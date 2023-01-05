Read full article on original website
Violinist, antifreeze, and drug bust: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. Fraud Arrest: Violinist busted for lying about sick kid, collected thousands in donations. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old man, accused of playing a violin to collect donations to help his sick child, but had tens of thousands of dollars in the bank.
Police issue alert for missing, endangered 11-year-old student
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — School district police are looking for a missing student. Jaliyah Williams, 11, hasn't been seen since Thursday morning when she showed up at her bus stop on the SE corner of E. 25th Street and Lake Shore Drive. She goes to JFK Middle School.
RV fire, violent attack, and stolen car: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in videos. Fiery crash in West Palm Beach leaves two people dead. Two people are dead following a fiery crash on New Year's Day. The West Palm Beach Police Department said multiple witnesses saw an...
Man ejected from ATV in Delray Beach crash
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was taken to the hospital following a crash in Delray Beach. On Jan. 6 at 6 p.m., a 19-year old male was driving an ATV southbound on Seacrest Boulevard. According to Delray Beach Police, as he was crossing Gulfstream Boulevard, the driver...
Townhouse fire in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are displaced following a fire in Delray Beach. During the early hours of Jan. 7, Delray Beach Fire Rescue units responded to Zorno Way to put out a Townhouse fire. Investigators are still figuring out the cause.
Man found dead from gunshot wounds on driveway in South Florida neighborhood
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are investigating the death of a man found dead from a gunshot in a residential neighborhood in South Florida. The Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) said deputies responded to a reported shooting at 8230 S.W. Fourth Court in North Lauderdale on Jan. 3 at 12:26 a.m. Upon arrival, the sheriff's office said they found a man unresponsive suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the driveway of the house.
Car hit by train in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A car was hit by a train in Lake Worth. On Jan. 6 around 4:50 p.m., a driver, blinded by the sun, turned onto the train tracks instead of the I-95 on ramp. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the driver saw...
Lanes reopened on I-95 following crash near Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash in Palm Beach County had four lanes blocked Sunday morning. The accident happened on I-95 North at the 6th Ave South exit. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the off-ramp left lane was blocked and four right lanes were blocked. All...
Gunfire erupts during music video shoot for rapper French Montana in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — Gunfire erupted during a music video shoot for rapper French Montana in Miami Gardens, sending at least a dozen people to the hospital. CBS Miami reported the shooting happened Thursday at around 8 p.m. outside The Licking restaurant on NW 27th Avenue. The parking...
Palm Beach County Commission will soon have a Republican majority
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — In a matter of days, there will be a new face on the Palm Beach County Commission. A Democrat is leaving and a Republican will take his place. The next Palm Beach County Commission meeting is Tuesday and at that time there will...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on US 1 in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash Friday morning sent a pedestrian to the hospital. At 5:10 a.m. on Jan. 6, the Port St. Lucie Police Department responded to SE Jennings Rd and S US Highway 1 regarding a vehicle crash. Police say, a pedestrian crossing the road...
Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A great start to the weekend for one south Florida resident. On Jan. 7, a winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Riviera Beach was claimed. The ticket was sold at Stop Shop Save & Go in Riviera Beach. The prize totals $105,971.17 and there...
Firefighters contain flames after combustible materials catch fire in Lantana neighborhood
LANTANA, Fla. (CBS12) — A fire between two homes in Lantana sent plumes of smoke in the surrounding area. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said on Friday a large fuel load of combustible materials caught fire between two houses off Date Palm Drive in Lantana. Crew worked quickly to contain the fire, within five minutes firefighters had water on the flames.
Donald Ross Bascule Bridge reopens after closing for emergency repair
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Drivers no longer need to seek an alternative route. The Donald Ross Bascule Bridge was closed for emergency repair after experiencing a malfunction that left the bridge locked in the span open position. Vehicles were unable to travel eastbound due to this malfunction.
Potential future PGA & LPGA stars battle at the Junior Honda Classic
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — It's the 17th year that some of the best junior golfers in the nation get to take on the courses at PGA National, and compete in the very same venue as some of their favorite PGA stars. Over 300 junior golfers teed off at the Junior Honda Classic on Saturday morning, just as the fan experience was being constructed for the PGA Tour's Honda Classic in late February.
Cooler weekend ahead
The coolest air is in place Saturday Morning with lows most areas in the 50s. Some mid-upper 40s likely along the Treasure Coast. Dry air means plenty of sunshine right through the weekend. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday wind: NE 5-10 mph. Sunday wind: ESE 10-15...
