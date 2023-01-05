ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Gaston Gazette

An open letter and an open prayer for Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin

By Ray Hardee
The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
 3 days ago

Dear Damar, we gasped when you fell. We held and hold our breath while you suffered and continue to recuperate. We pray for you to get better. We love you as fans and pray for you and those who love you most − your family, friends, and team.

When the hit occurred on Monday, lots of people were concerned on the temporal things and the entertainment of the game. Our focus quickly shifted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iwofp_0k4aMw2s00

We watch you because we are inspired by you and others who are at the top of the athletic pyramid. You have earned your way to the top and we admire you for it. Your injury reminds us of the way you sacrifice your body and your health to win and entertain. You are paid and paid well for this decision to play. You deserve it.

You’ve made the most of it.

You lent your influence for the benefit of children who do without. Millions of dollars have been given to help those who are left out because of your attention to their issues of deprivation. You didn’t have to do that, but you were led to do so. Thank you for following the voice of The One who gave and gives us life. Thank you for paying attention to your calling to make a difference. It has made a clearly evident difference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rjaEZ_0k4aMw2s00

We shifted our focus on Monday because we identify with you. You are superhuman in some ways and all too human in others. All of sudden, we began praying:

“Dear God, help him to get up.”

“Dear Lord, is he OK?”

“Dear Father, please let him live!”

Something inadvertent happened to sports fans and those who are not. We united together with your loved ones, your teammates, and your opponents for one purpose − begging God to spare your life. Our attention was arrested as you were experiencing  cardiac arrest. Our soulful hearts stopped with your physical one.

You told your fans earlier in the year that your life and focus are on your “family unit” who you described as “my world − my Mom, my Dad, and my little brother.”  What an example! The world needs you, Damar.

“Dear Lord, The Great Physician, please heal Damar. The world needs him. And we need You. On Monday, we proved it. We kneeled in prayer because we need you to make us well just as we implore You to make Damar well. You remind us that every life is important.

"There are others who need You − children with special needs, people who suffer with mental illness, those who are fighting cancer, soldiers and civilians dying in pointless wars, the elderly who struggle with the diseases of age, and the general unrest caused by evil in the world. Thank You for awakening us in the darkest part of the year with the brightest lights of redeemed humanity.

"Please heal Damar and heal us so that we might bring healing love to the world.

"In Your Healing Name we pray, Amen."

Ray Hardee is lead pastor at The Pointe in Belmont.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: An open letter and an open prayer for Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Taste of Country

Luke Bryan Boosts Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Fundraiser

Luke Bryan is among the top donors to Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe. The fundraiser surpassed $8 million as good news came about his recovery. Bryan gave $5,000 to Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive. The GoFundMe was set up in 2020 with a modest goal of $2,500. After Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football broadcast, donations started to pour in.
FLORIDA STATE
Syracuse.com

Bills’ Damar Hamlin had one response for Nyheim Hines’ 96-yard opening kickoff TD

Orchard Park, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills honored safety Damar Hamlin just minutes before the opening kickoff against the New England Patriots. Nyheim Hines, Buffalo’s kick and punt returner, made sure to put on a show for the safety who is watching from the game from the UC Medical Center. Hines took the opening kickoff 96 yards into the end zone to put Buffalo up 7-0 just 14 seconds into the game.
BUFFALO, NY
TMZ.com

Buffalo Bills Honor Damar Hamlin in First Game Since Medical Emergency

The Buffalo Bills were ready to play football again this weekend, but they were also ready to honor their teammate, Damar Hamlin ... and they did both in equal measure. The squad took the field Sunday against the Patriots, with a ton of players -- including QB Josh Allen -- carrying custom flags that asked people to "Pray for Damar," which also bared his official number, 3. The Bills are at home, so their crowd was completely fired up.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Miami

Bills win first game since Damar Hamlin's collapse

The Buffalo Bills returned to the field Sunday for the first time since safety Damar Hamlin suffered an on-field cardiac arrest, and in a play that seemed plucked from a movie, returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown in front of a packed house filled with tens of thousands of fans who erupted in celebration. The Bills went on to win 35-23, eliminating their division rival New England Patriots from playoff contention.On the first play of the game against the Patriots, Bills running back Nyheim Hines took the kickoff 96 yards to the house to give Buffalo an immediate 7-0...
BUFFALO, NY
The Independent

Damar Hamlin video calls Buffalo Bills team after having breathing tube removed

NFL safety Damar Hamlin has spoken to his family and team-mates, and is breathing without a tube, just four days after he suffered a cardiac arrest while playing for the Buffalo Bills.The 24-year-old collapsed and had to be resuscitated twice following a collision with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins during Monday’s NFL game.However, the Bills confirmed on Friday that Hamlin has spoken with his team-mates on FaceTime, while also releasing a promising update on his medical condition.Damar Hamlin FaceTimed into our team meeting today to talk to players and coaches.What he said to the team: “Love you boys.” ❤️...
thecomeback.com

Damar Hamlin sends important message before Bills game

After the terrifying incident that sent him into cardiac arrest and needing life-saving CPR on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Bills safety Damar Hamlin will obviously be unable to compete for the Buffalo Bills as they try to secure the No. 2 seed in the AFC with a win over the New England Patriots, but he’s shared a very important message ahead of the game.
The Independent

Buffalo Bills deliver perfect tribute to Damar Hamlin on and off field in return to action

The Buffalo Bills and their fans planned several tributes to safety Damar Hamlin for the team's game Sunday – No 3 jerseys, homemade T-shirts and even a 10ft wide get-well card.There was no scripting what happened once the Bills actually returned to action.On their first play since a terrifying scene Monday, when Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during a game in Cincinnati, Bills return man Nyheim Hines ran the opening kick-off 96 yards for a touchdown against the New England Patriots.The emotional, uplifting score was an early highlight to a cathartic day in Buffalo. A weeklong outpouring of support...
BUFFALO, NY
Athlon Sports

Video: Buffalo Bills Take Opening Kickoff To The House

Hollywood couldn't script it any better than how the Buffalo Bills did this Sunday afternoon.  Buffalo's first play from scrimmage since Damar Hamlin's medical emergency last Monday night just went for a touchdown.  Nyheim Hines took the opening kickoff 96 yards to the house to give the ...
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Carucci Take 2: Bills get ‘spiritual’ lift in victory vs. New England

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Here are my five takeaways from the Buffalo Bills’ 35-23 victory against the New England Patriots on Sunday at Highmark Stadium:. 1. Should anyone be surprised the Bills received what could qualify as divine intervention in a game played in the aftermath of one of the most emotionally trying weeks in franchise history?
BUFFALO, NY
The Gaston Gazette

The Gaston Gazette

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
911K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gastonia, NC from Gaston Gazette.

 http://gastongazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy