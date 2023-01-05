Read full article on original website
Coroner identifies drivers killed in 2-vehicle crash on US 31 in Johnson County
FRANKLIN, Ind. — A crash involving two vehicles claimed the lives of both drivers Monday night on U.S. 31 in Johnson County. Deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department were called around 9:20 p.m. Monday to an area of U.S. 31 north of State Road 252 for a serious vehicle accident. Upon arrival to the […]
WLFI.com
Booms heard across Greater Lafayette linked to Friday house explosion
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 received multiple reports Monday about loud booms heard across Greater Lafayette. The Tippecanoe County bomb squad was detonating "hazardous materials" found after a house explosion Friday on South 28th Street in Lafayette, says Jason Huber, who heads the bomb squad. As we've...
3 shot, including 2 women, across Indianapolis overnight
UPDATE: IMPD has arrested 24-year-old Ahmed Malone for his alleged role in the shooting on Breakwater Drive. Original story below INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a total of three people, including two women, were shot in separate incidents across the city overnight. Woman shot at west side apartment The most […]
WNDU
Illinois man dies in LaPorte County crash
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Illinois man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in LaPorte County on Sunday morning. Police were called just before 3:30 a.m. to County Road 500 East just south of County Road 650 North. Police say Justin Cervi, 22, of Riverside, Ill., was driving north...
Indiana man arrested for New Year’s Eve interstate shooting
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lake County man has been arrested on felony charges, including attempted murder, for his role in a New Year’s Eve interstate shooting in northwest Indiana. Indiana State Police troopers were alerted to the incident after being called around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 31 to Munster Community Hospital on report of […]
regionnewssource.org
Michigan City Man Charged After Porter Fatal Crash In March
Charges and an arrest have been made on a 69-year-old, Michigan City man, resulting from a fatal crash in March of 2022 in the Town of Porter. On Friday, March 25th, 2022, at approximately 7:40 P.M., Porter Police Department Officers were dispatched to a vehicle collision on US 20, between Tremont Road and the SR 49 bridge, according to Porter Police.
WIBC.com
Infant’s Death is Not an Accident
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a child died Sunday following an incident on North Linwood Avenue. Officers went to an apartment Sunday morning after learning of an unresponsive infant. The 7-month-old was taken to the hospital but did not survive. Child Abuse detectives began investigating, and the Marion...
wkvi.com
Knox Police Responds to Report of Explosion
Officers from the Knox City Police Department were called to the area of 308 S. Main Street after receiving reports of an explosion Saturday, January 7. Police say it was determined that the explosion occurred at an apartment in the Main Street apartment complex. Damage was found to the apartment’s window, along with minor damage to the interior of the home, according to the report.
Indiana mom battling alcoholism charged with neglect
A Porter County mother battling substance abuse is charged with neglect– being too drunk to care for her kids. Sadie Alexander, 28 was charged with felony neglect.
Man Shot and Killed Outside Gary Fitness Center
Police in Gary, Indiana, are investigating after a man was fatally shot Monday afternoon outside a fitness center, authorities said. At around 12:29 p.m. Gary police officers were called to the area of 400 block of Massachusetts Street, near the Hudson Campbell Sports and Fitness Center, for a report of shots fired. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 24-year-old man who had been shot, according to police. He was later pronounced dead by the Lake County Coroner's Office.
warricknews.com
Suburban Illinois man killed, another injured in LaPorte County crash
ROLLING PRAIRIE — A single-vehicle crash Sunday in rural LaPorte County killed a 30-year-old Illinois man and injured a second Illinois man, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department. Deputies were dispatched around 3:15 a.m. to the crash scene on County Road 500 E south of County Road 650...
95.3 MNC
Burglar alarm leads to arrest of suspects at Michigan City outlet mall
A 19-year-old Pendleton, Indiana man and a 17-year-oold boy were arrested after police say they broke into several stores at the Lighthouse Place Premium Outlet Mall in Michigan City. It was around 11:15 p.m. on Jan. 4, when 911 dispatchers got a burglary alarm from signal from the Polo Ralph...
WLFI.com
Work continues on I-65 project in Tippecanoe County
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. - The Indiana Department of Transportation announced updates to the I-65 project in Tippecanoe County. INDOT announced the I-65 southbound entrance ramp at State Road 43 is expected to open on or after Friday, April 14. The date may change due to weather as INDOT will continue to work throughout the winter.
regionnewssource.org
68 Year Old OWI Driver Attempts To Play Games With Trooper
On Friday, January 6, 2023, at approximately 2:45 AM, Indiana State Trooper Dennis Griffin was patrolling along I-80/94 near Cline Ave. when he observed a tan vehicle traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed, according to Sgt. Glen Fifield. Trp. Griffin checked the vehicle’s speed with his in-car radar at 90 m.p.h. The speed limit is posted 55 m.p.h.
WIBC.com
Man Killed, Woman Injured in Gas Station Shooting on Indy’s South Side
INDIANAPOLIS--There was a shooting at a gas station on the south side of Indianapolis Sunday night. One man was killed and a woman was injured. The gas station is near the intersection of West Thompson Road and South Harding Street. It happened around 10:22 pm. The woman was shot in the arm.
Illinois State Police release driver details in I-57 crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have released new details in the deadly two-vehicle Interstate 57 crash on Friday night. Police said the driver of the semi-truck was Sarah L. White, a 39-year-old woman from Winter Haven, Fla. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries. The second vehicle involved, a Ford […]
WIBC.com
IMPD: Mother, Three Young Children Missing Since Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are seeking help to find a mother and her three children, ages 1, 2 and 4, who have been missing since Saturday. Susie Gomez 25, and her children could be in danger, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release issued late Sunday night. Gomez...
Victim of house explosion identified
Lafayette Police logs identified 50-year-old Michael Bannon as the victim of Friday's home explosion. Lafayette Police and Fire departments found the Lafayette man seriously injured at 126 South 28th Street after the explosion was reported about 2:25 p.m. He was then transported to an Indianapolis hospital, where he later died, an LPD press release reads.
WNDU
LaPorte County fatal crash
regionnewssource.org
Domestic Incident Leads To Pursuit Ending On Calumet Exit
On Friday, January 6, 2023, at approximately 8:30 PM, the Indiana State Police Regional Dispatch Center received 911 calls of a pedestrian crawling on the westbound side of I-80/94 near the 2 mile-marker which is just east of the state line, according to Sgt. Glen Fifield. As Trooper Jace Haddon...
