Sartell Police Department Planning to Implement Body Cameras
SARTELL (WJON News) -- Sartell police officers could start wearing body cameras later this year. During Monday's city council meeting, the council will look to approve the purchase of body cameras for the department. The plan includes entering into a five-year contract agreement with the company Motorola Solutions, which would...
Sartell Awarded DEED Funding to Assist in Cleanup of Mill Site
SARTELL (WJON News) -- The city of Sartell has received a portion of a nearly $2.6-million grant to help with the clean up of the former Verso Paper Mill site. The city was awarded $50,000 through the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development's Contamination Cleanup and Investigation Grant Program.
Stearns County Drug Court Success Has the State Legislature Interested
Stearns county has had a "Drug Court" since 2002 and its success is getting noticed by the State Legislature. Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall joined me on WJON. She explains Stearns County was the first in the state to have a "Drug Court" and the State Legislature has recently contacted Stearns County to learn why the county has had so much success with the problem.
Air Quality Alert Issued For Central, Northwestern Minnesota
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for central and northwestern Minnesota. The alert is in effect through Tuesday at noon. The affected area includes Alexandria, Brainerd, East Grand Forks, Hinckley, Moorhead, St. Cloud, the Twin Cities, and the tribal nations...
Nerd Nite On The Rocks A Popular Monthly Event in Waite Park
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- You can join a monthly conversation about a variety of topics. Nerd Nite on the Rocks is held the first Thursday of every month at the Ultimate Sports Bar & Grill in Waite Park. John Mielke and Rebecca Woods started the group about 15 months...
Long Prairie Lions & Fire Department Teaming Up to Host a Polar Plunge This February
Looking for a fun event that also helps raise money for a great cause? Get ready for the Prairie Plunge at Lake Charlotte in Long Prairie on February 25th. Prairie Plunge! Hosted by Long Prairie Fire Department and The Long Prairie Lions. Plunge proceeds go towards the purchase of a new Rescue Vehicle for the Fire Department! $20 minimum Pledge to Plunge. Food, Beverage, and Raffle proceeds to go to Long Prairie Lions.
Buffalo Man Unharmed After Truck Falls Through Leech Lake
WALKER (WJON News) -- The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is reminding Minnesotans to be careful after a truck fell through Leech Lake this week. Authorities say the report came in around 10:00 a.m. on Friday. Deputies arrived to find a pick-up truck with a snowplow that had fallen through the ice near Horseshoe Bay Resort.
Shoplifting Attempt Leads to Arrest of Wanted Man
SARTELL ( WJON News) -- A shoplifting call turned into a police chase in Sartell. Thursday at about 4:00 p.m. Sartell Police were called to Walmart for a report of a shoplifting in progress. As officers arrived, Walmart loss prevention said the man had left the store with unpaid merchandise and got into a vehicle, and left the parking lot.
Waite Park Hair Salon Adds Tanning, Red Light Therapy Services
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A Waite Park hair salon is expanding their health and beauty services. Morph Salon and Barber opened over two years inside the Marketplace Mall and recently relocated behind Texas Roadhouse in September. Owner Natasha Sankey says after settling into their new space, she was approached...
ROCORI Activities Director Joel Baumgarten Announces Upcoming Retirement
ROCORI Activities Director Joel Baumgarten will be stepping down from his post on June 30th, 2023. Baumgarten was hired in 2012, taking over for longtime AD Mark Johnson. Baumgarten had a lot of work to do when he took the job including replacing legendary basketball coach Bob Brink and finding a bench boss for the girls hockey program.
