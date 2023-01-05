Read full article on original website
Fran McCaffery thanks Rutgers for being a 'class organization' following kind gestures regarding Patrick
It has been an incredibly difficult week for the McCaffery family. Last week, star forward Patrick McCaffery announced that he would be taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team due to his anxiety. The transparency from the entire McCaffery family has opened the eyes of many to how real battling anxiety is.
Everything Mike Woodson said postgame: at Iowa
Read the entire transcript of what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say to reporters following his team's 91-89 loss on the road at Iowa. Q – On the impact that losing Race Thompson with a knee injury had on the team in the second half…. MIKE WOODSON:...
Ex-Iowa basketball star Luka Garza sends message to critics after performance against Portland Trail Blazers
Former Iowa basketball star Luka Garza had one of his best performances Wednesday night for the Minnesota Timberwolves, scoring 14 points in 13 minutes against the Portland Trail Blazers. Garza is on a two-way contract with the Iowa Wolves of the NBA G League. He appeared in 10 NBA games this season, averaging 7.1 minutes and 5.4 points.
Everything Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said after the Hawkeyes' 76-65 road victory over Rutgers
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery addressed the media on Sunday following Iowa's 76-65 victory over Rutgers in New Jersey. Here is everything he had to say. McCaffery: “I just want to say, what a class organization Rutgers is. I say that because over the years, I’ve become friends with [Rutgers athletic director] Pat Hobbs and [Rutgers head coach] Steve Pikiell. I coached against Steve when he was playing. Pat came by practice yesterday to offer his well-wishes for my Patrick. The Rutgers basketball team filled out a card to wish him luck as he goes through what he’s going through. I don’t know how many programs would do that, but that sticks to whom Pat Hobbs is and who Steve Pikiell is. I just wanted to say that. We’re supposed to hate eachother, I guess, but that’s not how it is. We’re competitors, we fight, but we’re all in this thing together. We’re all in this journey together, is a better way of putting it.”
Indiana's Race Thompson out indefinitely after suffering leg injury in Iowa loss
The injury hits just keep coming for Indiana basketball. Indiana announced Saturday that veteran forward Race Thompson is out indefinitely after suffering a nasty-looking leg injury in Thursday’s 91-89 loss to Iowa. Star point guard Xavier Johnson is already sidelined with a foot injury, and All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and five-star freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino have each missed three games with back injuries.
Juwan Howard discusses Michigan basketball's loss to Spartans, respect for Tom Izzo
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Juwan Howard met with the media following Michigan men's basketball's 59-53 loss to Michigan State on Saturday afternoon at the Breslin Center. On if the low-scoring game was due to bad offense or good defense:. I would say great defense on both sides. I know...
Former five-star Skyy Clark leaving Illinois, he confirms in statement
Skyy Clark, the former No. 34 overall prospect in the 2023 class, is leaving the Illinois program, Clark confirmed to 247Sports. "I want to start by saying that I love the University of Illinois, my coaching staff, my teammates and the broader Illinois community. I made friendships in these few short months that I will keep with me for the rest of my life. This decision has nothing to do with basketball, but it does have everything to do with prioritizing myself and my family’s well-being.
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Michigan
With several Michigan State basketball alumni on hand at Breslin Center, the current Spartans paid tribute to past generations by grinding out a low-scoring, defense-focused win over rival Michigan on Saturday. Neither team shot above 38% from the field, and neither topped the 60-point threshold in a 59-53 triumph for the Spartans.
College basketball analyst diagnoses what's wrong with Kentucky
There's no easy fix for Kentucky basketball right now. A preseason top-5 team, a humiliating 78-52 loss at No. 7 Alabama on Saturday dropped the Wildcats to 10-5. The 26-point loss was the largest margin of defeat for UK in 157 all-time meetings against the Crimson Tide and the second-largest SEC loss in 14 seasons under head coach John Calipari.
New Colorado quarterback target Danny O'Neil shines at All-American Combine
Quarterback Danny O'Neil received a scholarship offer from Colorado this past Wednesday, and two days later, he was one of the top performers at the All-American Bowl National Combine in San Antonio. He was named first-team all-offense at the event by 247Sports. "The Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral 2024 talent, as expected,...
Talented Ohio RB looks to get back to Ohio State in the coming weeks
One of the top young running backs in Ohio is looking to get back to Ohio State in the not-too-distant future.
OT transfer Gunner Britton: 'It’s everything I’ve dreamed of having since I was a little kid'
Former Western Kentucky offensive tackle Gunner Britton had visited Mississippi State and he had other visits lined up before the transfer window closed, but once he got to Auburn that was all he needed to see. Britton announced his commitment to Auburn on Thursday night as he wrapped up his...
Everything Bill Self said after KU's win over West Virginia
Kansas basketball is 3-0 in the Big 12 for the first time since the 2016-17 season. KU was able to keep its perfect start to conference play alive on Saturday evening with a 76-62 win over West Virginia on the road. The Mountaineers got out to an early lead, but a 12-2 run saw the Jayhawks take control of the game. West Virginia was able to make it a two-possession game at times, but KU was never truly on the ropes. The win keeps KU at the top of the Big 12 standings.
Penn State’s Micah Shrewsberry calls out Big Ten officiating after loss to No. 1 Purdue: 'I'm frustrated'
PHILADELPHIA — Micah Shrewsberry wasn’t trying to make just one point when he picked up a technical foul just past the 10-minute mark in the Penn State men’s basketball team’s Sunday evening matchup with No. 1 Purdue. “There was 1,000 points I was trying to make,”...
UNC-Notre Dame: Hubert Davis Postgame
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –– North Carolina moved to 11-5 on the season and 3-2 in the ACC with a 81-64 win over Notre Dame in Chape Hill in Saturday afternoon. The Tar Heels remain undefeated at home this season with an 8-0 record inside the Smith Center. Caleb...
Arkansas QB transfer Malik Hornsby trends to Nebraska via Crystal Ball
Arkansas transfer Malik Hornsby now stands as the top-rated quarterback on the market, and a frontrunner appears to have emerged. Chris Hummer placed a 247Sports Transfer Portal Crystal Ball prediction Saturday for the Huskers to land Hornsby. Hummer provided more intel for 247Sports VIP subscribers HERE on Hornsby's path to...
Texas basketball coaching search: John Calipari, Rodney Terry top CBS Sports' potential Chris Beard successors
Texas basketball is the first prominent program searching for a new coach during the 2022-23 cycle. Following the midseason firing of Chris Beard, some expect the Longhorns to swing for the fences with their next coaching hire. As such, CBS Sports' Gary Parrish released a list of candidates that Texas should pursue. Horns247 also released its list of candidates for 247Sports subscribers.
Iowa Basketball: Payton Sandfort's increased confidence, production over two games is spark this team needs
Iowa has needed a spark on offense. The Hawkeyes have been an inconsistent offensive team this season, which is not the norm for a Fran McCaffery-coached team. In the last two wins over Indiana at home and Rutgers on the road, the Hawkeyes have gotten their usual contributions from Filip Rebraca and Kris Murray in the scoring department, but sophomore wing Payton Sandfort has provided this Iowa team a huge jolt with his offensive ability.
'I'm like the third Cambridge': Neal nudges into spotlight on career day for Cambridge brothers
TEMPE — Moments following their career performances on Sunday, Devan Cambridge and Jamiya Neal found themselves conveniently situated next to each other in Desert Financial Arena’s media room — where their on-court chemistry took on a different form. Cambridge would finish a response with a grin, knowing...
