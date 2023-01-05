Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cape CoralTed RiversCape Coral, FL
These Restaurants in Fort Myers Will Blow You AwayThe Daily ScoopFort Myers, FL
Two Florida men were arrested after setting fire to a house with 21 people inside.EddyEvonAnonymousBonita Springs, FL
What's Open on Sanibel and Captiva IslandOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Florida woman accused of killing man with pole
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A Florida woman is accused of beating a man to death with a pole because she believed a man watching her with his pants pulled down was about to take advantage of women, authorities said. Jennifer Ann Richards, 46, of Fort Myers Beach, was...
Date goes wrong after Fort Myers man threatens woman with gun
LEE COUNTY, Fla.– A Fort Myers man was arrested for allegedly aiming an air-soft pistol on a date when he thought the woman took pictures of his belongings. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the victim said she met Briton Bochenski on a social media site. The two talked for about two days before they went on a date at Cheddars restaurant on Jan. 2.
WINKNEWS.com
Robbery suspect pointed a gun at Dollar General employee in Fort Myers
SWFL Crime Stoppers needs help identifying a person of interest related to a robbery at a Dollar General on New York Drive in Fort Myers. According to SWFL Crime Stoppers, the male suspect was seen wearing a mostly black, multicolored Nike shirt with dark pants and dark shoes. Crime Stoppers...
Several Lee County Sheriff's Deputies at Casa Del Lago in Fort Myers
Deputies are parked in the Casa Del Lago housing development in Fort Myers. Neighbors say deputies were outside their vehicles holding shields up and telling neighbors to stay inside their homes.
Woman arrested for killing man with pipe in Fort Myers
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was arrested for allegedly killing a man with a pipe at an old gas station on Summerlin Drive and San Carlos Park Boulevard in Fort Myers. According to the Lee County Sheriff Office (LCSO), Jennifer Richards said she was living in a campsite at the abandoned gas station. She was drinking a beer in bed when she noticed a man staring at her with his pants down on Dec. 30, LCSO said.
calleochonews.com
Arsonists trap 21 people inside a home in Florida
The suspects considered arsonists set the Florida home on fire and fled the scene. New Year’s day may have been filled with spectacular fireworks display all over the country, but tragedy struck one Florida home set on fire with 21 people inside by arsonists. The Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno’s office said four people were injured as they tried to break out of the building through windows.
Fugitive Friday: January 6
Every Friday, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers shares information on four fugitives authorities need help finding. Anyone with information on these four is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. 1. Rhonda Allen – accused of selling cocaine on the streets of Fort Myers. 2. Colleen Bailey – wanted on...
Tampa claims adjuster used job to help plan armed robberies, attorney’s office says
A 28-year-old former claims adjuster from Tampa plead guilty Friday after authorities connected her to a string of armed robberies in Hillsborough, Pasco, Polk, and Lee counties.
WINKNEWS.com
Suspect wanted for theft of lawnmower from Lehigh Acres furniture store
Lee County deputies are looking for a man suspected of stealing a lawnmower from a store in Lehigh Acres. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a man seen in security footage stole a Troy Bilt Zero Turn mower from the Badcock Home Furniture at 4110 Lee Blvd. on Monday. If you can identify the man in the picture, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.
Man facing numerous charges after vehicle speeds past authorities and crashes into power pole
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A man is facing a plethora of charges, including robbery and hit and run, after Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers spotted a Mercedes speeding down Leonard Blvd. and Gunnery Rd. Maliek Petit-Homme, 21, was in a Mercedes along with two other people on Friday afternoon,...
Man throws beer on 5-month-old baby during drunken outburst
NAPLES, Fla. — Naples Police are looking for a man who allegedly threw his beer on a five-month-old baby girl during a drunken rampage. “As he stormed out, he proceeded to throw an entire beer on my five-month-old baby who was in her stroller doing absolutely nothing wrong,” said “D,” the mother of the child, who requested to remain anonymous for concerns over her safety.
NBC 2
Man extradited from Louisiana following arrest for murder in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man was arrested in Slidell, Louisiana, by the United States Marshals Service in connection to a murder in Fort Myers. According to the Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD), Hector Perdomo, 24, was arrested for the murder that occurred on November 13, 2022, in the El Patron Mexican Restaurant and Bar parking lot.
Elderly client loses more than $14K in Collier County air conditioning scam
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A man is behind bars after an investigation uncovered he stole more than $14,000 from an elderly client in a phony air conditioning company scam in Collier County. Marian Kola was operating his business, Kola Cooling, without a license. Kola had been conducting business for...
Cameras catch Lehigh Acres burglar flee in bicycle
LEE COUNTY, Fla.– Security cameras caught a person break a window of a Lehigh Acres home, escape in a van, and return to the house on a bicycle. This suspect is wanted for the residential burglary, grand theft and criminal mischief at the 2400 block of Carlton Avenue North in Lehigh Acres.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
Drunk driver arrested for killing Charlotte County deputy denied bond for second time
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The woman accused of drunk driving and killing a Charlotte County deputy was denied bond for a second time Friday. Cassandra Smith’s blood alcohol level was .258, which is 3x over the legal limit she killed Charlotte County deputy Christopher Taylor. Smith’s defense attorney...
Man hit with abundance of charges after leading officers on foot chase
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Cape Coral man was hit with a litany of charges after attempting to elude officers trying to make a traffic stop. According to the Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD), Handy Granda, 37, was driving recklessly at the 1600 block of Santa Barbara Blvd. North.
WINKNEWS.com
Road rage knockout in Cape Coral leads to arrest
A road rage incident left a man in the hospital after getting punched in the face, knocked unconscious, and then driven over by a car. The Cape Coral Police Department said Dylan Sarwar attacked another driver at the Veteran’s Memorial Parkway and Country Club Boulevard intersection in December. A...
YAHOO!
More patients accuse Naples doctor of molesting them during procedures, third suit filed
The number of patients accusing a late Naples physician of sexual assault has again grown, according to the latest numbers shared by Naples police, while a third woman has filed a civil complaint. Police confirm four more victims now accuse Eric Salata, 54, of rape. As of Dec. 7, 14...
List: Laundries send requests to Gabby Petito’s parents, including Gabby’s phone records
Brian Laundrie's parents have sent requests to the parents of Gabby Petito as they prepare their defense in the civil lawsuit expected to go to trial later this year.
Comments / 2