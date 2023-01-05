Read full article on original website
China still hasn’t approved any mRNA vaccines—but a new homegrown Omicron booster could break through Beijing’s barriers
Chinese officials say they have "safe and effective" COVID vaccines, after Beijing rebuffed offers of mRNA shots from the U.S. and Europe. Over two years since the first mRNA vaccines were approved in the U.S., China may be inching closer to having its own mRNA shot. Chinese pharmaceutical company CanSino...
Russia Loses 11 Tanks, 17 Armored Vehicles and 3 Helicopters in a Day: Kyiv
Both Russia and Ukraine have lost significant amounts of military hardware, but Russia has been hardest hit in the conflict, estimates suggest.
Kremlin: confident that defence ministry report on Kramatorsk strike is correct
Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that it was confident its defence ministry was correct when it said that 600 Ukrainian servicemen had been "destroyed" in an attack on the city of Kramatorsk, despite reporting which showed the attack missed its target.
400+ Arrested After Bolsonaro Stans Storm Brazilian Congress
More than 400 people were arrested in Brazil after thousands of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed government buildings, according to a local governor. Rioters swarmed into the country’s congress, supreme court, and presidential palace to protest Bolsonaro’s loss to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in what the right-wing demonstrators baselessly claim was a stolen election. “I come to inform you that more than 400 people have already been arrested and will pay for the crimes committed,” Ibaneis Rocha, the governor of Brazil’s capital district, tweeted on Sunday. Earlier in the day, Lula condemned the “barbarism” on display from “fascists” in the capital, Brasilia. “Whoever did this will be found and punished,” Lula tweeted. “Democracy guarantees the right to free expression, but it also requires people to respect institutions. There is no precedent in the history of the country [for] what they did today. For that they must be punished.”Read it at NBC News
Joe Biden Condemns “Assault On Democracy” After Jair Bolsonaro Supporters Storm Brazilian State Buildings
U.S. President Joe Biden has condemned an “assault on democracy” in Brazil, calling the destruction and chaos that followed supporters of former President Jair Bolsanaro’s storming key state buildings “outrageous.” Leaders around the world have united in condemnation of the shocking developments in the capital Brasilia, which are eerily similar to the scenes in Washington DC that followed after Biden defeated Donald Trump in a race to the White House two years ago. Brazilian security forces have now regained control of Congress, the Supreme Court and Presidential Palace, according to the BBC, and Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has vowed...
Officials say a grounded ship has been refloated in Egypt's Suez Canal
Officials said a cargo ship carrying corn that went aground early Monday in the Suez Canal was refloated and traffic was restored, avoiding a scene from 2021 that blocked traffic for six days.
UK government meeting unions in bid to end wave of strikes
LONDON — (AP) — U.K. government ministers are meeting trade union leaders on Monday in a bid to end a wave of strikes that has hobbled the rail network and strained the overburdened health system. Health Secretary Steve Barclay is holding talks with health care unions, while other...
Weather tracker: no letup in rain for western US as further deluge forecast
The US has seen various types of severe weather in recent weeks, with much of the country bearing the brunt of a winter freeze. However, California has been subject to relentless rain since the turn of the year with little sign of this easing over the coming week. This “atmospheric river” has brought successive areas of low pressure and exceptional rainfall to major cities on the west coast, with San Francisco seeing more than 250mm (10 inches) of rain over a 10 day period up to 4 January.
Pope denounces Iran death penalty following protests
ROME — (AP) — Pope Francis on Monday broke his silence on the nationwide protests convulsing Iran, denouncing the recourse to the death penalty there and seemingly legitimizing the rallies as demonstrations "demanding greater respect for the dignity of women." Francis made the comments in an annual speech...
