Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The state of Maryland had the luxury of launching legal online sports betting in November, and the newest DraftKings sign-up bonus is the perfect way to take advantage of it. New customers can sign up here for a chance to win $200 in bonus bets this January 2023, and this welcome offer doesn’t only apply to those in Maryland.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO