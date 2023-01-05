ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

3 taken to hospital after crash involving HRT bus, semi-truck in Newport News

By Julia Varnier
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JBhaK_0k4aKqXG00

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - As of 12:09 p.m., an HRT bus can be seen around 39th and Roanoke Avenue involved in some sort of crash.

Officials say multiple individuals were checked for injuries at the scene. Three adult passengers on the bus were taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

There's a big rig on its side, and what appears to be an HRT bus off the road along with heavy emergency response activity.

Our newsroom is working on getting additional information about what happened.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing at this time.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Comments / 1

lois clark
3d ago

Although there were injuries as a result of the accident I hope that everyone recovers quickly. 🥰💝 Those injured are in my thoughts and prayers.✝️🌹 According to pictures of the accident a tractor trailer ended up on its side and the Hampton Roads Transit Bus ended up completely off the road. 🤔 The cause of the accident is still under investigation. 🚔

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

24-year-old hit by train, killed near Downtown Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — A 24-year-old person died after being hit by a train near Downtown Suffolk late Thursday night, police said. The Suffolk Police Department said it responded to Hall Avenue near Hall Place Park around 11:12 p.m. for a report of accidental death. Police believe the person was...
SUFFOLK, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

58K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy