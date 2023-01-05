Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'White House is full of hypocrites, led by Hypocrite-in-Chief' - Abbott as he defends busing migrants during ChristmasVictorTexas State
This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenVirginia State
Lucky residents to receive $12,000 in guaranteed income pilot programBeth TorresAlexandria, VA
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersLandover Hills, MD
Related
alxnow.com
Live Alexandria: Salon deZEN
Explore Alexandria living in this bi-weekly column sponsored and written by Sandy McMaster of McEnearney Associates. Got a question or comment? Contact Sandy at [email protected]. Do you love your hairstylist?. I do. Angela does an amazing job with all her clients. Moreover, she’s part of a unique and fabulous...
mocoshow.com
Shark Tank Featured ‘Cousins Maine Lobster’ Announces DMV Expansion
Cousins Maine Lobster, a food truck concept and provider of Maine lobster rolls, has announced an expansion into Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C, bringing six food trucks to the region over the next 18 months. Cousins Maine Lobster appeared in Shark Tank over a decade ago to help launch expansion and began franchising in 2014. The deal marks their first multi-unit franchise sale.
Alexandria Restaurant Week to kick of in January
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Calling all DMV foodies! Alexandria will host their restaurant week from Jan. 20-29. Dozens of restaurants across Alexandria will be participating and if you would like to indulge in the food scene stay tuned for a week full of tasty cuisine. Residents and visitors can explore...
alxnow.com
Just Listed in Alexandria
Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Atlas Brew Works to Open Brewery and Tap Room in Alexandria
Atlas Brew Works will open a third location, slated for a late-2023 opening, in the new Carlyle Crossing mixed-use development in Alexandria, the company announced Friday. The brewery and tap room, located within walking distance of the King Street and Eisenhower Avenue Metro stations, will also offer food from award-winning Andy’s Pizza.
This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the State
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Virginia definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to the legendary Texas Donuts in northern VA, you are definitely missing out.
mocoshow.com
Three New Tenants Sign On at 12301 Old Columbia Pike
Edge has brokered three new leases at 12301 Old Columbia Pike in the area between White Oak, Fairland, and Calverton (all considered Silver Spring) in Montgomery County. Dance Silver Spring, LLC, an upscale dance studio for children and adults that operates more than 300 studios worldwide, was represented by Jonathan Hamburger of CBRE. Graphic Communications Conference of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, a union that represents more than 60,000 workers in all craft and skill areas in the printing and publishing industries, and Habesha Spring Driving School, a professional driving school that offers a variety of driving classes for students of all ages were self-represented and are among the new tenants in the building.
theburn.com
Opening day approaching for Pupatella pizza in Leesburg
Loudoun County’s first Pupatella pizza restaurant is entering the final stretch. The sign has gone up outside the location in Leesburg and we’re told the announcement of an opening date should be coming soon. The Burn broke the news back in October 2021 that the popular regional brand...
theburn.com
150 year-old canal lies hidden in the woods of Lansdowne
By nature, I’m a history buff. I enjoy learning about the past – especially the local past and the history of the places where I live. Before becoming editor of Ashburn Magazine, I wrote three history books about the Florida community I lived in. So, when I heard...
dcnewsnow.com
Sorority Starts Youth Leadership Institute in Prince George's County
A sorority launched a program to help young people develop many skills, including communication, and to bolster their belief in themselves and their abilities. Sorority Starts Youth Leadership Institute in Prince …. A sorority launched a program to help young people develop many skills, including communication, and to bolster their...
Sears about to close final Maryland store
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Sears was a big part of many people’s retail shopping experience, but the legendary department store is about to close its last location in Maryland. The Sears at the Francis Scott Key Mall in Frederick opened in 1978, but its last week in business is here. “I grew up […]
Inside Nova
New 359-unit housing complex planned in Woodbridge
A Pennsylvania developer wants to build a 359-unit housing complex north of the Potomac Mills area. Toll Mid-Atlantic LP Co. Inc. is asking Prince William County to rezone about 36.6 acres for the project. The company is a subsidiary of Fort Washington, Pa.-based Toll Brothers, which bills itself as a...
Arlington County’s Government Is Running Literally Everything On Clean Energy Now
Arlington County reached a milestone in its efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions: 100% of county government operations are now powered by renewable electricity. This means county government offices, streetlights, traffic signals, water pumps, and wastewater treatment facilities are now running on clean electricity. Arlington achieved this two years ahead of its 2025 goal.
WJLA
It's been 27 years since the Blizzard of '96 crippled the DC area with snow
WASHINGTON (7News) — Twenty-seven years ago, one of the worst winter storms to ever hit the Washington, D.C. area dumped up to 30 inches of snow from the mountains to the bay. The Blizzard of '96 ranks as the sixth heaviest snowfall on record at Reagan National and third...
bethesdamagazine.com
100-plus cyclists use Old Georgetown Road bike lanes to rally support for changes
More than 100 bikers convened in a parking lot and posed for a video camera Sunday at Old Georgetown Road and West Cedar Lane before they embarked on a journey along Old Georgetown Road. Organizers said they wanted to show elected officials and opponents that people throughout the region had used newly installed bike lanes on the state road.
loudoun.gov
January Loudoun County Auction Features Bargains on Surplus Items
If getting organized is on your list of New Year’s resolutions, the current Loudoun County surplus auction features helpful items, including wooden desks and filing cabinets, metal cabinets and a conference room cabinet with a whiteboard. In addition to computer equipment and other miscellaneous items, the auction features a variety of vehicles, including a 2008 Ford F-350 XL Super Duty Diesel 4X4 with a plow. The auction will close at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, January 12, 2023.
ffxnow.com
Police: Bicyclist runs into box truck in Annandale, taken to hospital
(Updated at 11:25 a.m. on 1/7/2023) A collision involving a box truck and a bicyclist on Columbia Pike in Annandale last night (Thursday) sent the latter to the hospital. The crash occurred near the John Marr Drive intersection around 6:52 p.m. It was initially reported to Fairfax County’s dispatch center as a large box truck hitting a motorcycle, but that was later corrected to “a box truck versus a bicyclist,” according to scanner traffic.
WMTW
Missing Mass. woman was supposed to fly to Washington, D.C., on New Year's Day, friends say
Friends say a Massachusetts woman was supposed to fly to Washington, D.C., on Sunday but never arrived and now police are asking for help with the investigation into her disappearance. Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen at her Cohasset home shortly after midnight on New Year's Day, the Cohasset Police...
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in Maryland
A fast-growing restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Maryland this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 6, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Maryland location in Landover Hills.
WTOP
‘So much safer now’: Bicyclists ride new bike lanes on Old Georgetown Road
A small band of devoted bicyclists braved chilly winds Saturday to ride on the newly-installed bike lanes on Old Georgetown Road, which have been previously criticized by some Maryland drivers as troublesome, unnecessary and annoying. Seven bicyclists took part in the ride that began in downtown Bethesda and landed them...
Comments / 0