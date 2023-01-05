Read full article on original website
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Lincoln Ave. to close starting Monday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Starting Monday, Lincoln Avenue in Evansville will be closed for a new waterline installation. According to Evansville Water and Sewer Utility, the road will be closed to traffic from Green River Road to Outer Lincoln Avenue. The road closure is expected to continue for 60 days...
witzamfm.com
Jasper Revitalization and Infrastructure Project Resumes
Jasper- The new year comes with more construction for Jasper. Crews will be wrapping up the first quadrant of the Jasper Downtown Square Infrastructure and Revitalization over the coming week. The last item needed, permeable pavers for parking areas, are expected to be delivered today. These pavers are the final items for the whole project the city needs. Jasper Mayor Dean Vonderheide told WITZ’s Charlie Wayne Thursday morning once the pavers are in the city, crews will begin work.
14news.com
New coffee shop opens in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new coffee shop is set to open in Evansville on Monday. Farm 57 Coffee Shop is hosting their grand opening event in Evansville on January 9 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The new coffee shop location is 3443 Kansas Road. Their regular business hours...
An update on Tell City’s Waupaca Foundry fire
TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Waupaca Foundry officials are assessing the extent of damage from the fire at its Tell City location. Officials say the plant was evacuated and there were no injuries during the incident. Officials say mutual aid from five fire and emergency units responded and the fire was under control by 10 p.m. Spokespeople […]
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Government meetings: Jan. 9 to Jan. 13, 2023
8 a.m. — Jasper Stormwater Management Board meeting in the council chambers at 610 Main Street. 4:30 p.m. — Dubois County Council regular meeting in the Dubois County Annex at 602 Courthouse Square, Jasper. Meeting is open to the public and can be viewed online here. 5:30 p.m....
vincennespbs.org
Essex could see a new occupant
A military vehicle recycling center could soon operate in the former Essex Wire building in Vincennes. The Area Plan Commission this week approved a zoning change petition allowing for industrial work to happen outside the building. The request was made by Niehaus Companies which owns the Essex property. Knox County...
Road reopens after wreck at Southbound 41 near Watson Lane
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Southbound 41 has since been reopened since around 9:45 a.m., however, we have more details about the wreck that happened a little after nine. We are told two people were injured, with one person in each vehicle. One person was extricated. The initial crash involved a pickup with a trailer heading […]
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Airport Authority hopeful to build new Frosty Jones Airport Terminal
The Huntingburg Airport’s terminal building has been greeting pilots and passengers since the 1960s, and now, the Dubois County Airport Authority is preparing to build a new entryway to the county. Engineering plans and renderings of the proposed Frosty Jones Terminal Building are available to view at the current...
vincennespbs.org
Farmland in Knox County up for auction at the end of the month
Farmland in Knox County is expected to go up for sale soon. Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co. are set to hold an auction for 1000 acres of farmland between Bruceville and Wheatland. The land includes grain storage for around 70,000 bushels. Officials say the land will be offered in...
Was the Loud Noise Around 9:00 AM in the Posey County Area an Earthquake?
Was There an Earthquake Friday Morning in Southern Indiana?. If you were in the Poseyville area this morning, there's a good chance that you heard and possibly felt a loud noise or explosion. Social media began blowing up around 9:00 AM Central time on Friday, January 6, 2023. Residents in the Southern Indiana area were reporting a loud explosion that could have been an earthquake or crash of some sort.
Demolition event causes vibrations in southwest Indiana counties
INDIANA (WEHT) – Some people thought they felt an earthquake in Gibson and Posey counties this morning. We have confirmed there was not an earthquake, but rather a demolition event in Keensburg, Illinois. A seismograph at the University of Southern Indiana picked up a “pretty sharp” spike at 8:18 a.m. The Olney, Illinois seismic station, […]
14news.com
The Milk Barn Café to close in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Milk Barn Café located in Evansville has announced they will be closing their doors. According to The Milk Barn Café Facebook page, they say with great consideration and sadness they have decided to close the business permanently. The Milk Barn Café started out...
14news.com
Police: Man missing in Huntingburg
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - The Huntingburg Police Department is asking for help to find out any information on a man that has gone missing. According to a press release, Joseph D. Ellis Jr. was last seen visiting a family member on December 30 at Jasper Memorial Hospital. Police say Ellis...
wevv.com
Owensboro restaurant asks for community support following kitchen fire
The Owners of El Tucan Del Cielo on Tamarack Road are asking for support after a Thursday morning kitchen fire closed their restaurant temporarily. Owensboro restaurant asks for community support following kitchen fire. The Owners of El Tucan Del Cielo on Tamarack Road are asking for support after a Thursday...
Three days into an investigation, an update on the Garvin warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – It is now the third day into the investigation of the Garvin Street warehouse fire. Officials say so far, Evansville firefighters who were first to arrive to the Saturday warehouse fire have been interviewed and they shared where they went first and what they saw. Officials hope this information will help […]
14news.com
Driver leads deputies on chase in Gibson Co.
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies say authorities were led on a chase in Gibson County on Sunday afternoon. According to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started on West County Road 300 South and U.S. Highway 41 at around 4:54 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office told 14 News...
14news.com
Dispatch: Large police presence at Evansville apartment
Castle athletic trainer addresses safety protocols following Damar Hamlin injury. Updated: 2 hours ago. Castle athletic trainer addresses safety protocols following Damar Hamlin injury.
Dubois Co. Republicans fill vacant Treasurer seat
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Dubois County has a new Treasurer, and his name is Craig Greulich. The county’s GOP tells us he was voted in Saturday morning by acclamation. According to GOP officials, Greulich was the only candidate at the caucus. Greulich will be finishing the term of Cathy Merkley, who resigned to accept […]
FOX 28 Spokane
Forest Service to start Indiana project despite concerns
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service is pushing ahead with plans to log or conduct controlled burns in parts of the Hoosier National Forest despite concerns the project could taint the drinking water supply used by more than 100,000 people. Environmental groups and officials in southern Indiana’s Monroe County sued the federal agency in 2020, contending it violated federal law when it decided to proceed with logging and controlled burns over more than 15,000 acres. Opponents worry the project could harm the water quality of nearby Lake Monroe, a reservoir that provides drinking water for about 120,000 people. The Indianapolis Star reports the forest service announced last month that it plans to proceed with the project.
wdrb.com
Indiana lawmaker blames gas company for southern Indiana carbon monoxide scares
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB)-- Indiana officials are trying to get answers about a carbon monoxide scare in Clarksville on Christmas weekend. State Representative Ed Clere told WDRB he's very disappointed in CenterPoint Energy, following more than 100 reports of gas and carbon monoxide leaks over three days last night. The Clarksville...
