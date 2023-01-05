ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl, MS

WAPT

Drive-by shooting leads to teenager shot in the foot, JPD investigating

Jackson police are looking for the suspect(s) who shot a teenager early Saturday morning. According to JPD, a 16-year-old female was shot in the foot while walking in the hallway of her house on Queen Mary Lane. Officials said the incident happened around midnight Saturday morning. The teenager was transported...
WJTV 12

Man charged with capital murder after shooting in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is facing a capital murder charge after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Yazoo County on Monday, January 2. The Yazoo Herald reported Austin Holeman was pronounced dead early Monday morning in the Scotland community. His family called 911 when they discovered his body. Holeman had […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Man shot, in critical condition after carjacking in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is in critical condition after a carjacking that took place in Jackson Saturday night. Deputy Chief of the Jackson Police Department Deric Hearn says the incident happened along Winter Street and University Boulevard. Chief Hearn says a man was approached by two other men...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

MBI investigating death of woman, 3-year-old in Bolton

BOLTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating an apparent double homicide in Bolton on Saturday, January 7. The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, the Bolton Police Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are on the scene at Walter Vincent Memorial Apartments on L.C. Turner Circle. MBI officials said a 38-year-old woman and her three-year-old […]
BOLTON, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert canceled for 48-year-old Jackson man

UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has canceled the Silver Alert for John Areghan. MBI officials said he has been located and is safe. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 48-year-old John Areghan of Jackson. MBI officials said he’s six feet […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Fire breaks out at abandoned building in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at an abandoned building in Jackson Sunday evening. Jackson Fire Assistant Chief Patrick Armon says the fire occurred at the corner of Amite and Farish Street. He says the fire started on the second floor of the abandoned building. No injuries have...
JACKSON, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

15-Year-Old Found Shot To Death In Jackson

Jackson police are investigating the homicide of a 15-year-old girl after her body was found in a south Jackson intersection. According to WLBT, the teenager was found on the corner of Meadow Lane and McCluer Road. Police were called around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday evening about a body found lying in...
JACKSON, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Jackson Man Pleads Guilty To Carjacking 81-Year-Old Victim At Gunpoint

A Jackson man pleaded guilty today to carjacking and brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence. According to court documents, 32-year-old David Demazzio Tyler, carjacked an 81-year-old victim at gunpoint in Clinton, Mississippi on December 2, 2021. On March 22, 2022, a federal grand jury indicted Tyler...
CLINTON, MS
WAPT

New director of Mississippi's officer training academy named

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell on Friday announced the appointment of Anthony Carleton to director of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer Training Academy in Pearl. Carleton has more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement from various branches. Previously, Carleton served as a training...
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

Capitol police investigate triple shooting on Monument Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police responded to a triple shooting in Jackson on Wednesday, January 4. The shooting happened on Monument Street. Investigators said three people were rushed to nearby hospitals with injuries sustained from the incident. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said this is an ongoing investigation. They did not provide any […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Three people shot inside of a vehicle in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A shooting that saw three people suffer gunshot injuries while sitting in a vehicle is being investigated in Jackson by Capitol Police. The triple shooting occurred on Monument and Farrish Street. Police say the three victims were inside of a white Crown Vic Wednesday when the...
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

In one week, five teens shot in four separate incidents in small Mississippi town. Police ask public for vigilance.

Brookhaven police are investigating multiple shootings that injured five teens and one 21-year-old woman in the span of one week. Top officer Chief Kenneth Collins is urging property owners to have their homes or businesses well-lit and covered by working cameras, and parents to know where their children are, and what they are posting on social media.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WAPT

Capitol police investigate Jackson's first homicide of 2023

JACKSON, Miss. — Capitol police are investigating Jackson's first homicide of 2023. A witness who works at a personal care home said a man was shot and killed Tuesday morning. The witness said he was working inside a home on Earle Street when he heard four gunshots. When he came outside, he saw two men running down the street.
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

VPD responds to call involving that same former Greyhound passenger

Numerous Vicksburg Police officers responded to the Circle K on N. Frontage at Indiana Avenue for a call involving a former Greyhound passenger who was removed from the bus on Wednesday. At about 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, several units from the Vicksburg Police Department responded to reports of suspicious activity...
VICKSBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

Police: Women arrested after they jump on back of wrecker, remove weapons from car being towed for evidence

Two women were arrested after they reportedly jumped on the back of a wrecker and take weapons from the car as it was being towed for evidence in a Christmas Eve shooting. The two women — Shamekia Redd, 23, and Shafara Richardson, 26 — were each arrested by Brookhaven Police officers and charged with obstruction of justice, in connection with a Christmas Eve shooting.
BROOKHAVEN, MS

