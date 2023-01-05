ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Former Green Bay Packer and Wisconsin Badger player facing charges in Marathon County

By Karen Madden, Wausau Daily Herald
Wausau Daily Herald
Wausau Daily Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d9CwS_0k4aN7WD00

WAUSAU − A former Green Bay Packer player appeared in court Wednesday on charges of disorderly conduct and second-offense drunken driving.

William J. Ferrario, 44, of Wausau, pleaded not guilty to both charges. Marathon County Circuit Judge LaMont Jacobson set a $1,500 signature bond for Ferrario and scheduled his next appearance for Feb. 8.

According to the criminal complaint in the disorderly conduct case, Wausau police arrested Ferrario Tuesday evening after they were called to his Wausau home twice in 24 hours.

At 8:24 p.m. Monday, police responded to a call reporting a disturbance at Ferrario's home. A person in the home said Ferrario had bumped into her intentionally and had blocked her path to keep her from going by him, according to the complaint. Police had gone to the home for a similar incident on Dec. 20, when a person reported Ferrario had grabbed her wrist in anger, according to the complaint.

On Monday, police took Ferrario to a hotel for the evening. He returned home at 3 a.m. and was loud and disruptive, according to the complaint. Ferrario left the home Tuesday afternoon and returned at 8 p.m. to find the home's doors were locked and he couldn't get in.

People inside the house could hear Ferrario throwing items in the garage and screaming profanities, according to the complaint. His actions caused the whole house to shake. A person inside the home said she was afraid of Ferrario, according to the complaint.

Police arrested Ferrario and took him to the Marathon County Jail.

According to the drunken driving complaint, at 11:47 a.m. Oct. 12, the town of Wausau fire chief reported a one-vehicle crash on Marathon County X, near State 52. Ferrario, who was alone in the pickup, was trapped inside the truck but he was not hurt, according to the complaint.

Ferrario had been driving the truck, which was pulling a utility trailer, when he failed to make a curve and ended up in some pine trees, according to the complaint. Ferrario told a deputy he drank a half to two-thirds of a liter bottle of vodka since 4:30 a.m. A preliminary breath test showed Ferrario had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.222%, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08.

Ferrario was a guard for the Wisconsin Badgers in 1999 and 2000 when they won back-to-back Rose Bowls. The Green Bay Packers drafted him in the fourth round in 2001. He played for the Packers through the 2002 season. The Packers released him in 2003. He signed with the Washington Redskins in February 2004, but was released in September. He then signed with the Carolina Panthers in November 2004. The Panthers released him in August 2005.

As a condition of Ferrario's bond, Jacobson ordered him not to drink alcohol or go into any bars, taverns, liquor stores or beer tents. Jacobson also ordered Ferrario to have no contact with his victims.

Contact Karen Madden at 715-345-2245 or kmadden@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @KMadden715, Instagram @kmadden715 or Facebook at www.facebook.com/karen.madden.33.

Comments / 4

Related
onfocus.news

Mosinee´s Davin Stoffel Named Wisconsin´s Top Senior Wide Receiver

Wisconsin Sports Network and WisSports.net are happy to announce Mosinee’s Davin Stoffel as the 2022 recipient of the Al Toon Award as the most outstanding senior wide receiver in Wisconsin, part of the WSN Senior Football Awards. Read more about the award HERE. Finalists for the award were Stoffel,...
MOSINEE, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries January 3, 2023

Kay E. Boruch, age 82, of Wausau died on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Care Partners in Weston. She was born on November 28, 1940 to Mahlon and Vena (Betzing) Parsons in Waseca, Minnesota. She married Ralph Boruch on June 8, 1963 in Cambria, Minnesota. He preceded her in death on October 19, 2014.
WAUSAU, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pulaski bonfire explosion; teen charged in October incident

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. - Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against a Brown County teen in connection with an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski, our news partners at FOX 11 in Green Bay have learned. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Conservation groups lament policy damage of Prehn’s extra time on Natural Resources Board

During the 20 months that Wausau dentist Frederick Prehn refused to give up his seat on Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board, environmental and conservation groups say he repeatedly put the interests of polluters and industry ahead of the needs of Wisconsinites.  Prehn was initially appointed to the board for a five-year term by former Republican Gov. […] The post Conservation groups lament policy damage of Prehn’s extra time on Natural Resources Board appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
radioplusinfo.com

