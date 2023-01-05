Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Bracketology: Kansas is top overall seed; Purdue, Houston, Arizona also No. 1s in NCAA Tournament projection
It's been a little while since we had an updated bracket and there have been several upsets since the projection last month. There are no more undefeated teams after UConn, Purdue and New Mexico lost on consecutive nights. Only one of those teams is on the top line of this week's bracket.
CBS Sports
Texans' Davis Mills: Resurgent effort to close season
Mills completed 22 of 38 passes for 298 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in the Texans' 32-31 win over the Colts on Sunday. He also rushed once for six yards and threw a game-winning two-point conversion pass. Mills saved his best for last, putting together his first three-touchdown...
CBS Sports
Hawks' John Collins: Swats three shots in loss
Collins supplied 16 points (7-18 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and three blocks over 37 minutes during Friday's 130-114 loss to the Lakers. Collins missed all five of his three-point attempts but still tied for second on Atlanta with 16 points. He also tied for the team lead with eight rebounds, but his best work came on the defensive end, where he blocked three shots. Collins snapped a two-game double-double streak Friday, but he did extend his run of contests with multiple blocked shots to three.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Last-minute change, not starting
Thompson won't start Saturday's game against the Magic, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports. It's unclear what happened with Thompson, as he was announced among the starters. Donte DiVincenzo ended up taking his place in the backcourt next to Jordan Poole to begin the contest. It remains to be seen if Thompson will be available off the bench throughout the game.
CBS Sports
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Season high rushing yards Week 18
Kamara posted 23 carries for 107 yards and gathered in one of two targets for three yards during Sunday's 10-7 defeat to Carolina. Kamara closed out his 2022 campaign with his second 100-yard rushing game of the season. He also matched his season high for rushing attempts, and he finished with three games of 20 or more carries over the final four weeks of the regular season. Over 15 contests, Kamara recorded 223 carries for 897 yards and two rushing touchdowns to go along with 57 receptions (on 77 targets) for 490 yards and two receiving touchdowns. While he didn't come close to matching his usual standard as a scorer, the 27-year-old running back still accumulated over 1,300 total yards for the sixth time in as many seasons. Kamara also started the 2022 campaign hampered by a rib injury, though he still handled 280 touches. These are both encouraging signs for his status as one of the top fantasy running backs heading into the 2023 campaign.
Cowboys to Lose Pollard, Sign 'Frankenstein' RB Replacement?
If the prophecy of one NFL guesser comes to fruition, Dallas Cowboys fans better enjoy the antics of Tony Pollard while they still can over the next few weeks. ... though another guesser offers a David Montgomery answer.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Paces pass catchers in loss
Godwin brought in six of seven targets for 55 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-17 loss to the Falcons on Sunday. He also lost a fumble. Godwin paced the Buccaneers in receptions and receiving yards while checking in second in targets on a day when the starters played for only a portion of the first half. That allotment of playing time was enough for Godwin to post another solid performance, with Mike Evans' early exit due to an illness also helping his case for more targets. Godwin will head into next weekend's wild-card home playoff matchup having posted at least six grabs in all but two of 14 regular-season contests.
CBS Sports
Watch Baylor vs. Kansas State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
The Kansas State Wildcats haven't won a game against the #19 Baylor Bears since March 2 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Wildcats and Baylor will face off in a Big 12 battle at 6 p.m. ET at Ferrell Center. K-State will be strutting in after a victory while Baylor will be stumbling in from a defeat.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Miles Sanders speaks with Bills' Damar Hamlin, calls best friend's turnaround 'a miracle'
The NFL world was able to exhale a bit this week in the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest after collapsing on the field during the team's "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Bengals. Hamlin required CPR and was transported via ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The safety has made remarkable progress over the last few days and is now awake, breathing on his own and was even able to FaceTime with the Bills on Friday.
CBS Sports
Bills' James Cook: Outplays Singletary in Week 18 win
Cook rushed nine times for 45 yards and caught both of his targets for six yards in Sunday's 35-23 win over the Patriots. Cook was more effective than Devin Singletary, who mustered only 32 yards on eight touches and lost a fumble. After being used sparingly to start the season, the rookie second-round pick out of Georgia started to take on a larger share of Buffalo's backfield touches down the stretch, with 338 of Cook's 507 rushing yards coming in his last seven games. Cook and Singletary will likely continue to split carries in the wild-card round against the Dolphins.
CBS Sports
How to watch Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Santa Clara Broncos lost both of their matches to the #9 Gonzaga Bulldogs last season on scores of 83-115 and 69-81, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Santa Clara and the Bulldogs will face off in a West Coast battle at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Leavey Center.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Anthony Brown: Gets first NFL start
Brown will start at quarterback Sunday afternoon in Cincinnati with Tyler Huntley (shoulder) declared inactive, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The Ravens are prioritizing preparation for the playoffs, holding out some other starters that weren't even listed on the injury report. Brown, an undrafted rookie, won't have TE Mark Andrews or RB J.K. Dobbins at his disposal for his first NFL start, and other key players could also be rested or pulled early. Brown completed three of five passes in a Week 14 win over the Steelers after Huntley entered concussion protocol, mostly handing the ball off to his running backs.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Returning Sunday
Backstrom (hip) will make his season debut against the Blue Jackets on Sunday. Backstrom has come a long way since undergoing offseason hip re-surfacing surgery to return from an injury that was speculated to keep him out of the lineup for most of the season. The 35-year-old is likely to reclaim his spot in the top six and on the top power-play unit, but line combinations are still in flux with Tom Wilson (knee) set to return to action Sunday versus Columbus as well. Fantasy managers should keep short-term expectations in check as Backstrom will likely need some time to shake the rust off given his lengthy absence, but get ready to plug him into your lineups.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Kyle Rudolph: Forced out versus Atlanta
Rudolph has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Falcons with a knee injury. Rudolph logged his first receiving touchdown of the season with an eight-yard score in the first half. However, his day will come to an early end after he was ruled out midway through the third quarter, leaving Ko Kieft, Cameron Brate and Cade Otton as the Buccaneers' three available tight ends for the remainder of this contest. With Tampa Bay scheduled to play during the first round of the playoffs starting next week, it will be worth monitoring Rudolph's practice activity for more clarity on this knee issue.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL head coach tracker: Texans fire Lovie Smith after one season, could be eyeing DeMeco Ryans
The 2023 NFL coaching cycle is already well underway. Several teams didn't bother waiting for the start of the offseason to get a head start on their next search, but more are now joining the fray with the regular season in the books. The Texans kicked off the next wave of change late Sunday, firing Lovie Smith nearly a calendar year after dismissing David Culley, who also lasted just one season as the team's head honcho. What's next? And which big names could soon be hired as replacements?
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Questionable vs. Jazz
Adams is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Jazz due to a non-COVID illness. Adams hasn't missed a game since Dec. 12. Since then, he's averaged 8.1 points, 12.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals in 27.1 minutes. If he sits out, more minutes could be in store for Xavier Tillman, especially since Brandon Clarke (hip) is out.
CBS Sports
LeBron James calls out Lakers for reluctance to make trade: 'Y'all know what the f--- should be happening'
LeBron James, it seems, has had enough. Following his 37-point, eight-rebound, seven-assist performance in the Los Angeles Lakers' 136-134 victory over the Sacramento Kings, which extended their winning streak to a season-high five games, James spoke with The Athletic about the lack of movement on the trade front and made himself quite clear.
CBS Sports
Lions' DeShon Elliott: Expected to play Sunday
Elliott (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Green Bay, but he's expected to play, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports. Elliott has missed back-to-back games due to a shoulder injury, but it appears he'll return to action for a pivotal Week 18 matchup against the Packers. Across 13 appearances with Detroit, the fourth-year safety has totaled a career-high 91 tackles to go along with three pass defenses, one interception and one forced fumble.
CBS Sports
49ers' Ambry Thomas: Out for finale
Thomas (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Cardinals, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Thomas has been nursing an ankle injury since Dec. 15. He has suited up the last two games, but the 49ers will ultimately err on the side of caution in their final game ahead of the playoffs. He is primarily a special teams contributor for San Francisco.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Robert Hainsey: Forced out with injury
Hainsey (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Falcons, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports. Hainsey departed for the locker room after he apparently aggravated an existing hamstring injury, according to Jenna Laine of ESPN.com. In his stead, starting left guard Nick Leverett has slid over to center while John Molchon has stepped in at left guard. With the Buccaneers set to play next week during the wild-card round of the playoffs, it will be worth monitoring Hainsey's status given the injury-riddled state of Tampa Bay's starting offensive line.
