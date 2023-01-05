Before facing No. 1 Purdue, how has Ohio State basketball done against No. 1 opponents?

Ohio State will add another No. 1 matchup to its history Thursday night.

The Buckeyes will host No. 1 Purdue at Value City Arena at 8 p.m. Thursday in their 22nd game all-time against a No. 1-ranked team according to the Associated Press.

Ohio State's all-time record against No. 1 opponents is 10-11, but is a stage the Buckeyes have found success on as of late.

Ohio State has won eight of its last 11 games against a No. 1 opponent, including, most recently, a 71-66 home win against No. 1 Duke last season, which followed a 80-64 home win against No. 1 Michigan State on Jan. 7, 2018 under head coach Chris Holtmann, who hasn't lost a game against a No. 1 opponent in his Buckeyes tenure.

Twelve of Ohio State's 21 previous games against No. 1 teams have been at home, where the Buckeyes have won seven matchups against Duke, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan.

The Buckeyes have won only one of six games against a No. 1 opponent on the road, beating Iowa 80-78 Jan. 24, 1987 in Iowa City.

Three of Ohio State's matchups against No. 1 teams have been on neutral sites: a 1978 win against Duke in New York City at the ECAC Holiday Tournament, a 1971 loss to UCLA at the UCLAN Classic in Los Angeles and a 1968 Final Four win in Los Angeles against Houston.

Here's how Ohio State has done historically against No. 1 opponents ahead of its matchup with the Boilermakers Thursday night.

Ohio State men's basketball vs. No. 1 opponents

Dec. 1, 2021: Ohio State 71, No. 1 Duke 66

Jan. 7, 2018: Ohio State 80, No. 1 Michigan State 64

Feb. 10, 2013: No. 1 Indiana 81, No. 10 Ohio State 68

Nov. 28, 2007: No. 1 North Carolina 66, Ohio State 55

Feb. 25, 2007: No. 2 Ohio State 49, No. 1 Wisconsin 48

March 6, 2005: Ohio State 65, No. 1 Illinois 64

Jan. 5, 2005: No. 1 Illinois 84, Ohio State 65

Feb. 23, 1993: Ohio State 87, No. 1 Indiana 77 OT

Jan. 24 1987: Ohio State 80, Iowa 76

Jan. 8, 1983: Ohio State 70, No. 1 Indiana 67

Dec. 29, 1978: Ohio State 90, No. 1 Duke 84

March 6, 1976 No. 1 Indiana 96, Ohio State 67

Jan. 3, 1976: No. 1 Indiana 66, Ohio State 64

March 2, 1975: No. 1 Indiana 86, Ohio State 78

Feb. 1, 1975: No. 1 Indiana 72, Ohio State 66

Dec. 30 1971: No. 1 UCLA 79, No. 6 Ohio State 53

Dec. 6, 1968: No. 1 UCLA 84, Ohio State 73

March 23, 1968: Ohio State 89, No. 1 Houston 85

Dec. 3, 1965: No. 1 UCLA, Ohio State 66

March 8, 1965: Ohio State 93, No. 1 Michigan 85

Feb. 20, 1965: No. 1 Michigan 100, Ohio State 61

