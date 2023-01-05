Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Prichard man shot and killed inside car by passenger in back seat
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is investigating its first homicide of the year. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit is assisting Prichard Police. We’re told investigators were called to the 400 block of Prichard Avenue where they found 45-year-old George Lavon Bush dead inside...
WPMI
Deputies: Domestic violence shooting leaves couple dead in Foley
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- Deputies are investigating a shooting that left a husband and wife dead Saturday night in Foley, Alabama. According to the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a domestic violence related call at a residence on Greenway Drive around 10:07 p.m. Deputies say the caller identified...
WALA-TV FOX10
Prichard Police investigating first homicide of 2023
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Prichard are investigating their first homicide of 2023 where a man was discovered dead in his vehicle. According to officials, George Lavon Bush, 45, was found dead in his vehicle from a gunshot wound. Officers were originally called to the 400 block of Prichard Avenue, between […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Okaloosa County calls off search for domestic violence suspect, warns public
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - OCSO has called off a search for a domestic violence suspect in the Crestview area due to lack of leads, according to police. Authorities said the search for Joshua Lee Colley, 29, began this morning after a reported domestic violence incident at a home on Third Avenue in Laurel Hill at 10:30 a.m.
Car hits oil change business on Airport Boulevard: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed that a car hit a business on Airport Boulevard. WKRG News 5 sent a team out to the business, Take 5 Oil Change, where Mobile Fire Rescue, EMS, and Mobile Police were on the scene. A vehicle was seen being towed away soon […]
WPMI
WALA-TV FOX10
2 vehicle crash claims the life of a Mobile man
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:50 p.m. on Saturday has claimed the life of a Mobile man, according to authorities. Police said Jason E. Thompson, 50, was driving his 2008 Ford Focus when a 2020 Ford F-250 driven by Michael G. Mcgraw, 41, struck him in the rear.
Mobile driver dies Friday after crash in George County Thursday: Mississippi Highway Patrol
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said a person from Mobile died on Friday after they were involved in a serious crash on Thursday. Officials said Louanntha Macarilla, 25, was driving on Highway 98 near the Alabama state line when their 2019 Nissan Sentra collided with a 2014 Dodge Ram […]
WALA-TV FOX10
1 injured in Thursday night shooting on Gorgas Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a shooting on Gorgas Street Thursday night that left one person wounded. Officers responded to the 100 block of Gorgas Street around 8:11 p.m. Thursday and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities said the victim had been talking to...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD finds 2 wrecked, shot-up cars but no victims
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are left with a mystery after finding two wrecked, bullet-riddled cars on St. Stephens Road Thursday night. Officers investigating a report of shots fired responded to St. Stephens Road and Laws Street shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday and found two wrecked, abandoned vehicles with multiple bullet holes, authorities said. A nearby occupied residence was also struck by gunfire.
WALA-TV FOX10
ECSO arrests Pensacola man on drug, weapons charges
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A 32-year-old Pensacola man is in the Escambia County Jail facing a number of charges, including drug trafficking and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer. Marcus Flintroy is charged with two counts of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, two counts of possession of...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man suffers life-threatening stab wound after intervening in argument, MPD says
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man suffered a life-threatening stab wound while trying to intervene during an argument early this morning, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to the 100 block of Sullivan Avenue around 3 a.m. in reference to an assault. Authorities said that the subject, later identified as David Jovain Payton, was arguing with a woman over Payton’s personal property.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD looking for suspect who struck 2 victims with vehicle
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD needs the public’s help in locating Jamichal Hall, 20, who struck two female victims with her vehicle intentionally, according to police. Authorities said on Jan.1, officers responded to University Hospital regarding two women who had been struck by a vehicle. According to police, they...
WEAR
3 persons of interest wanted by police in Milton homicide
MILTON, Fla. -- Police are trying to locate three persons of interest in a homicide in Milton earlier this week. Milton Police said Friday they're trying to locate:. The body of 31-year-old Johnny Gene Davis was found shot dead Sunday afternoon in a storage building behind a home in the 6400 block of Sellers Drive. Police believe he died Saturday or early Sunday.
WLOX
Alabama woman identified as victim of fatal Highway 98 crash
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Mobile-native Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, has been identified as the victim of a fatal car crash in George County on Thursday. At around 2:30 p.m., a 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by Macarilla was traveling westbound on Highway 98 near the Mississippi-Alabama state line when it collided with an eastbound Dodge Ram as well as a Honda Accord.
WPMI
Bond denied for NYE downtown shooting suspect charged with murder
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Update:. Thomas Earl Thomas being held without bond under Aniah's Law. Pretrial and preliminary hearing will be on Jan. 12. Mobile Police have made a further arrest in the investigation of the New Year's Eve Shooting arrest in downtown Mobile. Police have identified Thomas Thomas,...
