Chambers County Deputy, driver airlifted to hospital after head-on crash

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Chambers County Deputy and female driver are both recovering at Piedmont Columbus Regional after a head-on crash Thursday morning along Fob James Parkway.

According to the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was in his work-issued patrol truck and responding to assist another deputy when the head-on collision occurred.

The deputy and driver were both airlifted to Piedmont Columbus Regional in Georgia out of an abundance of caution. We are told they are both expected to recover.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the cause of the crash.

