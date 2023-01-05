ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
The war in Ukraine – almost empty

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the Russian forces will soon unload the Iranian-produced Shahed aircraft. According to Reznikov, Russia will have only 90 “kamikaze” aircraft left. Tankesmia ISW writes that Russia has increased the use of these drones to be able to continue attacks against Ukrainian...
Lauren Boebert Issues Warning After GOP's Speaker Battle

Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, tweeted a warning on Saturday morning telling people to "wait" and see what Republicans have planned after the five-day battle for House speaker concluded on Friday night. Boebert took to Twitter and wrote, "If y'all thought that was good, just wait till we take...
Anthony James

Marjorie Taylor Greene Might Get Another Lawsuit From Trump Ally - See The Crime She Allegedly Committed

Marjorie Taylor Greene is an American politician, businesswoman, and far-right conspiracy theorist who has served as the U.S. Representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district since 2021. She is a human right activists known for engaging in different humanitarian efforts. She has also been a member of the Republican Party for a long period of time without a record of crime. Currently, a friend of Donald Trump is accusing her of committing a crime which when exposed might end her political career.
Alex Jones's Lawyer Norm Pattis Suspended From Practicing Law, Discovers There's Something Worse Than Losing A Billion Dollars For Your Client On Live TV

Yesterday, Alex Jones’s infamous defense lawyer Norm Pattis was suspended from the practice of law for six months after he failed to safeguard the Sandy Hook plaintiffs’ personal records. Or, as he put it, he got “deleted.”. Umm, sir, the correct term is “cancel culture.”. Connecticut...
What to Watch in Tech for Retail in 2023

After a tough year that saw major technology platforms change hands, revenues fall and online ads fail to keep share prices from tanking, it finally looks like tech is back — kind of. The CES electronics show returned to Las Vegas this week, albeit in smaller form, following years of complications due to COVID-19. The Consumer Technology Association, the organization behind CES, estimated 100,000 attendees for this year’s installment, which is somewhat impressive considering the pandemic is far from over. But the attendance pales in comparison with its pre-coronavirus numbers, at only a little more than half of the usual...
400+ Arrested After Bolsonaro Stans Storm Brazilian Congress

More than 400 people were arrested in Brazil after thousands of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed government buildings, according to a local governor. Rioters swarmed into the country’s congress, supreme court, and presidential palace to protest Bolsonaro’s loss to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in what the right-wing demonstrators baselessly claim was a stolen election. “I come to inform you that more than 400 people have already been arrested and will pay for the crimes committed,” Ibaneis Rocha, the governor of Brazil’s capital district, tweeted on Sunday. Earlier in the day, Lula condemned the “barbarism” on display from “fascists” in the capital, Brasilia. “Whoever did this will be found and punished,” Lula tweeted. “Democracy guarantees the right to free expression, but it also requires people to respect institutions. There is no precedent in the history of the country [for] what they did today. For that they must be punished.”Read it at NBC News
Pope denounces Iran death penalty following protests

ROME — (AP) — Pope Francis on Monday broke his silence on the nationwide protests convulsing Iran, denouncing the recourse to the death penalty there and seemingly legitimizing the rallies as demonstrations "demanding greater respect for the dignity of women." Francis made the comments in an annual speech...
“We Must Never Lose Sight Of What Happened”

As a right-wing cohort of Republican legislators continued to upend business as usual in the nation’s Capitol, New Haven’s Democratic U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro took a moment to remember the violent Trump-inspired mob that stormed that very same complex two years ago to the day. The current fracas...
