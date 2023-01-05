WATCH: Tim McGraw Tributes Barbara Walters With Throwback Faith Hill Interview

(Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

As the last days of 2022 ticked by, Barbara Walters passed away. She left behind a groundbreaking career in broadcast journalism. When she joined ABC in 1976, she became the first woman to anchor an evening news show and paved the way for countless women to enter the field. Over her many years as a journalist, Walters sat down with some of the biggest names in entertainment and beyond. People like Dolly Parton, Anwar Sadat, Monica Lewinsky, Jimmy Carter, and many others sat down with the boundary-breaking journalist. Yesterday, Tim McGraw shared a throwback conversation between Walters and Faith Hill.

“Thank you, Barbara, for all the great work,” Tim McGraw wrote in the post’s caption. The clip speaks for itself. Throughout the conversation, Walters gets Faith to tell her and Tim’s love story. She also urged Hill to talk about where she saw herself in the future. Looking back on this conversation, it’s clear that Faith knew what she wanted in life and worked hard to achieve it.

A Look into Faith Hill & Tim McGraw’s Early Life Together

Today, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have one of the sweetest love stories in country music. More than that, they have a strong and happy relationship. Currently, they have three adult daughters. Additionally, both Hill and McGraw have been in several films. Most recently, they co-starred in the Yellowstone prequel 1883. That wasn’t the case when this interview took place.

Some of the things that Walters said to Hill during the interview show how long ago it was. Last fall, Tim and Faith celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary. Walters asked, “You talk about wanting to have a family and how important that was for you. Then, five years ago, as the career is growing, you go on tour with a country music star named Tim McGraw. Was it love at first sight? Did you walk out on that stage and say, ‘This is it’?”

Additionally, Walters mentioned that they had two daughters under the age of four. So, that makes this interview at least 20 years old.

Faith Hill Looks to the Future

Faith Hill went on to tell Walters how she and Tim McGraw were keeping the spark alive with two little ones in the home. She also shared the story of how Tim popped the question. However, an exchange about the future of their relationship may be the most telling part of the interview.

“Last year, you and Tim were on tour together and that’s a wonderful time. But, these new things are happening – the possibility of a movie career and his touring without you. Are you at all concerned about what happens to a marriage as you become, perhaps, even more, and more successful,” Walters asked.

“We just have to keep reminding each other that our marriage is the most important, our family is the most important thing, regardless of what happens in our careers,” Faith replied. Later, she added, “My family is gonna be there with me when all this is over and this isn’t always going to be.”

So far, we can see that Faith Hill knew what she was talking about. She and Tim McGraw are still happily married and their careers are going strong.