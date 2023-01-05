ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our first (of many, probably) predictions for Tennessee football's 2023 season

By Blake Toppmeyer, Adam Sparks and John Adams, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 3 days ago
Any trepidation about how Tennessee would manage the departure of Hendon Hooker and other stars from this season's team should have been eased a bit by the No. 6 Vols' 31-14 Orange Bowl victory over No. 7 Clemson (11-3).

Tennessee (11-2) concluded its best season in more than two decades with a flourish that supplied encouragement for the program's future.

Was Joe Milton a clone of Hendon Hooker? No, but he was solid. He was starter material. He kept the Vols out of danger, and his big plays sealed the game in the fourth quarter.

Plus, wasn't it encouraging to see Tennessee win without having to rely on its offense to hang 45 points?

On this edition of "The Volunteer State," Blake Toppmeyer of the USA TODAY Network and the News Sentinel's Adam Sparks and John Adams try to draw conclusions about what Tennessee's bowl performance means for the 2023 season.

This is a tricky errand. Although we often try to draw futuristic meaning from bowl performances, bowls don't always provide an accurate indication of what awaits. To wit: Mississippi State got trounced in its bowl game to conclude the 2021 season. Danger ahead? No. The Bulldogs went 9-4 this season.

Nevertheless, we've got a few takeaways and predictions.

No. 1, Milton is firmly in the driver's seat to be Tennessee's starting quarterback next season. His performance suggested as much: 251 passing yards with three touchdowns. Also, Joey Halzle's words of affirmation reiterated this idea.

Halzle told Toppmeyer after the game that the Vols do not plan to add a transfer quarterback, and although the starter job is promised to no one – five-star freshman Nico Iamaleava is enrolled – Milton is the QB to beat.

"There’s no substitute for experience on the field," said Halzle, whom coach Josh Heupel promoted from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator on Thursday.

No. 2, while Tennessee might regress a smidge next season, don't expect a freefall.

In 2017, the final year of Butch Jones' tenure, the Vols sunk to 4-8.

In 2020, the final year of the Jeremy Pruitt era, Tennessee stumbled to 3-7.

The 2023 Vols have needs to address – defensive backs, chief among them – but they appear to be in no danger of such a spiral. In fact, they're a good candidate to be ranked in the preseason Top 25.

Sparks sets the floor for next season at 6-6, but Adams and Toppmeyer have their eye fixed on the ceiling. And that's another 10-2 regular season, which likely would unlock another trip to a New Year's Six bowl.

