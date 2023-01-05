Read full article on original website
Here's how much it takes to be considered 'middle class' in Southern California
How much does it take to be considered "middle class" in Southern California? A new report published by the Pew Research Center gives new insight into status.
spectrumnews1.com
American Airlines to halt service at Long Beach Airport
LONG BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — American Airlines announced Friday it will end its service from Long Beach Airport at the end of February. The airline currently operates three daily flights between Long Beach and Phoenix, and airline officials said in a statement "the route is not meeting performance expectations."
NBC Los Angeles
Winter Storm Brings Downpours, Flooding SoCal Streets and Freeways
A powerful winter storm that brought heavy rain overnight continued to pound Southern California with heavy downpours that flooded streets and threatened to trigger debris flows in the region's wildfire burn areas. Pockets of moderate rain developed Wednesday and continued throughout the day. But that was just a precursor to...
spectrumnews1.com
Will Orange County see a super bloom?
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — Steady rain has soaked Orange County fields and hillsides, rejuvenated the desiccated vegetation and provided some hope that maybe a springtime super bloom is on the way. Monty McDivitt, president of the Niguel Botanical Preserve, said it’s unlikely. “In order to have a super...
Big waves pummel coastline, force Seal Beach pier closure in aftermath of storm
Massive waves were pounding the beaches of Southern California on Friday and tore off chunks of wood from the Seal Beach Pier.
Long Range Weather Warning Issued for Southern California with Secondary Storm Pattern Developing for the Week of Jan 8
Southern California Weather Force has issued a Long-Range Weather Warning effective now, starting the end of this weekend and going through this week, and into the following weekend as multiple storm systems will be expected to return, stronger than the current pattern we are temporarily leaving after today. This is an upgrade from the Long-Range Weather Advisory issued for this same period back on January 2nd so let me take you into my time machine and read on for details …
spectrumnews1.com
Anaheim looks to transform and revitalize portion of Santa Ana River Trail
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Imagine riding a bicycle to the Honda Center to catch a game, kayaking along the Santa Ana River with Angel Stadium in the background or walking on top of a deck and admiring the river and lush landscape. As Anaheim officials look to revitalize the Santa...
KTLA.com
Southern California residents win combined $42 million off lottery scratchers
Four California Lottery scratchers sold in Southern California resulted in multi-million dollar payouts for the lucky owners. The biggest winner came in Riverside County when Mary Higelin won the largest California Lottery scratcher jackpot possible after buying a ticket from a liquor store in Norco. Her winning scratcher netted her...
Corrie Writing
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino Resorts
California is a diverse and vibrant state with a rich culinary scene. From lavish country club buffets to all-you-can-eat casino resort spreads, there are many great places to enjoy a buffet in the Golden State. In this article, we'll highlight some of the most highly-rated buffets in California, including Old Ranch Country Club, The Buffet at Thunder Valley Casino Resort, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, The Buffet at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa, and The Buffet at Pechanga Resort Casino. Each of these locations offers a unique dining experience with a wide variety of dishes to choose from.
California witness reports second encounter with silent hovering object
A California witness at San Bernardino reported watching a silent, sphere-shaped object hovering near a highway at 8 a.m. on December 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Eater
Los Angeles Thai Restaurant Chain Fined $1.65 Million for Wage Theft and Denial of Overtime Pay
The U.S. Department of Labor recently recovered $1.65 million in back wages and liquidated damages from Prapai Boonyindee, the owner of the Thai restaurant chain Ocha Classic (six locations) and Thai-Chinese restaurant Vim in Panorama City. Boonyindee denied 83 workers overtime wages and kept false pay records in an attempt to hide the wage theft; both actions violate the Fair Labor Standards Act. According to a press release, Boonyindee was fined $62,167 for the “willful nature” of his violations.
foxla.com
California storm timeline: Tracking 'bomb cyclone,' heaviest rain
LOS ANGELES - California is experiencing a double whammy of a bomb cyclone and damaging winds. That being said – the storm systems will bring challenges to Angelenos when it comes to their morning and evening commutes and late-night plans. Will the dogs have to stay inside instead of going outside? How much longer will we need our umbrella? Should you cancel daytime appointments?
More heavy rain headed for Southern California
Another major storm is headed to Southern California this week, with threats of gusty winds, flooding and hazardous driving conditions. “The storm for Monday-Tuesday is looking stronger than our recent storm, with potentially damaging winds and heavy rain,” according to the National Weather Service. In Los Angeles and Ventura counties, rainfall is expected to begin […]
spectrumnews1.com
Turning General Hospital into affordable housing
Los Angeles’ General Hospital was once the crown jewel of LA County’s medical system and the iconic backdrop for one of TV’s longest-running daytime soap operas. But, for over a decade, the medical complex has stood vacant. Now, there are plans to breathe new life into the abandoned hospital. LA Times senior writer Doug Smith joined Lisa McRee on “LA Times Today” to share the county’s plans.
spectrumnews1.com
Tour bus, 2 other vehicles collide on Pomona Freeway in Diamond Bar
DIAMOND BAR, Calif. (CNS) — Westbound lanes of the Pomona (60) Freeway were temporarily shut down in Diamond Bar Saturday evening when a tour bus and two other vehicles collided in the far left lanes, sending three people to hospitals. The crash was reported at 5:17 p.m. on the...
Man killed in crash on 405 Freeway
Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 2:11 a.m. to the southbound 405 Freeway and the Santa Monica Boulevard off ramp where they found the victim on the freeway after the collision
Canyon Santa Clarita Announces Closure Due To ‘Inability To Operate Under Existing Conditions’
The Canyon Santa Clarita announced Wednesday it will be closing down due to a dispute with the Westfield Valencia Town Center and the “inability to operate under existing conditions.” The Canyon Santa Clarita made their decision to close after management at the Valencia Town Center installed bathroom’s above the Canyon that flooded the venue causing ...
10 Riverside-San Bernardino Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Riverside, Cal. - The Inland Empire continues to be one of the fastest growing regions in California, as well as the United States. The Riverside-San Bernardino area has become a major hub for warehouses and distribution centers for several large companies like Amazon and Toyota.
‘Bomb cyclone’ begins to impact Southern California; NWS warns of likely flooding
Heavy rain and strong winds began to lash central and southern California Wednesday evening as a powerful ‘bomb cyclone’ washed ashore. The storm, centered approximately 400 miles west of Eureka, is one of three so-called atmospheric river storms to reach California in the last week. The bomb cyclone, named for its rapid intensification, is expected […]
What exactly is a ‘bomb cyclone?’
A “bomb cyclone” goes by many names, among them, “explosive cyclogenesis,” a “weather bomb,” “explosive development,” or the less menacing, “bombogenesis.” “Bomb cyclone” has become the most widely used term. Experts describe bomb cyclones as storms that typically form in winter when a midlatitude cyclone undergoes “rapid intensification” at speeds of at least 24 millibars, […]
