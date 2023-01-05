Read full article on original website
Related
californiaexaminer.net
DC Homeowner Shoots 13-year-old After He Was Allegedly Breaking Into Cars
DC Homeowner Shoots 13-year-old After He Was Allegedly Breaking Into Cars: After hearing rumors that a homeowner shot and killed a 13-year-old child for allegedly stealing into automobiles in the Fifth District, police in Washington, D.C. launched an investigation. Around 3:56 on Saturday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police, officers...
Police arrest husband of missing DC real-estate executive for misleading investigation
COHASSET, Mass. — Police have arrested 46-year-old Brian Walshe, the husband of 39-year-old Ana Walshe for misleading the police's investigation, according to the Cohasset Police Department. Police are currently investigating Ana's disappearance while she was on her way to D.C. Walshe allegedly planned to catch a flight from Boston...
foxbaltimore.com
Man arrested for shooting, killing girlfriend during dispute in 2021
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The suspect wanted in connection with a December 2021 fatal shooting in Camp Springs is officially in custody, according to police. 44-year-old Kevin Lorenzo Jackson, of Suitland, was arrested and charged with the murder of his girlfriend, 51-year-old Kimberly Page of Capitol Heights. According to police,...
fox5dc.com
Fairfax County daycare provider faces charges after allegedly taping 18-month-old to chair: police
HERNDON, Va. - Authorities in Fairfax County say a daycare provider is facing charges after she allegedly taped am 18-month-old child to a chair at a school in Herndon. Police say 42-year-old Wesal Houd Abu Issa was arrested Wednesday and faces assault charges. She was released on an unsecure bond.
52-Year-Old Man Murdered In D.C., Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 52-year-old man suffered a blunt force trauma in Northwest, D.C. Wednesday morning and has died as a result. Shortly after 8:30 am, The US Secret Service Uniformed Division arrived at the 200 Block of 15th Street after being informed of an unconscious person. There, they discovered the victim suffering from blunt force trauma. The victim was pronounced at the scene. Michael Jones was identified as the victim. 41-Year-Old Daniel Simon was arrested on Wednesday by the United States Secret Service Uniformed Division and charged with second-degree murder. The post 52-Year-Old Man Murdered In D.C., Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man Shot in Southeast D.C., Police Searching For Vehicle
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for assistance identifying a vehicle involved in the shooting of a man Thursday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. This incident happened at the 3400 block of Croffut Place. Police arrived to investigate the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. The identity and current condition of the victim have not been released at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect’s vehicle. If you The post Man Shot in Southeast D.C., Police Searching For Vehicle appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Northeast DC homeowner shoots, kills 13-year-old after claiming he was breaking into cars
WASHINGTON - A 13-year-old is dead after being shot by a homeowner who claimed the boy was breaking into vehicles in a Northeast D.C. neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened around 3:56 a.m. in the 1000 block of Quincy Street, not...
WJLA
DC Police investigate two overnight shootings in Navy Yard; one man dead, one wounded
WASHINGTON (7News) — DC Police are investigating two overnight shootings that were only walking distance apart in Navy Yard. The most recent shooting happened around 4 a.m. on Tingey Street SE. Police say the suspect got out of a gray, four-door sedan and shot the victim during an attempted...
fox5dc.com
DC man charged with killing 65-year-old in Prince George's County over 'ongoing dispute'
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - A D.C. man has been charged in connection with the deadly shooting of a 65-year-old man in Prince George's County, according to police. Prince George's County Police said the incident happened on the evening of December 6 in the 1200 block of Abel Avenue in Capitol Heights.
rockvillenights.com
Police respond to 2 assaults in 10 minutes in Rockville
Two people were assaulted in two different parking lots, seven minutes apart, on Wednesday afternoon in Rockville. Rockville City police were called to a commercial parking lot in the 800 block of Hungerford Drive at 5:26 PM to investigate a 2nd-degree assault. They were called again 7 minutes later, when a second victim reported being assaulted in a parking lot on Research Court.
WJLA
Calvert County deputy, shot after high-speed chase, released from hospital to applause
CALVERT COUNTY, Md. — Senior Deputy First Class James Flynt, who was shot following a high-speed police chase in Calvert County in December, was released from the hospital Saturday, greeted by coworkers and community members. He had been admitted in critical condition following the shooting. The incident took place...
Senior Alert: Missing Woodbridge woman found safe
A missing 82-year-old Woodbridge woman who prompted a Senior Alert has been found safe, according to authorties.
Leesburg Police looking for 7-Eleven lottery ticket theft suspect
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information related to this incident is asked to call Leesburg Police at 703-771-4500.
Woodbridge man pleads guilty to selling narcotics to 14-year-old who later suffered deadly overdose
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Woodbridge man is set to serve a prison sentence after pleading guilty to selling narcotics to a 14-year-old on Thursday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Court documents stated that 21-year-old Latae'veion Woods sold pills, said to be Percocet, to the teenager in...
Inside Nova
Day care worker in Herndon charged with taping toddler to chair
Fairfax County police have charged a 42-year-old day care worker with assaulting an 18-month-old in her care. On Dec. 8, an employee of the Little Oaks Montessori Academy, 13525 Dulles Technology Drive #103, saw Wesal Houd Abu Issa of Herndon restrain the toddler to a chair using tape, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
Siblings Stab Man In The Back, Dog During Altercation In Frederick, Police Say
One of two siblings is being held by police in Pennsylvania following an investigation into an altercation in Frederick County that left a man and dog with stab wounds, authorities announced. Dalonte Shea Dunston, 31, and Lavitira Edmond, 29, both of Frederick, are facing multiple assault and other charges for...
WJLA
1 person injured in shooting inside a Prince William County home, police say
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — Prince William County police are investigating a shooting incident in Woodbridge, Virginia. The shooting took place Friday at a residence in the 14800 block of Dillon Avenue. One person in the home reportedly suffered an "upper-body injury," officials said. No more information on the shooter...
37-year-old man charged with murder in deadly Capitol Heights shooting, police say
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — A 37-year-old D.C. man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred in Capitol Heights, Maryland in December. Police have charged Michael Malachi Ford of Washington, D.C. with fatally shooting 65-year-old Leon Steadman, also of Washington, D.C. On December 6, 2022, around...
loudounnow.com
Sheriff's Office Investigates Ashburn Robbery, Car Theft
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery and auto theft that occurred Thursday night in the Ashburn Shopping Plaza. According to the report, shortly after 7 p.m. Jan. 5, deputies responded to the Ashburn Cigars and Vapes store for a reported robbery. The preliminary investigation revealed that two poeple entered the store, threatened the clerk, and stole items before leaving. The thieves fled in a stolen black Honda CRV driven by a third subject.
Police release images of alleged suspect linked to Diamond Trueheart murder
It's been nearly one year since 26-year-old Diamond Trueheart was shot and killed on the parking lot of Catonsville Plaza off Baltimore National Pike.
Comments / 1