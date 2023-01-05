Lenovo’s latest ‘ThinkBook Plus Twist’ takes the dual-screen laptop format and gives it 180° dynamism

Why punch a regular bag when you could punch a couple of sensors instead?. Meet the I-Perskin a seemingly ordinary-looking punching bag cover that comes to life the minute you switch it on. Equipped with LEDs, sensors, and a microcontroller, the I-Perskin makes training more effective by giving you actual targets to punch. Strategically-placed zones on the punching bag light up, and switch off when you land punches on them. The sensors measure your speed, force, and reactivity as you lay blows, and the companion app gives you a detailed breakdown of your training rep, telling you exactly where you need to improve. It isn’t as dramatic as a training montage from Creed, but it quite effectively gets the job done without requiring a trainer be present.

