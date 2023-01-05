When cold weather hits, one of my go-tos is to pull out the slow cooker and make chili and stew. There is something about the hours ticking by, the house filling with an irresistible aroma, and disparate elements melding into hearty, seductive sustenance. Save for a couple minor prep steps, this 3-bean chili cooks almost entirely passively, freeing you to other cold weather activities and fantasies of steaming bowls-to-come. This chili is vegan and it is worthy of serving to the greatest chili fans. With foundation-building flavors like dried porcini, gochujang, and a variety of beans to establish meaty, creamy, and deep notes - never mind the garnishes, which ought to be piled generously on top as you gather around the table - time helps make this chili a thing of beauty, melding all the flavors. I am a huge proponent of heirloom beans, partly due to their reliably plump and extra creamy - or meaty - texture, and always for their complex, rich flavors. If you cannot find these specific beans in your grocery store, order them online. —Melina Hammer.

1 DAY AGO