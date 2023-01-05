Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police: Man arrested for running around Lake Ronkonkoma park with gun; AR-15 found in home
Officers say a caller reported a man with a gun at Raynor Park Saturday around 4:30 p.m.
Woman Accused Of Setting Fire To Williston Park Home With 2 Other People Inside
A 35-year-old woman is facing charges after police said she set fire to a Long Island home that was occupied by two other people. Officers responded to a residential fire in Williston Park at about 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, the Nassau County Police Department said. When police arrived...
33-Year-Old Accused Of Leaving Scene After Striking Man With Car In East Islip
A 33-year-old man was charged after police said he left the scene of a crash that seriously injured a bicyclist on Long Island.A 30-year-old Islip man was struck by a car in East Islip at about 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, the Suffolk County Police Department said.He was traveling east on Union B…
Man Accused Of Secretly Recording Woman During Tanning Session In Great Neck Plaza
A 27-year-old man is facing an unlawful surveillance charge after police said he secretly recorded a woman while she was using a tanning room on Long Island. Demetrius Sumter, of St. Albans, was arrested for the incident that happened in Great Neck Plaza at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, the Nassau County Police Department said.
Brooklyn robbers steal money, marijuana during violent home invasion: police
FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Three armed home invaders stole marijuana, money, and jewelry from a Brooklyn apartment last month, police said Sunday. A 22-year-old woman was leaving her apartment near Linden Boulevard and Rogers Avenue in Flatbush on Dec. 22 at 1:30 p.m. when the suspects, armed with guns and a knife, forced their way […]
Police, Suffolk arson officials probe series of car fires in Amityville
Authorities say three vehicles in a parking lot on Maple Drive went up in flames around 5:30 a.m.
Police: Man shot in the head in Riverhead; 2 suspects at large
Officers say it happened around 6:15 p.m. on East Main Street, where 47-year-old James Ayers was found.
Man Airlifted To Hospital After Car Strikes Him In Holtsville
A 41-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital after he was struck by a car while riding a bicycle on Long Island. The crash happened in Holtsville at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, the Suffolk County Police Department reported. SCPD said a 41-year-old Massapequa Park man was riding a...
localsyr.com
Armored truck robbed as suspects asked driver for directions: NYPD
BROOKLYN (WPIX) — Two thieves allegedly distracted an armored truck driver while their accomplice grabbed a bag containing $300,000 in cash near a Brooklyn bank on Friday, police said. The driver was making a money drop at Chase Bank on Eighth Avenue around 1 p.m. when two suspects asked...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Ridge man arrested for hit-and-run crash
Suffolk County Police arrested a Ridge man for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a bicyclist in East Islip on Jan. 7. Aaron Kudla was riding his bicycle eastbound on Union Boulevard when he was struck by an eastbound Chrysler Concorde, near the intersection of Carleton Avenue, at 9:25 a.m. The vehicle fled the scene.
Flanders man charged with DWI after crash on County Road 105 Friday night: cops
A Flanders man was charged with DWI following a crash at the intersection of County Road 105 and Flanders Road last night. Southampton Town Police said they received a report of a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road 105 and Flanders Road at approximately 9:30 p.m. Upon...
Girl, 16, dead in Long Island crash; three teenage boys hurt: Nassau PD
OLD BROOKVILLE, NY (PIX11) — A 16-year-old girl was killed and three teenage boys were injured in a Long Island crash early on Sunday, police said. The girl was driving a Nissan westbound on Chicken Valley Road when she lost control and hit a tree near the intersection with Brookville Lane around 3:30 a.m., Nassau […]
longisland.com
Freeport Man Arrested for Recklessly Discharging Rifle in Merrick Neighborhood
The Seventh Squad reports the arrest of a Freeport man for Reckless Endangerment that occurred on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 3:06 am in Merrick. According to Detectives, Seventh Precinct officers while on routine patrol heard a gunshot in the vicinity of 1780 Sunrise Highway. Officers conducted a thorough investigation and located Reynaldo Torres, 41, of 71 Harrison Avenue, seated inside a 2019 Volkswagen parked in front of 1780 Sunrise Highway.
bronx.com
Jose Ortiz, 65, Arrested For The Murder Of Tyrone Quick, 45
On Friday, January 06, 2022, at approximately 2057 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an assault inside of an apartment, located in a residential building at 1212 University Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed a 45-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, with stab wounds to the chest and a 39-year-old...
News 12
Police: Saturday crash that closed part of LIE was fatal
Police confirmed Sunday that a car accident that shut down all westbound lanes on the Long Island Expressway in Plainview on Saturday was fatal. They say a 32-year-old man was driving a 1997 Chevy pickup truck in the westbound lanes, just east of Exit 46. Police say the driver veered...
Armed Passenger Seized, Female Driver Found Hiding In Building Laundry Room After Teaneck Crash
Two people who fled a crash in Teaneck were captured by police – one of whom was carrying a gun and another who was found hiding in the laundry room of a nearby apartment building in a change of clothes, authorities said. It was just after 2 a.m. Friday,...
Gunmen shoot two outside Queens club, then critically injure pedestrian as they speed off in BMW
A pair of gunmen are on the loose after shooting and wounding two men outside a Queens nightclub early Sunday — and then striking a passerby with their BMW, critically injuring him, as they fled, cops said. The shooters opened fire on two men outside the Impulse Lounge at Liberty Ave. and 129th St. in South Richmond Hill about 3:50 a.m., police said. One victim, 28, was shot in the back, while ...
pix11.com
Deliveryman beaten and robbed while delivering food in Brooklyn: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A delivery worker was attacked and robbed in Brooklyn last month, police said on Saturday. A 42-year-old man was delivering food near 1590 East New York Avenue on Dec. 13th, 2022, around 9:20 p.m., according to authorities. Four assailants approached the victim and one began beating...
bronx.com
NYPD School Safety Agent, Chemise Kane, 37, Arrested
On Saturday, January 07, 2023, at approximately 1442 hours, the following 37-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 106th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Chemise Kane. NYPD School Safety Agent. Charges:. aggravated harassment: threat by phone. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges...
Burglary spree in Brooklyn has residents on high alert
The break-ins began early Thursday morning, and the thieves hit several stops. Police are working hard to track them down.