1-5-23 drug bust-fdl

A Wisconsin Rapids couple is in custody on drug charges following a traffic stop in Fond du Lac. The vehicle was pulled over Wednesday night for an equipment violation after it exited northbound Interstate 41 at Hickory Street. A police K9 detected the odor of drugs and a search of the vehicle recovered a pound each of cocaine and marijuana. A 30 year old woman and 35 year old man from Wisconsin Rapids were taken into custody.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WSAW

Stevens Point manufacturer earns Wisconsin excellence award

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) – The Wisconsin Forward Award, the state’s premier organization for recognition of high-performance management practices, has awarded Stevens Point-based Ortho Molecular Products, Inc. with the Forward Award of Excellence. OMPI develops, manufactures, and distributes dietary supplement products for the licensed healthcare practitioner channel. The organization...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Aspirus Wausau Hospital welcomes New Years baby

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus Wausau Hospital says their first baby of the year arrived at 7:08 a.m. Sunday morning. Cailum Abel Berger weighted 8 pounds 10 ounces. He was 20 inches long. Cailum, his parents and his one older brother are from Rhinelander.
WAUSAU, WI
hubcitytimes.com

What’s old is new again

STEVENS POINT/MARSHFIELD – Central Wisconsin health systems are reporting a continued trajectory to revive old-fashioned names through 2022. Parenting magazines and websites report the trend as a nationwide following of the “100-Year Rule,” which is based on the assumption that it takes “a full century for a name to shake off its dusty image and sound fresh again.”
STEVENS POINT, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau firefighter terminated after domestic abuse arrest

A Wausau firefighter facing felony domestic abuse charges has been terminated from his position, Fire Chief Robert Barteck said in an email. Matthew C. Hieronimus, 36, was charged Jan. 3 with false imprisonment, battery and disorderly conduct. He is free on a $500 cash bond. Hieronimus is accused of assaulting...
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

Marathon County Sheriff's Department Identifies 22-Year-Old Killed in Elderon Incident

(Mike Leischner, WSAU) The Marathon County Sheriff's Office has identified the 22-year-old who was killed in Tuesday's incident in Elderon. Alexander Watters of Wittenberg was killed after officers say he was shot during a confrontation at the home of an unidentified 79-year-old man. Officers say Watters had followed the man home from a nearby establishment early Tuesday morning, and confronted him after he got out of his vehicle.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

4 accuse of assaulting, beating woman while holding her captive near Rhinelander

Four people are facing an array of felony charges after a woman was allegedly held captive, strangled and beaten at a rural Rhinelander home. Oneida County investigators received information on Dec. 22 that a female who was dropped off at a Rhinelander hospital reported she had been tied to a chair and strangled with a belt while being held against her will at a town of Pine Lake home.
RHINELANDER, WI
wearegreenbay.com

One dead after early morning armed robbery home invasion in central Wisconsin

ELDERON, Wis. (WFRV) – An early morning armed robbery home invasion in Marathon County left one person dead and another with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:37 a.m., deputies were sent to a residence in the Town of Elderon for a report of a man who was assaulted and stabbed as he exited his vehicle in his garage.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
wpr.org

'Dream coming to life': Miss America from Wisconsin talks win on stage, advocacy for nuclear power

The newly crowned Miss America, Grace Stanke, said she wants to spend her term promoting nuclear power as a cleaner way to reduce fossil fuel emissions. "It doesn't use a lot of land," said Stanke, a Wausau native and University of Wisconsin-Madison senior studying nuclear engineering. "As our population continues to grow, we can continue to use that land for farming and agricultural purposes, and we can use that clean, zero-carbon energy coming from nuclear energy to power our cities."
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Police identify man who died in alleged home invasion, but friends have questions

Police have identified the 22-year-old man who was fatally shot by a 79-year-old homeowner Tuesday as Alexander T. Watters, of Wittenberg. Marathon County Sheriff’s investigators describe the incident as an “armed robbery home invasion.” But friends of Watters are questioning that conclusion, saying that he and the man who shot him knew one another and were seen drinking together in the hours leading up to the shooting.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
Wausau Daily Herald

Wausau Daily Herald

868
Followers
420
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Wausau area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at wausaudailyherald.com

 http://wausaudailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy