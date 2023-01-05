Read full article on original website
Best of Razer’s gadgets launched at CES 2023 – Gamers take note
Just like every year, Razer is stealing the limelight at CES 2023 with its gaming-centric gear and peripherals. They’ve revealed gaming laptops, PC soundbar, cloud gaming handhelds, advanced webcams and a geeky headrest. Let’s have a look at what caught our attention from the Razer camp. Designer: Razer.
Ergonomic mouse designed after a Stingray is functional without compromising comfort, productivity, and style
In my time, I have been through various iterations of a mouse and keyboard: used a few dozens and written about some hundred. If there is one thing that I have found common to all of them, it is that every other mouse or keyboard – independently or in combo – vouches to be more ergonomic than the other.
Victrola Stream Onyx turntable makes your wireless Sonos party a bit more affordable
Although the hype around vinyl records and turntables has died down a bit, they haven’t completely disappeared. Every now and then, we still see major brands putting out new models to cater to this niche but passionate market. There is definitely still room for plenty of improvement and creativity, as shown by countless design concepts on how to give the old music device a new face. With plenty of options, it might be overwhelming to pick one for your home. But if your home is already set up with a group of Sonos speakers spread throughout the house, turntable maker Victrola just made that choice a bit easier.
ASKA showcases fully-functional prototype of its ‘street-legal’ flying car at CES 2023
Although the public demonstration got called off due to dicey weather (thanks, polar vortex), NFT Inc. (not the crypto kind) was all set to reveal a fully-functional prototype of their ASKA eVTOL at CES this year. Armed with FAA and EASA certifications, the ASKA A5 is arguably the world’s first ‘street-legal’ eVTOL that can alternate between driving on a highway or flying in mid-air. I’d argue that given its design, you’d probably do a spit-take if you saw this massive machine cruising right beside you on the road.
‘Smart punching bag cover’ may just be the most niche, cool, and unusual thing we saw at CES 2023
Why punch a regular bag when you could punch a couple of sensors instead?. Meet the I-Perskin a seemingly ordinary-looking punching bag cover that comes to life the minute you switch it on. Equipped with LEDs, sensors, and a microcontroller, the I-Perskin makes training more effective by giving you actual targets to punch. Strategically-placed zones on the punching bag light up, and switch off when you land punches on them. The sensors measure your speed, force, and reactivity as you lay blows, and the companion app gives you a detailed breakdown of your training rep, telling you exactly where you need to improve. It isn’t as dramatic as a training montage from Creed, but it quite effectively gets the job done without requiring a trainer be present.
These 3D printed chairs bring an element of flexible, sustainable options to your living room
3D printing is bringing about a lot of innovations in various industries and that includes furniture design and manufacturing. While there are still a lot of things that need to be improved before we can actually go into mass or commercial production, we’re seeing a lot of new things not just in terms of design but also sustainability, flexibility, and even new features. It’s an exciting time to be experimenting with this technology and designers in particular are having fun with their creations and the production itself.
A nano-sculpting machine produced the world’s tiniest vinyl record
For people who love listening to music in its pure, analog format, listening on vinyl is probably the best way to enjoy your favorite tunes. They say though that once you start collecting records, you’ll never be able to stop and you might eventually run out of space. So what if we had vinyl records that are smaller but can still bring you almost the same quality. Well there are some people who have been experimenting with making tiny versions and now we have the tiniest of them all, although you’ll only be able to listen to part of a song.
