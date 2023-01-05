ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
cbs12.com

Violinist, antifreeze, and drug bust: Top stories in photos

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. Fraud Arrest: Violinist busted for lying about sick kid, collected thousands in donations. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old man, accused of playing a violin to collect donations to help his sick child, but had tens of thousands of dollars in the bank.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Man ejected from ATV in Delray Beach crash

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was taken to the hospital following a crash in Delray Beach. On Jan. 6 at 6 p.m., a 19-year old male was driving an ATV southbound on Seacrest Boulevard. According to Delray Beach Police, as he was crossing Gulfstream Boulevard, the driver...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Townhouse fire in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are displaced following a fire in Delray Beach. During the early hours of Jan. 7, Delray Beach Fire Rescue units responded to Zorno Way to put out a Townhouse fire. Investigators are still figuring out the cause.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Man found dead from gunshot wounds on driveway in South Florida neighborhood

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are investigating the death of a man found dead from a gunshot in a residential neighborhood in South Florida. The Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) said deputies responded to a reported shooting at 8230 S.W. Fourth Court in North Lauderdale on Jan. 3 at 12:26 a.m. Upon arrival, the sheriff's office said they found a man unresponsive suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the driveway of the house.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
cbs12.com

Car hit by train in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A car was hit by a train in Lake Worth. On Jan. 6 around 4:50 p.m., a driver, blinded by the sun, turned onto the train tracks instead of the I-95 on ramp. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the driver saw...
LAKE WORTH, FL
cbs12.com

Lanes reopened on I-95 following crash near Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash in Palm Beach County had four lanes blocked Sunday morning. The accident happened on I-95 North at the 6th Ave South exit. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the off-ramp left lane was blocked and four right lanes were blocked. All...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on US 1 in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash Friday morning sent a pedestrian to the hospital. At 5:10 a.m. on Jan. 6, the Port St. Lucie Police Department responded to SE Jennings Rd and S US Highway 1 regarding a vehicle crash. Police say, a pedestrian crossing the road...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cbs12.com

Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A great start to the weekend for one south Florida resident. On Jan. 7, a winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Riviera Beach was claimed. The ticket was sold at Stop Shop Save & Go in Riviera Beach. The prize totals $105,971.17 and there...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Potential future PGA & LPGA stars battle at the Junior Honda Classic

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — It's the 17th year that some of the best junior golfers in the nation get to take on the courses at PGA National, and compete in the very same venue as some of their favorite PGA stars. Over 300 junior golfers teed off at the Junior Honda Classic on Saturday morning, just as the fan experience was being constructed for the PGA Tour's Honda Classic in late February.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
cbs12.com

Cooler weekend ahead

The coolest air is in place Saturday Morning with lows most areas in the 50s. Some mid-upper 40s likely along the Treasure Coast. Dry air means plenty of sunshine right through the weekend. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday wind: NE 5-10 mph. Sunday wind: ESE 10-15...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy