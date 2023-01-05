Read full article on original website
‘A Very Deadly Woman': Ana Montes, Cuban's Top Spy in the US, to Leave Prison
A woman who infiltrated the U.S. intelligence community and spent years spying for Cuba's Castro regime is set to be released from prison this month. The saga of Ana Belén Montes reads like something out of a spy novel: encrypted messages, clandestine meetings with handlers, secret disguises. FBI officials...
SEC Ends Insider Trading Probe of Ex-Sen. Richard Burr and Brother-In-Law Without Taking Action, Lawyers Say
The Securities and Exchange Commission ended its insider trading investigation of former U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and his brother-in-law without taking action against either man, lawyers said. The SEC was eyeing the Republican Burr and his brother-in-law Gerald Fauth, who sits on a federal board, for their stock sales on...
2022 Was the Worst-Ever Year for U.S. Bonds. How to Position Your Portfolio for 2023
2022 was the worst year on record for bonds, according to Edward McQuarrie, an investment historian and professor emeritus at Santa Clara University. That's largely due to the Federal Reserve raising interest rates aggressively, which clobbered bond prices, especially those for long-term bonds. The bond market suffered a significant meltdown...
Asia-Pacific Markets Rise as China Reopens Borders With Hong Kong
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded higher as Hong Kong and mainland China resumed quarantine-free travel over the weekend, signaling the end of zero-Covid policy which kept borders effectively closed for nearly three years. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 1.68% on the first day...
Trump's Tax Returns Show No Social Security Benefit Income. Here's What Retirees Can Learn About Claiming
The former president seems to have foregone Social Security benefit income. Here's why you may not want to employ that strategy for yourself. When former President Donald Trump's tax returns were released last week, the line for Social Security income was notably left blank. About 70 million Americans rely on...
