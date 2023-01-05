Read full article on original website
Sean Tucker is doing his NFL training in Florida. What did his trainer think of his 2022 season?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Sean Tucker has flown south for the winter. The star Syracuse football running back is training at an all-inclusive facility in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, this offseason as he prepares for the 2023 NFL Draft. He is not returning to SU next year.
How to watch Georgia Bulldogs vs. TCU Horned Frogs: CFP Championship time, TV, live stream
The College Football Playoff National Championship 2023 will be played between the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs at SoFi Stadium on Monday, January 9 (1/9/2023). The game will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes at 7:30 p.m. ET. It can be streamed live...
Fans pour into Highmark Stadium paying tribute to Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin (see photos)
Orchard Park, N.Y. — They came wearing the No. 3 jersey. They flew “do it for Damar” flags. They drove decorated cars and held heart-shaped signs. Fans in Orchard Park Sunday continued what’s been a week-long outpouring of support for Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety whose heart stopped following a tackle during Monday Night Football. Hamlin collapsed on the field, was revived, and went to the hospital by ambulance.
