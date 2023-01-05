ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supporters of Bolsonaro Storm Brazil's Congress in Capital

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who refuse to accept his election defeat stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace Sunday, a week after the inauguration of his leftist rival, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Thousands of demonstrators bypassed security barricades, climbed on roofs, smashed windows...
