Asia-Pacific Markets Rise as China Reopens Borders With Hong Kong

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded higher as Hong Kong and mainland China resumed quarantine-free travel over the weekend, signaling the end of zero-Covid policy which kept borders effectively closed for nearly three years. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 1.68% on the first day...
