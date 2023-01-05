ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

KRMG

Florida woman accused of killing man with pole

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A Florida woman is accused of beating a man to death with a pole because she believed a man watching her with his pants pulled down was about to take advantage of women, authorities said. Jennifer Ann Richards, 46, of Fort Myers Beach, was...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Date goes wrong after Fort Myers man threatens woman with gun

LEE COUNTY, Fla.– A Fort Myers man was arrested for allegedly aiming an air-soft pistol on a date when he thought the woman took pictures of his belongings. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the victim said she met Briton Bochenski on a social media site. The two talked for about two days before they went on a date at Cheddars restaurant on Jan. 2.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Woman arrested for killing man with pipe in Fort Myers

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was arrested for allegedly killing a man with a pipe at an old gas station on Summerlin Drive and San Carlos Park Boulevard in Fort Myers. According to the Lee County Sheriff Office (LCSO), Jennifer Richards said she was living in a campsite at the abandoned gas station. She was drinking a beer in bed when she noticed a man staring at her with his pants down on Dec. 30, LCSO said.
FORT MYERS, FL
calleochonews.com

Arsonists trap 21 people inside a home in Florida

The suspects considered arsonists set the Florida home on fire and fled the scene. New Year’s day may have been filled with spectacular fireworks display all over the country, but tragedy struck one Florida home set on fire with 21 people inside by arsonists. The Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno’s office said four people were injured as they tried to break out of the building through windows.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Fugitive Friday: January 6

Every Friday, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers shares information on four fugitives authorities need help finding. Anyone with information on these four is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. 1. Rhonda Allen – accused of selling cocaine on the streets of Fort Myers. 2. Colleen Bailey – wanted on...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Suspect wanted for theft of lawnmower from Lehigh Acres furniture store

Lee County deputies are looking for a man suspected of stealing a lawnmower from a store in Lehigh Acres. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a man seen in security footage stole a Troy Bilt Zero Turn mower from the Badcock Home Furniture at 4110 Lee Blvd. on Monday. If you can identify the man in the picture, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Man throws beer on 5-month-old baby during drunken outburst

NAPLES, Fla. — Naples Police are looking for a man who allegedly threw his beer on a five-month-old baby girl during a drunken rampage. “As he stormed out, he proceeded to throw an entire beer on my five-month-old baby who was in her stroller doing absolutely nothing wrong,” said “D,” the mother of the child, who requested to remain anonymous for concerns over her safety.
NAPLES, FL
NBC 2

Man extradited from Louisiana following arrest for murder in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man was arrested in Slidell, Louisiana, by the United States Marshals Service in connection to a murder in Fort Myers. According to the Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD), Hector Perdomo, 24, was arrested for the murder that occurred on November 13, 2022, in the El Patron Mexican Restaurant and Bar parking lot.
FORT MYERS, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Road rage knockout in Cape Coral leads to arrest

A road rage incident left a man in the hospital after getting punched in the face, knocked unconscious, and then driven over by a car. The Cape Coral Police Department said Dylan Sarwar attacked another driver at the Veteran’s Memorial Parkway and Country Club Boulevard intersection in December. A...
CAPE CORAL, FL

