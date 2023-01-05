Former Green Bay Packer and Wisconsin Badger player facing charges in Marathon County

WAUSAU − A former Green Bay Packer player appeared in court Wednesday on charges of disorderly conduct and second-offense drunken driving.

William J. Ferrario, 44, of Wausau, pleaded not guilty to both charges. Marathon County Circuit Judge LaMont Jacobson set a $1,500 signature bond for Ferrario and scheduled his next appearance for Feb. 8.

According to the criminal complaint in the disorderly conduct case, Wausau police arrested Ferrario Tuesday evening after they were called to his Wausau home twice in 24 hours.

At 8:24 p.m. Monday, police responded to a call reporting a disturbance at Ferrario's home. A person in the home said Ferrario had bumped into her intentionally and had blocked her path to keep her from going by him, according to the complaint. Police had gone to the home for a similar incident on Dec. 20, when a person reported Ferrario had grabbed her wrist in anger, according to the complaint.

On Monday, police took Ferrario to a hotel for the evening. He returned home at 3 a.m. and was loud and disruptive, according to the complaint. Ferrario left the home Tuesday afternoon and returned at 8 p.m. to find the home's doors were locked and he couldn't get in.

People inside the house could hear Ferrario throwing items in the garage and screaming profanities, according to the complaint. His actions caused the whole house to shake. A person inside the home said she was afraid of Ferrario, according to the complaint.

Police arrested Ferrario and took him to the Marathon County Jail.

According to the drunken driving complaint, at 11:47 a.m. Oct. 12, the town of Wausau fire chief reported a one-vehicle crash on Marathon County X, near State 52. Ferrario, who was alone in the pickup, was trapped inside the truck but he was not hurt, according to the complaint.

Ferrario had been driving the truck, which was pulling a utility trailer, when he failed to make a curve and ended up in some pine trees, according to the complaint. Ferrario told a deputy he drank a half to two-thirds of a liter bottle of vodka since 4:30 a.m. A preliminary breath test showed Ferrario had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.222%, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08.

Ferrario was a guard for the Wisconsin Badgers in 1999 and 2000 when they won back-to-back Rose Bowls. The Green Bay Packers drafted him in the fourth round in 2001. He played for the Packers through the 2002 season. The Packers released him in 2003. He signed with the Washington Redskins in February 2004, but was released in September. He then signed with the Carolina Panthers in November 2004. The Panthers released him in August 2005.

As a condition of Ferrario's bond, Jacobson ordered him not to drink alcohol or go into any bars, taverns, liquor stores or beer tents. Jacobson also ordered Ferrario to have no contact with his victims.

