government, when really it makes the biggest impact on their daily lives.

"This is a great opportunity for Volusia County residents to get in touch with their County Council members and let them know what they'd like to see ― again, when you have so many new faces, it doesn't guarantee there will be big changes, but the potential for change is higher," Jewett said.

People have the right to speak at every meeting during public comment periods. People can also contact their council members via email or phone. For contact information, visit volusia.org/government/county-council.

Comments / 3

SCOTT BELLS
3d ago

We see what Jake did the Port Orange raise taxes every single year and we got nothing but gridlock, A little bit more power to do those back room deals again

Reply
3
John Duke
3d ago

Lies and more lies Volusia County is on the road of destruction and these Newbies are only out to line their pockets

Reply
3
Related
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County Councilman Troy Kent pushes for dog-friendly stretches of beach

Could Volusia County soon allow dogs on its beaches? The County Council will discuss this idea at its meeting at 4 p.m. on Feb. 21. Shortly after taking his oath of office on Thursday, Jan. 5, District 4 Volusia County Councilman Troy Kent said he would begin addressing issues on his to-do list that very day. And during his closing comments of the meeting, he made a motion to put a discussion item on the agenda next month regarding opportunities to incorporate dog-friendly areas in all seaside communities.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
orangeobserver.com

BREAKING: Here's the plan to replace Reedy Creek Improvement District

Eight months after the Florida Legislature voted to eliminate the special district that gave Disney the power to self-govern, the plan to replace the Reedy Creek Improvement District was unveiled Friday, Jan. 6. According to a notice published on the Osceola County government website, the Legislature intends to seek legislation...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County Council has new fire chief, director of traffic engineering

The Volusia County Council approved the promotions of two employees to leadership roles within their divisions on Thursday, Jan. 5. Joe King, a firefighter for 32 years, was named director and fire chief for Volusia County Fire Rescue, which has 221 employees and 19 fire stations. He joined Fire Rescue in 2021 as deputy fire chief and was named interim director in July, when Howard Bailey retired. Previously, he worked for Flagler County Fire.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County Council sets new meeting start times

The Volusia County Council unanimously approved a hybrid start time for its meetings in 2023 in hopes of attracting greater public participation. Starting in February, the first meeting of every month will begin at 10 a.m. and the second meeting at 4 p.m. The Jan. 17 meeting will remain at...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler County Veteran of the Week: Danny Peyton

If you would like to submit a Veteran of the Week for publication, send the details below, and photos, to [email protected]. Rank/Occupation: Lance corporal/anti-tank assaultman. Hometown: Leesburg, Virginia. Danny Peyton was an apprentice carpenter before enlisting in the Marine Corps. In the Corps, he was assigned to Camp Lejeune,...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

COPS CORNER: Family fraud

Scheme to defraud. An 18-year-old was arrested on felony fraud charges after taking over $13,000 from his aunt’s bank account in just over a month. The 18-year-old’s father, who has power of attorney over the aunt, pressed charges against his son after repeatedly telling him to stop taking the money out, the report said. FCSO detectives found the 18-year-old had made 51 transactions in total — 47 to the man’s Cash App, one for PayPal and three to one of the man’s friend’s Cash App.
PALM COAST, FL
allears.net

Big Update on the Dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek District

Since last year, we have been closely following the status of the fight to dissolve Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. The process started over Disney’s response to what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which prompted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to call for the dissolution of Reedy Creek, which allows Disney to operate its own county government.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
10NEWS

One week left for Hurricane Ian survivors to apply for disaster assistance

BRANDON, Fla. — Those who felt the impacts of Hurricane Ian firsthand have an upcoming deadline to apply for help. Homeowners and renters in Brevard, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns or Volusia counties who were left with damage or loss from Ian have until next week to apply for federal disaster assistance.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
bungalower

Mayor Dyer recorded a new greeting for the airport

Mayor Dyer’s office has just announced the release of a new recording for passengers arriving in Orlando at the Orlando International Airport. The greeting includes everything from mentions of our local “small business districts” to humble brags on our local arts and sporting scene, alongside the requisite toot of the horn to our amusement parks. You’ll also catch Visit Orlando’s “Unbelievably Real” slogan at the end of the recording –
ORLANDO, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Election 2024: The battle for Florida begins

The midterms are over; the race to the White House is on. It’s a race that, one way or another, winds through Florida and The Villages. In fact, it’s arriving Tuesday. That’s when former vice president Mike Pence is holding a fireside chat and signing for his recently published book, “So Help Me God.” The event, which is open to the public, is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ezell Recreation. While Pence hasn’t announced his intent to run for president, he’s one of several Republican politicians whose names are being floated as potential candidates. So far the only one to announce their candidacy is former president Donald Trump, but the fight to secure the Republican nomination is only beginning.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Police: 2 injured in Volusia County shooting

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Volusia County on Saturday is under investigation. The Daytona Beach Police Department said the shooting occurred near Hudson Street. Two people had injuries that were non-life-threatening. Police are asking people to avoid the area as they investigate the shooting.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
buffalonynews.net

Geosam Capital Announces Acquisition of 2,500-Acre Environmental Preserve - Tiger Bay Mitigation Bank - in Volusia County, Florida

ORMOND BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2023 / Geosam Capital is pleased to announce the acquisition of Tiger Bay Mitigation Bank, located in Daytona Beach, Florida. This transaction represents an excellent opportunity for Geosam to protect, preserve and restore approximately 2,500 acres of wetlands and uplands, improving water quality, stormwater retention and providing critical habitat to native and migratory wildlife species. Preservation and enhancement of this property will, in part, offset unavoidable environmental impacts from new development of infrastructure, residential, commercial, and industrial projects in the Deltona-Daytona-Ormond Beach, Florida MSA.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

FL Deputies tase man with autism • FL deputy accused of selling pot brownies • Disney World rides closing 2023

A mother is demanding answers after her son with autism was tased by Brevard County deputies, a Florida detention deputy is being accused of selling pot brownies at a jail he worked at, a woman was struck in the face by a stray bullet on New Year's Eve, a video shows a stolen car fall over an embankment, landing on a house, and a list of rides Disney World will be closing for refurbishment in 2023. Here is FOX 35's Week in Review.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Palm Coast's 30/30 health challenge kicks off

The city of Palm Coast is kicking off another year of the Mayor's 30/30 Challenge. The annual challenge, which has primarily focused on physical fitness in past years, is taking a broader scope for 2023, according to a press release from the city of Palm Coast. This year, participants are encouraged to dedicate 30 minutes everyday for the next 30 days to focus on their overall health and wellness, from exercise to self-care and stress relief. It will run from Jan. 6 to Feb. 4.
PALM COAST, FL
click orlando

2 injured in Daytona Beach shooting, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two people were injured after a shooting in Volusia County, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. Police said the shooting happened in the area of Hudson Street in Daytona Beach on Saturday. [TRENDING: Person of interest in slaying of Mount Dora couple now faces...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Daytona Beach, FL from Daytona Beach News-Journal.

 http://news-journalonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy