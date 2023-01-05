For people who love listening to music in its pure, analog format, listening on vinyl is probably the best way to enjoy your favorite tunes. They say though that once you start collecting records, you’ll never be able to stop and you might eventually run out of space. So what if we had vinyl records that are smaller but can still bring you almost the same quality. Well there are some people who have been experimenting with making tiny versions and now we have the tiniest of them all, although you’ll only be able to listen to part of a song.

