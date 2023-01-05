ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Caris LeVert complication to Cleveland’s trade deadline

By Alex Sabri
Cavs Nation
Cavs Nation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iady1_0k4aNFUm00

The Cleveland Cavaliers need to trade for just one more piece , a consistent 3-and-D wing in the starting five, before they can truly leap into NBA contention, Yahoo! Sports senior writer Jake Fischer wrote in a Thursday article.

“There is one obvious positional upgrade on the wing that has been staring at Cleveland decision-makers for some time,” Fischer wrote. “The Cavaliers sent Ricky Rubio and a protected first-round pick to acquire Caris LeVert at last year’s trade deadline.

“But with Mitchell now in the fold, it’s no secret around the league that a defensive-minded stopper who’s a consistent shooting threat stands as Cleveland’s true missing piece.”

The Cavs managed to get Rubio back when they signed him, along with center Robin Lopez and guard Raul Neto, in a series of early-July moves. Neto, who recently won the Junkyard Dog chain after a lockdown performance against the Phoenix Suns, provided consistent minutes for the Cavaliers as Rubio recovers from a torn ACL.

The trade price the Cavs paid for Caris LeVert and guard Donovan Mitchell may be standing in the way of that one final piece, Fischer continued.

“The Cavs’ expunged virtually all their draft capital of this decade to acquire Mitchell and LeVert, and won’t be able to move their 2024 first-rounder until the night of next year’s NBA draft,” wrote Fischer. “If Cleveland pinpointed a specific veteran on a significant salary, such as Houston’s Eric Gordon, the Cavs would need to either send LeVert and another rotational player out the door — a far higher price, sources told Yahoo Sports, than Cleveland officials have the appetite for.

“To be clear: Gordon is not a trade target.”

LeVert and Gordon’s stats share nearly identical stats in the 2022-23 season. The two guards are averaging 12.4 and 11.5 points, 4.2 and 2.0 rebounds and 3.7 and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 40.1% and 41.5% from the field, respectively.

The post The Caris LeVert complication to Cleveland’s trade deadline appeared first on Cavs Nation .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for ways to bolster their frontcourt with Anthony Davis sidelined indefinitely, and they are reportedly planning to give DeMarcus Cousins a close look. Cousins is expected to work out for the Lakers at some point next week, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. NBA teams can officially sign players... The post Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

DeMarcus Cousins & Tyler Dorsey Among Free Agents Working Out For L.A.

The Los Angeles Lakers are still looking for ways to improve their roster. Much of the focus has been on potential trades, but there is always the possibility of signing someone through free agency. The team is already adding Sterling Brown on a 10-day contract and now another familiar face is getting a look in center DeMarcus Cousins.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Pistons land 1st Round pick in proposed trade with Pacers

If you are a fan of the Detroit Pistons, it has been a rough go this season as the team is currently sitting dead last in the entire NBA. But, not only are the Pistons struggling in a big way but they have been forced to do so without their best player Cade Cunningham, who is out for the entire season with an injury. In a fictional trade proposed by Fansided, the Pistons would land a first-round pick by making a trade with the Indiana Pacers.
DETROIT, MI
Cavs Nation

Cavs Nation

Cleveland, OH
690
Followers
350
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

Your go-to source for Cavs news, scores, updates, trades, rumors, predictions, previews, analysis, and more.

 https://cavsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy