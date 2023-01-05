Read full article on original website
cwcolumbus.com
Woman shot in head after alleged argument over boyfriend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being shot in the head Saturday in the Franklinton neighborhood of Columbus. Columbus police said officers went to the 400 block of West State Street after a report of a shooting around 11 p.m.
WSYX ABC6
Man shot by wife in east Columbus, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has been hospitalized following a shooting in east Columbus. According to Columbus police, a call came in at 2:49 p.m. on Saturday of a man shot in the leg by his wife. The incident happened in the 1800 block of East Walnut Street.
WSYX ABC6
Police: 1 person rushed to hospital after north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after a shooting in north Columbus Saturday night. Columbus police said a report of a shooting in the 2100 block of Grasmere Avenue came in at 9:43 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found one victim...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Meigs Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking suspect in shooting and home invasion
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio —The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Michael R. Atkinson, age 41, of Coolville, Ohio, who is suspected of a home invasion on Saturday, January 7th. According to reports from the sheriff’s office, Atkinson entered the residence along Route 7 in Tuppers Plains with a sawed-off shotgun and demanded money from the individual inside.
Woman arrested after allegedly shooting another woman during fight
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is recovering while another woman has been arrested after a fight led to a shooting Saturday night in downtown Columbus, according to police. The shooting was reported at approximately 11:06 p.m. on the 400 block of West State Street. According to Columbus police dispatchers, the woman was shot in […]
Man, 33, dead after shooting in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man died Friday evening after a shooting Friday afternoon in west Columbus, according to police. CPD say that officers went to the 3600 block of West Horizons Drive just after 5:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived, officers found Justin Douglas, 33, suffering from […]
Wife shoots husband in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in stable condition after police said his wife shot him in the leg Saturday afternoon. The shooting was reported at approximately 2:49 p.m. on the 1800 block of East Walnut Street. Police said the woman is in custody. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center. There is […]
Police: 2 suspects shoot man while breaking into southeast Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was shot while two suspects broke into his home in southeast Columbus Friday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to a report of a shooting just before 9 a.m. in the 1200 block of Seymour Avenue. The man was taken...
NBC4 Columbus
Arrest made 18 months after fatal shooting at motorcycle club
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred 18 months ago in North Central Columbus. Columbus police arrested Christian Houchins, 30, for the alleged murder of 65-year-old Robert Jordan as well as injuring a 45-year-old woman in the parking lot of Flames Motorcycle Club on Sigsbee Avenue.
Police identify body found at Ohio recycling facility
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the body found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Lynsi Seaunier, 28, was discovered at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive person at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. Seaunier was pronounced […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Columbus high school struck by gunfire while in session
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Parents in one central Ohio school district are concerned after gunfire strikes a Columbus high school while students were in session. It happened around 11:30 a.m. yesterday. According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were dispatched to Beechcroft High School at 6100 Beechcroft Road on...
One dead, one critical after two-car crash in Groveport
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another remains in the hospital after a two-car crash Friday evening in Groveport. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, two people were inside a Toyota SUV going south on State Route 317 at 8:20 p.m. While the driver of the Toyota was attempting to turn […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rifle among items seized in Chillicothe search warrant
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — SWAT and officers seized two guns and money on Friday in Chillicothe. The search warrant happened at around 2 p.m. at 553 East Water Street. Inside the home detectives found two guns, including a stolen handgun and an AR style rifle. Also seized was money and three ounces of drugs.
iheart.com
Narcotics and Stolen Guns Seized During Chillicothe SWAT Operation
A 19-year-old Columbus man is facing felony firearms charges following the execution of a search warrant at a home along East Water Street in Chillicothe. A Chillicothe Police SWAT team served the warrant at 553 East Water Street around 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 6th, assisted by the Chillicothe Police Detective and Patrol divisions.
OSHP: Man killed in Madison County vehicle crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Madison County Saturday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened on Interstate 70, near Gwynne Road in Somerford Township at approximately 7:35 a.m. James Lego, 46, of Pennsylvania was driving a Ford Mustang headed westbound on I-70 when he drove off the right side of the road.
Four suspects in custody in connection with northwest Columbus homicide
A previous story on the now arrested suspects can be seen in the player above COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Four suspects who were named in connection with a fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Dublin man have been arrested. Columbus police reported that four teenagers who were wanted in the murder and aggravated robbery for the […]
One person airlifted to hospital after rollover crash in Ohio creek bed
One person was airlifted to the hospital after they crashed into a creek bed and were trapped in their truck in Bedford Township, Ohio.
Woman critically injured in north Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was seriously injured in a north Columbus crash early Friday morning. The crash happened before 3:30 a.m. on Neil Avenue just north of West Dodridge Street. Police say the woman was driving the wrong way on the road and struck another vehicle. Her car...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Man Found Guilty After Driving Through Access Gate at Sheriff’s Office
PICKAWAY – On May 31, 2022, shortly before noon the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office was made aware that the US Rte. 23 access gates had been demolished and it appeared someone ran through it. Detectives began going through video footage and found that on May 31, 2022, a...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Single-vehicle crash in Ross Co. sends one to hospital
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital Saturday. It happened near the exit of Route 35 and Frankfort Clarksburg Pike. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, a 2008 Ford Taurus, driven by 24-year-old Ashton Norris of Chillicothe, was traveling on the westbound Route 35 ramp when it veered off the right side of the road, striking a guardrail, and overturned.
