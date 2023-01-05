PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — It's the 17th year that some of the best junior golfers in the nation get to take on the courses at PGA National, and compete in the very same venue as some of their favorite PGA stars. Over 300 junior golfers teed off at the Junior Honda Classic on Saturday morning, just as the fan experience was being constructed for the PGA Tour's Honda Classic in late February.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO