Danbury, CT

darientimes.com

Bridgeport strikes deal with contractor on library cost overrun

BRIDGEPORT — City officials have agreed to pay local contractor Anthony Stewart around a third of the $500,000 worth of cost overruns he said he accrued building the new East End library that opened last year. The contractor and the municipal law department confirmed the deal this week, a...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
darientimes.com

New Fairfield to upgrade more than 100 radios and other emergency communications with $2.1M grant

NEW FAIRFIELD — The town will upgrade its aging police department emergency communications system thanks to a recently awarded $2.1 million federal grant. U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-Conn., secured the funding for the communications center upgrades, along with 14 other community projects in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, in the final 2023 appropriations government funding package.
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
darientimes.com

New Haven seeks millions in state grants to remediate development properties

NEW HAVEN — The city and developers working on several key development projects that could transform city neighborhoods are hoping to use millions of dollars in state development grants to help clean up sites downtown, in the Dixwell neighborhood and on the former site of the Winchester firearms factory, among others.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk P&Z Commission approves cannabis regulation

NORWALK, Conn. — Zoning regulations to govern cannabis establishments in the city were approved Wednesday by the Norwalk Planning and Zoning Commission, on a six to one vote. Retail dispensaries can operate near residential spaces, in a final change made Wednesday after a public hearing. The regulations are effective...
NORWALK, CT
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Norwalk, Connecticut

Norwalk is a city located on the northern shore of the Long Island Sound. It is part of the New York and Bridgeport metropolitan areas. It is located in southern Fairfield County. The city of Norwalk in Connecticut offers a wide variety of things to do. From historic sites and museums to outdoor activities and the beach, there is something for every person.
NORWALK, CT
darientimes.com

Editorial: A duty to carry on Rep. Williams’ work

The good feelings at the start of a new legislative session in Hartford didn’t last long. Just after celebrations for newly elected officials culminated in the governor’s inaugural ball, state Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams died in a highway crash on his way home from the festivities. He was only 39.
CONNECTICUT STATE
hamlethub.com

City of Danbury makes upgrades to John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant

In this episode of "This Week in the City", Mayor Dean Esposito is joined by Public Works Director/City Engineer Antonio Iadarola P.E., Chief Executive Officer of Municipal Water for Veolia North America Karine Rouge, and Managing Partner of REA Recovery Resources Al Barbarotta to discuss the first biodiesel plant that will deal with brown grease in the entire world located right here in Danbury!
DANBURY, CT
ctexaminer.com

In Old Lyme, Let Cooler Heads Prevail

After at first pushing ahead for a quick approval in fall 2021 of new rules for Halls Road, cooler (and let me say competent) heads prevailed. And it’s been more than a year of work and revisions – with the help of counsel — by the Halls Road Improvements Committee to get their latest draft regulations to the point that they are ready to present to Old Lyme’s Zoning Commission.
OLD LYME, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Overheated Truck Causing I-95 Delays

2023-01-06@12:47pm–#Fairfield CT— #cttraffic– An overheated box truck is causing delays on I-95 southbound just before exit 24. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Main Street Business Seeks Owner of Set of Keys

A set of keys were found outside of the offices of United Security Agency on Main Street in Bridgeport on Dec. 27. The company made a social media post about them and there was no response. If you lost your keys in that time frame, contact their office to describe...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Connecticut legislator dies in wrong-way highway crash

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state representative was killed overnight in a wrong-way highway crash after having attended the governor’s inaugural ball and his own swearing-in ceremony for a third term, House Democratic leaders said Thursday. Quentin Williams, a 39-year-old Democrat from Middletown known as “Q,” died...
MIDDLETOWN, CT

