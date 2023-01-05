ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

alxnow.com

Live Alexandria: Salon deZEN

Explore Alexandria living in this bi-weekly column sponsored and written by Sandy McMaster of McEnearney Associates. Got a question or comment? Contact Sandy at [email protected]. Do you love your hairstylist?. I do. Angela does an amazing job with all her clients. Moreover, she’s part of a unique and fabulous...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

Shark Tank Featured ‘Cousins Maine Lobster’ Announces DMV Expansion

Cousins Maine Lobster, a food truck concept and provider of Maine lobster rolls, has announced an expansion into Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C, bringing six food trucks to the region over the next 18 months. Cousins Maine Lobster appeared in Shark Tank over a decade ago to help launch expansion and began franchising in 2014. The deal marks their first multi-unit franchise sale.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Alexandria Restaurant Week to kick of in January

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Calling all DMV foodies! Alexandria will host their restaurant week from Jan. 20-29. Dozens of restaurants across Alexandria will be participating and if you would like to indulge in the food scene stay tuned for a week full of tasty cuisine. Residents and visitors can explore...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Just Listed in Alexandria

Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Atlas Brew Works to Open Brewery and Tap Room in Alexandria

Atlas Brew Works will open a third location, slated for a late-2023 opening, in the new Carlyle Crossing mixed-use development in Alexandria, the company announced Friday. The brewery and tap room, located within walking distance of the King Street and Eisenhower Avenue Metro stations, will also offer food from award-winning Andy’s Pizza.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

Three New Tenants Sign On at 12301 Old Columbia Pike

Edge has brokered three new leases at 12301 Old Columbia Pike in the area between White Oak, Fairland, and Calverton (all considered Silver Spring) in Montgomery County. Dance Silver Spring, LLC, an upscale dance studio for children and adults that operates more than 300 studios worldwide, was represented by Jonathan Hamburger of CBRE. Graphic Communications Conference of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, a union that represents more than 60,000 workers in all craft and skill areas in the printing and publishing industries, and Habesha Spring Driving School, a professional driving school that offers a variety of driving classes for students of all ages were self-represented and are among the new tenants in the building.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
theburn.com

Opening day approaching for Pupatella pizza in Leesburg

Loudoun County’s first Pupatella pizza restaurant is entering the final stretch. The sign has gone up outside the location in Leesburg and we’re told the announcement of an opening date should be coming soon. The Burn broke the news back in October 2021 that the popular regional brand...
LEESBURG, VA
theburn.com

150 year-old canal lies hidden in the woods of Lansdowne

By nature, I’m a history buff. I enjoy learning about the past – especially the local past and the history of the places where I live. Before becoming editor of Ashburn Magazine, I wrote three history books about the Florida community I lived in. So, when I heard...
LANSDOWNE, VA
dcnewsnow.com

Sorority Starts Youth Leadership Institute in Prince George's County

A sorority launched a program to help young people develop many skills, including communication, and to bolster their belief in themselves and their abilities. Sorority Starts Youth Leadership Institute in Prince …. A sorority launched a program to help young people develop many skills, including communication, and to bolster their...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Sears about to close final Maryland store

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Sears was a big part of many people’s retail shopping experience, but the legendary department store is about to close its last location in Maryland. The Sears at the Francis Scott Key Mall in Frederick opened in 1978, but its last week in business is here. “I grew up […]
FREDERICK, MD
Inside Nova

New 359-unit housing complex planned in Woodbridge

A Pennsylvania developer wants to build a 359-unit housing complex north of the Potomac Mills area. Toll Mid-Atlantic LP Co. Inc. is asking Prince William County to rezone about 36.6 acres for the project. The company is a subsidiary of Fort Washington, Pa.-based Toll Brothers, which bills itself as a...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
DCist

Arlington County’s Government Is Running Literally Everything On Clean Energy Now

Arlington County reached a milestone in its efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions: 100% of county government operations are now powered by renewable electricity. This means county government offices, streetlights, traffic signals, water pumps, and wastewater treatment facilities are now running on clean electricity. Arlington achieved this two years ahead of its 2025 goal.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
bethesdamagazine.com

100-plus cyclists use Old Georgetown Road bike lanes to rally support for changes

More than 100 bikers convened in a parking lot and posed for a video camera Sunday at Old Georgetown Road and West Cedar Lane before they embarked on a journey along Old Georgetown Road. Organizers said they wanted to show elected officials and opponents that people throughout the region had used newly installed bike lanes on the state road.
BETHESDA, MD
loudoun.gov

January Loudoun County Auction Features Bargains on Surplus Items

If getting organized is on your list of New Year’s resolutions, the current Loudoun County surplus auction features helpful items, including wooden desks and filing cabinets, metal cabinets and a conference room cabinet with a whiteboard. In addition to computer equipment and other miscellaneous items, the auction features a variety of vehicles, including a 2008 Ford F-350 XL Super Duty Diesel 4X4 with a plow. The auction will close at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, January 12, 2023.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Police: Bicyclist runs into box truck in Annandale, taken to hospital

(Updated at 11:25 a.m. on 1/7/2023) A collision involving a box truck and a bicyclist on Columbia Pike in Annandale last night (Thursday) sent the latter to the hospital. The crash occurred near the John Marr Drive intersection around 6:52 p.m. It was initially reported to Fairfax County’s dispatch center as a large box truck hitting a motorcycle, but that was later corrected to “a box truck versus a bicyclist,” according to scanner traffic.
ANNANDALE, VA

