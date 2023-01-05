Taylor Swift’s cat is worth a reported $97 million, making her the third wealthiest pet in the world

Taylor Swift poses in the press room with the awards for artist of the year, favorite music video for “All Too Well: The Short Film,” favorite female pop artist, favorite pop album for “Red (Taylor’s Version),” favorite female country artist and favorite country album for “Red (Taylor’s Version)” at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. | Jordan Strauss, Invision via Associated Press

Taylor Swift’s karma is truly a cat — one that is worth a reported $97 million.

This makes her cat Olivia, named for Olivia Benson from “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit,” the third wealthiest pet in the world, according to a list by allaboutcats.com .

How is a pet’s earning potential calculated?

The site used Instagram analytics determining “how much each of these pets could make per Instagram post,” per allaboutcats.com .

It also used Influence Marketing Hub to test how much the pet in question could earn per Instagram post, Rolling Stone reported.

“Olivia has found success outside of the world of Instagram influencing,” allaboutcats.com wrote. “The Scottish fold earned her fortune starring alongside her owner in several music videos, has crafted her own merchandise line, and has had cameos in many big-budget ads.”

Swift told Teen Vogue in 2011 she named her Olivia because “I sit in my apartment and watch hours of that show,” referring to “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.” Mariska Hargitay, the actress who plays Olivia Benson in the show, eventually appeared alongside Swift in her music video “ Bad Blood .”

The wealthy kitty appears with Swift in multiple music videos, including “ Me! ” and “ Blank Space ,” as well as in Swift’s Diet Coke commercial.

The pets who beat out Olivia were Gunther VI, a German shepherd, who is owned by the Gunther Corporation and is estimated to be worth a cool $500 million. In second place, Instagram-famous cat influencer Nala Cat is estimated to have a net worth of $100 million, per the listing .