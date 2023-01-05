Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Unusual Options Activity in AT&T, Verizon, JPMorgan and 7 Other Stocks
Many investors don’t pay attention to it, because options are too confusing and there can be multiple implications from a single data point. However, traders who are looking for opportunity often like to see their thesis line up with unusual options activity. Simply put, when large traders or big...
NASDAQ
Are Investors Undervaluing Danaos (DAC) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 10, 2023
Wall Street closed mixed on Monday after a choppy session. Market participants were considering a soft landing of the U.S, economy by the Fed. However, some Fed officials comments have dented investors sentiment. The Dow and the S&P 500 ended in negative territory while the Nasdaq Composite finished in green.
NASDAQ
Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 in 2023?
There are a number of dog-inspired cryptocurrencies out there. Dogecoin is probably the first that comes to mind. But there's also Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which has produced a monster return of 529,000% since its launch in August 2020. This remarkable price performance even incorporates SHIB's 90% fall over the past 14 months.
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. StoneCo STNE: This financial technology solutions that offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
2 Top Semiconductor Stocks and 1 ETF for 2023: Nvidia, AMD, and Invesco Semiconductor ETF
In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXQ). Jose has an interesting approach to getting exposure in chip stocks, but does Nick agree? Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
NASDAQ
Why Fiverr International Stock Lost 17% Last Month
Shares of Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) fell by 17.1% in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. This was a story of temporary gains being reversed by even larger price cuts. The freelance services reseller experienced that unfortunate pattern twice last month. So what. Fiverr entered December on...
NASDAQ
3 Top Utilities Stocks For a Defensive Approach
Companies in the Utilities sector are often common targets of investors when thinking of dividend-paying stocks. In addition, stocks from the sector are often highly-defensive in nature, thanks to their advantageous ability to generate revenue in the face of many economic backdrops. Combining this lower-risk approach with a steady income...
NASDAQ
Is First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) a Strong ETF Right Now?
A smart beta exchange traded fund, the First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) debuted on 11/01/2017, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which...
NASDAQ
1 Bargain-Basement Warren Buffett Stock Down 83% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
When it comes to successful investing, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class by himself. The so-called "Oracle of Omaha" has reigned over the company for more than 50 years, building a track record that's unmatched. Since he took the helm of the conglomerate in 1965, its stock has risen more than 20% annually and has surged a mind-boggling 3,641,613% in total.
NASDAQ
‘Impending Recession Will Be Shallow and Short’: Evercore Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy
As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Julian Emanuel, Evercore ISI Chief Equity & Quantitative Strategist. Emanuel sees clues for an impending downturn, pointing out that the last market trough, this...
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy Chubb Limited (CB) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
NASDAQ
Why Tesla Stock Started the Week With a Pop
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares jumped to start this week's trading after a weak start to the year. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, the stock was higher by 7% so far today, but that still hasn't gotten it into the green for 2023. Much of Tesla's trading last week was focused...
NASDAQ
5 Winning ETF Ideas for Your Portfolio in 2023
After incurring the biggest annual loss since 2008 and the first yearly fall since 2018, Wall Street staged a solid rebound to start 2023. Easing inflation and hopes of the Fed’s slower rate hike following a weak jobs report rekindled investors’ interest in riskier assets. Inflation is easing...
NASDAQ
Why All Investors Should Pay Attention to the Just 100
At the beginning of each year, Just Capital releases the “Just 100,” a list of American companies that operate in the most “just” manner. It is an interesting list this year, with some names that you might expect, and others that are quite surprising given their industry, history, and reputation. This list is one investors should pay attention to, whatever their political preferences may be.
NASDAQ
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed at $62.23, marking a +0.65% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
NASDAQ
Best Stocks To Buy In 2023? 2 Health Care Stocks To Know
To get the ball rolling, healthcare stocks refer to investments in companies that operate within the healthcare industry. This industry encompasses a wide range of sectors such as pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotechnology, and healthcare services. These companies focus on various activities like the research, development, and production of drugs, medical equipment, and other healthcare products and services that are vital for maintaining and enhancing human health.
NASDAQ
Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) closed the most recent trading day at $84, moving +0.6% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Why United Rentals (URI) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
NASDAQ
How to Find Strong Consumer Staples Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
Comments / 0