ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Augusta man charged with threatening family at local steakhouse while armed with rifle

By Alexandra Koch, Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nw00C_0k4aNGNV00

An Augusta man this week was arrested for making terroristic threats on New Year's Eve at Longhorn Steakhouse on Washington Road.

The 46-year-old was arrested Tuesday and charged with five counts of terroristic threats and acts, according to the arrest warrant.

Victims told police they were eating dinner at the steakhouse on New Year's Eve when the man entered the restaurant to pick up his son, an employee, according to the incident report.

Swim instructor chargedSwim instructor charged in 4-year-old's drowning death in Burke County

Damage from the storm'I was so scared': Severe storm downs trees, powerlines in the CSRA

When told his son could not leave yet, the man brought a rifle in from his car and told a family, 'You got two minutes," according to the report. The victims told police the suspect had his hand on the trigger of the gun while making the threat.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office obtained a video of the incident and noted in the report that the man was wearing all black tactical gear with a handgun on his right leg and a rifle hanging from his neck.

Bond was denied on all five counts, according to jail bookings. The man is being held at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

Comments / 9

BanZandar
3d ago

What this article fails to mention is that one of the victims was a 4yo child. I hope this guy gets all that he deserves for scaring these ladies and the child.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfxg.com

Man killed in Augusta shooting at Sleep Inn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting. It happened Sunday, January 8 at the Sleep Inn at 1050 Claussen Road. According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded there at 2:10pm in reference to a shooting. When they got there, deputies found a dead man. The Sheriff's Office has not yet released suspect information.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened this afternoon. At 2:10 p.m. Richmond County Deputies responded to the Sleep Inn on Claussen Road in reference to a shooting. According to Sgt. John Perry with the Richmond County Sherriff’s Office, Deputies...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Richmond County crash with injury shuts down Gordon Highway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is currently out on Gordon Highway at Jimmie Dyess Parkway working a traffic accident with injury.  The westbound lanes of Gordon Highway are shut down, and anyone traveling in this area is asked to use an alternate route. No further information is available at this time.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Fatal single-car accident in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of an Aiken man this morning. The crash happened at 4:20 a.m. just outside of New Ellenton on Dry Branch Road near Odom Street, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

VIDEO: Newly obtained footage shows arrest of Beaufort Co. lawmaker

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS/WCSC) - Newly obtained video from the Lexington Police Department shows the moment a Beaufort County lawmaker was arrested for public intoxication on New Year’s Day. WIS obtained dash camera and in-car footage from police that depicts Senator Tom Davis’s arrest in Lexington. Davis told police...
LEXINGTON, SC
WJBF

Richmond Co. Coroner investigating two pedestrian deaths

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the deaths of two pedestrian fatalities that occurred Friday night. 35-year old, April Nicole Harrod, of 3100 block Mike Padgett Highway was struck by a vehicle on the 3100 block of Mike Padgett. Harrod was pronounced dead on the scene at 7:28 p.m. 60-year-old, Tommy […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wach.com

Search continues for suspect in Columbia-area music promoter's murder

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police have provided new details in the murder of a Columbia-area music promoter, who was shot multiple times at Augusta Road apartment complex in July 2022 and later died in the hospital. Officials believe several people were involved in the planned murder of 29-year-old...
LEXINGTON, SC
WRDW-TV

Two dead in different accidents Friday night in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed two people died in separate vehicle accidents on Friday. According to authorities, on Friday just after 6:45 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Traffic Division responded to the 3300 block of Mike Padgett Highway for an accident involving a person and a vehicle.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Suspect arrested in Augusta clash with off-duty deputy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused in an altercation with an off-duty deputy. Off-duty Cpl. Reginald Ward asked a man to turn down the music he was playing in his backyard, which led to an altercation on Dec. 27, according to authorities.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

11-year-old hospitalized after being attacked by 3 dogs

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An 11-year-old was sent to Augusta University Hospital after being attacked by three dogs on Friday night in Grovetown, according to the family. On Saturday morning, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office released an incident report to News 12 that reveals new details about the case.
GROVETOWN, GA
WJBF

Fiery, early morning crash kills Aiken man

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – A fatal crash killed one man in Aiken. It happened early Sunday morning after 4 o’clock on Dry Branch Road near Odom Street in Aiken. The Aiken County Coroner reports the vehicle ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree then burst into flames. The driver, 31-year-old […]
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

An eye-opening look at McCormick prison smugglers’ cargo

McCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies intercepted an overnight drone delivery of contraband to the state prison, confiscating some predictable and not so predictable merchandise. “Deputies encountered two thugs trying to make quick cash,” the McCormick County Sheriff’s Office said Friday in a statement. Deputies said they seized:. 1...
MCCORMICK COUNTY, SC
The Augusta Chronicle

The Augusta Chronicle

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Augusta, GA from The Augusta Chronicle.

 http://augustachronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy