darientimes.com
Bridgeport strikes deal with contractor on library cost overrun
BRIDGEPORT — City officials have agreed to pay local contractor Anthony Stewart around a third of the $500,000 worth of cost overruns he said he accrued building the new East End library that opened last year. The contractor and the municipal law department confirmed the deal this week, a...
darientimes.com
Darien's purchase of Great Island still in limbo as town faces $200M in debt to bring the sale home
DARIEN — As a new year begins, one of Darien’s biggest purchases of 2022 remains on hold, expected to skyrocket the town's debt despite officials' optimism. In June, the Representative Town Meeting officially approved the $103 million purchase of Great Island, a 60-acre property along Long Island Sound, outbidding four developers.
darientimes.com
New Fairfield to upgrade more than 100 radios and other emergency communications with $2.1M grant
NEW FAIRFIELD — The town will upgrade its aging police department emergency communications system thanks to a recently awarded $2.1 million federal grant. U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-Conn., secured the funding for the communications center upgrades, along with 14 other community projects in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, in the final 2023 appropriations government funding package.
darientimes.com
New Haven seeks millions in state grants to remediate development properties
NEW HAVEN — The city and developers working on several key development projects that could transform city neighborhoods are hoping to use millions of dollars in state development grants to help clean up sites downtown, in the Dixwell neighborhood and on the former site of the Winchester firearms factory, among others.
Norwalk P&Z Commission approves cannabis regulation
NORWALK, Conn. — Zoning regulations to govern cannabis establishments in the city were approved Wednesday by the Norwalk Planning and Zoning Commission, on a six to one vote. Retail dispensaries can operate near residential spaces, in a final change made Wednesday after a public hearing. The regulations are effective...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Norwalk, Connecticut
Norwalk is a city located on the northern shore of the Long Island Sound. It is part of the New York and Bridgeport metropolitan areas. It is located in southern Fairfield County. The city of Norwalk in Connecticut offers a wide variety of things to do. From historic sites and museums to outdoor activities and the beach, there is something for every person.
darientimes.com
Editorial: A duty to carry on Rep. Williams’ work
The good feelings at the start of a new legislative session in Hartford didn’t last long. Just after celebrations for newly elected officials culminated in the governor’s inaugural ball, state Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams died in a highway crash on his way home from the festivities. He was only 39.
hamlethub.com
City of Danbury makes upgrades to John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant
In this episode of "This Week in the City", Mayor Dean Esposito is joined by Public Works Director/City Engineer Antonio Iadarola P.E., Chief Executive Officer of Municipal Water for Veolia North America Karine Rouge, and Managing Partner of REA Recovery Resources Al Barbarotta to discuss the first biodiesel plant that will deal with brown grease in the entire world located right here in Danbury!
'We're in shock:' Conn. State Rep. Quentin Williams dies in early morning hours following inauguration
State Rep. Quentin Williams was killed early Thursday morning after being hit by a wrong-way driver, just hours after he was sworn in for his third term. State police confirmed the death Thursday afternoon. Williams was killed after being hit by a wrong-way driver in Cromwell. Williams, also known as...
CT Rep. Quentin 'Q' Williams, 39, dies in head-on car crash just after sworn in for 3rd term
Connecticut Democratic State Representative Quentin “Q” Williams was killed early Thursday in a wrong-way crash on a highway, according to multiple reports.
ctexaminer.com
In Old Lyme, Let Cooler Heads Prevail
After at first pushing ahead for a quick approval in fall 2021 of new rules for Halls Road, cooler (and let me say competent) heads prevailed. And it’s been more than a year of work and revisions – with the help of counsel — by the Halls Road Improvements Committee to get their latest draft regulations to the point that they are ready to present to Old Lyme’s Zoning Commission.
Sharp Decline Seen In Fairfield County Luxury Housing Market
A lack of supply caused the 2022 luxury housing market to sharply decline in Fairfield County compared to 2021, according to a new report. The decline in sales, which were down by double digits, was fueled by a high demand for a low amount of available residences, according to a report release…
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Crash into utility pole closes section of Route 72 in Bristol, Plymouth for nearly 12 hours
BRISTOL — A section of Route 72 reopened Saturday after a car ran into a utility pole overnight, shutting the road to traffic for more than 12 hours, according to Bristol police. The crash resulted in the road being closed between Clark Avenue in Bristol and Canal Street in...
35-Year-Old Driver Dies After Car Strikes I-95 Exit Sign In Westbrook, Overturns
A 35-year-old man died after his car struck a sign on I-95 in Connecticut and overturned. The crash happened in the Middlesex County town of Westbrook at about 4:10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, Connecticut State Police reported. A 2003 Ford Taurus was northbound on I-95 when it went off...
Fairfield native resurrects former country estate of famed writer Mary O'Hara
A Fairfield native is building awareness about a famous American author and screenwriter who wrote some of her best-known works in Western Connecticut.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Overheated Truck Causing I-95 Delays
2023-01-06@12:47pm–#Fairfield CT— #cttraffic– An overheated box truck is causing delays on I-95 southbound just before exit 24. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
connect-bridgeport.com
Main Street Business Seeks Owner of Set of Keys
A set of keys were found outside of the offices of United Security Agency on Main Street in Bridgeport on Dec. 27. The company made a social media post about them and there was no response. If you lost your keys in that time frame, contact their office to describe...
'The People's Building': New Putnam Executive Removes VIP Parking Signs From Office Building
Visitors to the Putnam County office building will have an easier time finding a parking space. That's because the county's new executive, Kevin Byrne, made it a point to remove the VIP signs marking two spaces as reserved for the County Executive and the Deputy County Executive. Earlie…
State Police identify Wallingford accident victim
A second vehicle, driven by Sharoya Hall , 39, of New York, New York, in the left lane, left the roadway into the grass center median. Hall was ejected from her vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene
Connecticut legislator dies in wrong-way highway crash
CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state representative was killed overnight in a wrong-way highway crash after having attended the governor’s inaugural ball and his own swearing-in ceremony for a third term, House Democratic leaders said Thursday. Quentin Williams, a 39-year-old Democrat from Middletown known as “Q,” died...
