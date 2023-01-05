Read full article on original website
justin rodrigue
3d ago
amazing how they just let these people back out.. what if she kills the girl ? isn't that attempted murder
Dikra Tawfik
3d ago
I hope they took her chid away. These bonds should be higher or just leave them in jail.
Queen Cin
2d ago
her bond should have been way higher ct is so different I can't wait to get out of here like how each court all have different rules smh... for a first time offender all misdemeanors n my bond was 150,000 for nothing major smh and she gets 25,000 is just insane to me that poor women could of lost her life
New Britain Herald
New Britain teen set to face sentencing next month in connection with fatal crash
NEW BRITAIN -- A young city man is expected to face sentencing early next month in connection with a fatal crash in New Britain. Luis Pagan-Gonzalez, 18, remains held on $600,000 bond while he awaits sentencing. He is scheduled to appear in New Britain Superior Court on Feb. 2, following an appearance on Thursday.
Mom gets 12 years in son’s death; attitudes of relatives differ
Before Alesha M. Cain was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in prison for recklessly causing her 3-year-old son’s death in an apartment on Oakland Street in Manchester, members of the boy’s father’s family expressed contrasting views about the case. DEFENDANT: Alesha M. Cain, 31, who formerly lived...
Driver Injured In East Windsor Shooting After Leaving Hartford Night Club
Police asked the public for information after a victim was shot multiple times while driving in Connecticut. Troopers in Hartford County received a report of shots fired on I-91 northbound in East Windsor near Exit 44 at about 2 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, Connecticut State Police reported. The victim...
Bristol Press
Bristol man pleads not guilty to home invasion, other charges
BRISTOL – A Bristol man has pleaded not guilty in a home invasion in which two people were threatened by a knife-wielding suspect. Diego Jimenez, 36, of 403 King St., stood before a judge on Thursday in New Britain Superior Court – where he pleaded not guilty to charges of home invasion, first-degree burglary, interfering with a 911 call, first-degree criminal mischief, three counts of violation of a protective order and two counts each of second-degree threatening, second-degree breach of peace and first-degree reckless endangerment.
darientimes.com
Feds: Waterbury bank robber who spent 13 months at large sentenced to a year behind bars for escape
A Waterbury man who left a halfway house a month before his sentence was up and then spent 13 months at large before he was apprehended was sentenced to a year in federal prison for his escape, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Victor Ramos, 41, was sentenced Friday to 12...
West Haven Man Shot Dead On Pond Lily
A 41-year-old West Haven man named Charles Miller was shot and killed on Pond Lily Avenue on the far west side of town Friday night, becoming the city’s second homicide victim of the year — and the third in the past week. New Haven Police Department spokesperson Officer...
NBC Connecticut
72-Year-Old Man With Dementia Missing From East Hartford Found in Newington
A 72-year-old man with dementia who was missing from East Hartford has been found in Newington. Police said Robert Abrom was reported missing by his family on Saturday. His family said he left his home to go for a walk around 1 p.m. Later that evening, officers said they were notified by the family that he had not returned home.
Eyewitness News
New Haven officers charged with mans paralysis put blame on responding EMT’s
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The New Haven officers accused in the case of a man who was paralyzed in police custody over the summer have filed a complaint against the EMT’s who responded. Randy Cox, 36, was left paralyzed when the New Haven officers who arrested him did...
Bridgeport man hit on head with hammer after refusing to give money: Police
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for a suspect after a man was hit on the head with a hammer for refusing to give money in Bridgeport. On Thursday, a man was transported to BPT Hospital for a severe head injury. The man was alert and told police that an unknown party approached him […]
35-Year-Old Driver Dies After Car Strikes I-95 Exit Sign In Westbrook, Overturns
A 35-year-old man died after his car struck a sign on I-95 in Connecticut and overturned. The crash happened in the Middlesex County town of Westbrook at about 4:10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, Connecticut State Police reported. A 2003 Ford Taurus was northbound on I-95 when it went off...
Eyewitness News
Police release body cam footage of Edgar Ismalej-Gomez's arrest
Body camera footage shows East Haven police officers chase and apprehend a suspect on I-95 in Milford. Norm Pattis can not practice law for six months. Meteorologist Scot Haney said once Friday's disturbance moves out, the state is in for a pretty good stretch of weather. Here's his mid-morning forecast.
Greenwich Mom, Slumped Over Wheel, Busted For DWI With Child In SUV, Police Say
A Fairfield County mom was busted for alleged DWI after being found slumped over the steering wheel of her SUV with her child in the back seat. The incident took place in Greenwich on Thursday, Dec. 29 on Ocean View Avenue. According to Lt. Patrick Smyth of the Greenwich Police,...
State Police identify Wallingford accident victim
A second vehicle, driven by Sharoya Hall , 39, of New York, New York, in the left lane, left the roadway into the grass center median. Hall was ejected from her vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene
Milford police: New Haven man drove into cruisers while trying to escape drug arrest
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 48-year-old New Haven man drove into two police cruisers Tuesday while trying to escape a drug arrest, according to Milford police. Milford police were conducting a security check at the Super 8 Motel on Boston Post Road when they saw an idling Ford Mustang with plates that had belonged to […]
East Hartford man starts murder sentence at emotional hearing
A man who had remained free on $2 million bond even after accepting a plea bargain and being convicted of murder and first-degree assault for shooting two men from behind in Hartford in late December 2018 began serving his 25-year prison term Thursday when an emotional sentencing hearing ended. Abdul-Hakim...
'It's just not OK.' Family of second New Year's Day shooting victim grieves loss
Investigators say Qualon Wilkes, 22, was pronounced dead on Jan. 5 at the hospital.
West Haven man dies in New Haven Inn shooting
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A West Haven man in his forties was fatally shot at the New Haven Inn Friday night, according to police. Police responded to the New Haven Inn at 100 Pond Lily Ave. just before 8 p.m. and found the victim, who was suffering from sever injuries. The man, identified as […]
Police pursuit ends with Hartford arrest
A police pursuit that originated in West Hartford this morning ended in Hartford. Thursday night, officers from Hartford were informed that a vehicle had been stolen at gunpoint in the Hillside Avenue area.
darientimes.com
Police: Suspect in arson at Southbury Training School captured after fleeing officers; more arrests expected
SOUTHBURY — A man wanted in connection with a fire caused by arson at the Southbury Training School last month was captured Wednesday after trying to evade authorities, police said. Emergency personnel responded to a report of a fire on the training school property at about 10:30 p.m. Dec....
darientimes.com
Meriden fentanyl trafficker facing up to 40 years in prison, feds say
MERIDEN — A local man who pleaded guilty to a fentanyl offense Thursday could be sentenced to more than 40 years behind bars, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut. Gerardo Nunez-Irizarry, also known as “Indio,” 44, is out on $100,000 bond pending...
