3 taken to hospital after crash involving HRT bus, semi-truck in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - As of 12:09 p.m., an HRT bus can be seen around 39th and Roanoke Avenue involved in some sort of crash.

Officials say multiple individuals were checked for injuries at the scene. Three adult passengers on the bus were taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

There's a big rig on its side, and what appears to be an HRT bus off the road along with heavy emergency response activity.

Our newsroom is working on getting additional information about what happened.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing at this time.

