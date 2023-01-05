ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

localsyr.com

Armored truck robbed as suspects asked driver for directions: NYPD

BROOKLYN (WPIX) — Two thieves allegedly distracted an armored truck driver while their accomplice grabbed a bag containing $300,000 in cash near a Brooklyn bank on Friday, police said. The driver was making a money drop at Chase Bank on Eighth Avenue around 1 p.m. when two suspects asked...
BROOKLYN, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Ridge man arrested for hit-and-run crash

Suffolk County Police arrested a Ridge man for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a bicyclist in East Islip on Jan. 7. Aaron Kudla was riding his bicycle eastbound on Union Boulevard when he was struck by an eastbound Chrysler Concorde, near the intersection of Carleton Avenue, at 9:25 a.m. The vehicle fled the scene.
RIDGE, NY
longisland.com

Freeport Man Arrested for Recklessly Discharging Rifle in Merrick Neighborhood

The Seventh Squad reports the arrest of a Freeport man for Reckless Endangerment that occurred on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 3:06 am in Merrick. According to Detectives, Seventh Precinct officers while on routine patrol heard a gunshot in the vicinity of 1780 Sunrise Highway. Officers conducted a thorough investigation and located Reynaldo Torres, 41, of 71 Harrison Avenue, seated inside a 2019 Volkswagen parked in front of 1780 Sunrise Highway.
MERRICK, NY
bronx.com

Jose Ortiz, 65, Arrested For The Murder Of Tyrone Quick, 45

On Friday, January 06, 2022, at approximately 2057 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an assault inside of an apartment, located in a residential building at 1212 University Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed a 45-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, with stab wounds to the chest and a 39-year-old...
BRONX, NY
News 12

Police: Saturday crash that closed part of LIE was fatal

Police confirmed Sunday that a car accident that shut down all westbound lanes on the Long Island Expressway in Plainview on Saturday was fatal. They say a 32-year-old man was driving a 1997 Chevy pickup truck in the westbound lanes, just east of Exit 46. Police say the driver veered...
PLAINVIEW, NY
Daily News

Gunmen shoot two outside Queens club, then critically injure pedestrian as they speed off in BMW

A pair of gunmen are on the loose after shooting and wounding two men outside a Queens nightclub early Sunday — and then striking a passerby with their BMW, critically injuring him, as they fled, cops said. The shooters opened fire on two men outside the Impulse Lounge at Liberty Ave. and 129th St. in South Richmond Hill about 3:50 a.m., police said. One victim, 28, was shot in the back, while ...
QUEENS, NY
pix11.com

Deliveryman beaten and robbed while delivering food in Brooklyn: NYPD

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A delivery worker was attacked and robbed in Brooklyn last month, police said on Saturday. A 42-year-old man was delivering food near 1590 East New York Avenue on Dec. 13th, 2022, around 9:20 p.m., according to authorities. Four assailants approached the victim and one began beating...
BROOKLYN, NY
bronx.com

NYPD School Safety Agent, Chemise Kane, 37, Arrested

On Saturday, January 07, 2023, at approximately 1442 hours, the following 37-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 106th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Chemise Kane. NYPD School Safety Agent. Charges:. aggravated harassment: threat by phone. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

