WAPT
New director of Mississippi's officer training academy named
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell on Friday announced the appointment of Anthony Carleton to director of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer Training Academy in Pearl. Carleton has more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement from various branches. Previously, Carleton served as a training...
vicksburgnews.com
How Vicksburg almost became the capitol of Mississippi
The year is 1870, Vicksburg is just beginning to recover from the devastation wrought by the Civil War, and County officials have devised a plan for the rapid growth of the economy that once ruled the Mississippi River. Their scheme was to have the State’s Capitol moved from Jackson to Vicksburg.
Silver Alert canceled for 48-year-old Jackson man
UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has canceled the Silver Alert for John Areghan. MBI officials said he has been located and is safe. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 48-year-old John Areghan of Jackson. MBI officials said he’s six feet […]
Man charged with capital murder after shooting in Yazoo County
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is facing a capital murder charge after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Yazoo County on Monday, January 2. The Yazoo Herald reported Austin Holeman was pronounced dead early Monday morning in the Scotland community. His family called 911 when they discovered his body. Holeman had […]
Jackson Free Press
Farewell to Cherokee Inn, Zoo Signs and MEMA Emergency Center
The Cherokee Drive Inn (1410 Old Square Road), long-time Best of Jackson winner for Best Dive Bar and Best Hangover Food, has closed down. The famed establishment has changed locations and owners often enough that no one is certain where and when it was founded or by whom. Some say it was around since the 1920s, but the oldest known owner is Monroe Mason, who took over in 1944. The eatery went through at least five different owners and three or four location changes before coming to what is now its final resting place in 2003.
Mississippi’s annual racing extravaganza held in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s premiere racing extravaganza was held Saturday at the Trade Mart. This is the 35th annual car show. Starting in a dirt field back in the 80s, the show has grown to hosting hundreds of cars from across the nation. Attendees had the opportunity to hear from professional racers like Nascar […]
Here are the Jackson water distribution sites this weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will host water distribution events this weekend. The water distributions will take place at the following locations on Friday, January 6: The water distributions will take place at the following locations on Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to […]
MBI investigating death of woman, 3-year-old in Bolton
BOLTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating an apparent double homicide in Bolton on Saturday, January 7. The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, the Bolton Police Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are on the scene at Walter Vincent Memorial Apartments on L.C. Turner Circle. MBI officials said a 38-year-old woman and her three-year-old […]
breezynews.com
Local pilot helps locate elderly man lost in Attala County
An elderly Vicksburg man who got lost in Attala County Tuesday night was found with help from a local pilot. Attala County Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend said the search began Wednesday afternoon after a man called 911 and said he was lost. Deputies with the Attala County Sheriffs office...
WLBT
Man shot, in critical condition after carjacking in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is in critical condition after a carjacking that took place in Jackson Saturday night. Deputy Chief of the Jackson Police Department Deric Hearn says the incident happened along Winter Street and University Boulevard. Chief Hearn says a man was approached by two other men...
WLBT
Man wanted for robbing Domino’s in Canton
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A manhunt, led by the Canton Police Department, is underway for a man who robbed a Domino’s Pizza in Canton Friday night. According to Canton Police Chief Otha Brown, the man fled the store on foot. Chief Brown says the suspect entered the store with...
WAPT
Drive-by shooting leads to teenager shot in the foot, JPD investigating
Jackson police are looking for the suspect(s) who shot a teenager early Saturday morning. According to JPD, a 16-year-old female was shot in the foot while walking in the hallway of her house on Queen Mary Lane. Officials said the incident happened around midnight Saturday morning. The teenager was transported...
vicksburgnews.com
Two new Queens crowned in Vicksburg
A contest was held at the Vicksburg Theater Guild to crown the new Miss Vicksburg and Miss Vicksburg Outstanding Teen. Maddie Snow, daughter of Stephen and Cheri Snow, took home the Teen Crown winning the evening gown and talent portions of the event. A technical glitch delayed the beginning of Snow’s dance routine and she stood in position for the opening bar for over 2 minutes. When the music finally started Snow performed flawlessly and with a winning smile. Her grace under pressure undoubtedly impressed the judges.
WAPT
Black female country music group honored at Mississippi State Capitol
JACKSON, Miss. — Country music trio "Chapel Hart" was honored Wednesday at the Mississippi State Capitol. The state House and Senate presented resolutions to Danica and Devynn Hart, who are sisters, and their cousin, Trea Swindle. The women are from Poplarville. That's about 75 miles northeast of New Orleans.
Person found shot, killed on Earle Street in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating after a person was found shot and killed in Jackson on Tuesday, January 3. Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) spokesperson Bailey Martin said Jackson police received a call about a person who had been shot and killed on Earle Street. The identity of the victim was not […]
Free resource clinic held for furry friends in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A national organization stopped by the capital city to provide pet owners and their furry families with some free resources on Saturday, January 7. Cars lined all the way into the street at the Jackson Police Department firing range for the Best Friends Animal Society’s free resource clinic. Owners received updated […]
vicksburgnews.com
Alicia Carter named by VWSD as Teacher Assistant of the Year
On Friday, Vicksburg Warren School District took to social media to announce Warrenton Elementary’s Alicia Carter as the 2022-23 Teacher Assistant of the Year. In the photos posted by the district, Carter is shown smiling, seemingly surprised, as she is recognized for the award. Congratulations Teacher Assistant Carter. Thank...
2 killed in crash on I-55 Frontage Road in Jackson
UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victims as 69-year-old Gary Tomlinson, of Clinton, and 81-year-old William Addkinson, of Jackson. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police responded to a fatal crash that claimed the lives of two people. The crash happened at the intersection of I-55 Frontage Road and Canton […]
WLBT
Search called off for suspect who fled into woods after hit-and-run near Target
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The search has been called off for a man involved in a hit-and-run near the Target in Jackson. According to Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers, the call about the hit-and-run came in about 4:00 Friday afternoon. Although the incident happened in Jackson, the Ridgeland Police Department...
Man pleads guilty to carjacking 80-year-old in Clinton
CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man pled guilty to a 2021 armed carjacking against an 80-year-old in Clinton. Prosecutors said David Demazzio Tyler, 32, was identified as the suspect in the armed carjacking of an 80-year-old on December 2, 2021. Jackson police later found the car and Tyler with a gun in his possession. […]
