An open letter and an open prayer for Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin

Dear Damar, we gasped when you fell. We held and hold our breath while you suffered and continue to recuperate. We pray for you to get better. We love you as fans and pray for you and those who love you most − your family, friends, and team.

When the hit occurred on Monday, lots of people were concerned on the temporal things and the entertainment of the game. Our focus quickly shifted.

We watch you because we are inspired by you and others who are at the top of the athletic pyramid. You have earned your way to the top and we admire you for it. Your injury reminds us of the way you sacrifice your body and your health to win and entertain. You are paid and paid well for this decision to play. You deserve it.

You’ve made the most of it.

You lent your influence for the benefit of children who do without. Millions of dollars have been given to help those who are left out because of your attention to their issues of deprivation. You didn’t have to do that, but you were led to do so. Thank you for following the voice of The One who gave and gives us life. Thank you for paying attention to your calling to make a difference. It has made a clearly evident difference.

We shifted our focus on Monday because we identify with you. You are superhuman in some ways and all too human in others. All of sudden, we began praying:

“Dear God, help him to get up.”

“Dear Lord, is he OK?”

“Dear Father, please let him live!”

Something inadvertent happened to sports fans and those who are not. We united together with your loved ones, your teammates, and your opponents for one purpose − begging God to spare your life. Our attention was arrested as you were experiencing cardiac arrest. Our soulful hearts stopped with your physical one.

You told your fans earlier in the year that your life and focus are on your “family unit” who you described as “my world − my Mom, my Dad, and my little brother.” What an example! The world needs you, Damar.

“Dear Lord, The Great Physician, please heal Damar. The world needs him. And we need You. On Monday, we proved it. We kneeled in prayer because we need you to make us well just as we implore You to make Damar well. You remind us that every life is important.

"There are others who need You − children with special needs, people who suffer with mental illness, those who are fighting cancer, soldiers and civilians dying in pointless wars, the elderly who struggle with the diseases of age, and the general unrest caused by evil in the world. Thank You for awakening us in the darkest part of the year with the brightest lights of redeemed humanity.

"Please heal Damar and heal us so that we might bring healing love to the world.

"In Your Healing Name we pray, Amen."

Ray Hardee is lead pastor at The Pointe in Belmont.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: An open letter and an open prayer for Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin