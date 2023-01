Nina Faye Powers, age 72 of Rockwood, went on to be with the Lord on January 4, 2023. Born a preacher’s daughter in 1950 in Oakdale, she was one of 13 children born to Arthur and Maime Powers. She grew up in Oakdale before getting married and moving to Michigan. She later moved back to Morgan and Roane counties to live out the rest of her life. She enjoyed painting, artwork, flower arrangements, and writing poetry. She is survived by:

