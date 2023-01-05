Read full article on original website
Mississippi investigators: Deaths of mother, 3-year-old child investigated as double homicide
Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are investigating a double homicide in the town of Bolton. MBI officials report that a 38-year-old woman and her 3-year-old child were reportedly killed on Saturday. Officials did not release any other information about the incident, including the cause of the deaths or...
WAPT
Drive-by shooting leads to teenager shot in the foot, JPD investigating
Jackson police are looking for the suspect(s) who shot a teenager early Saturday morning. According to JPD, a 16-year-old female was shot in the foot while walking in the hallway of her house on Queen Mary Lane. Officials said the incident happened around midnight Saturday morning. The teenager was transported...
Man charged with capital murder after shooting in Yazoo County
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is facing a capital murder charge after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Yazoo County on Monday, January 2. The Yazoo Herald reported Austin Holeman was pronounced dead early Monday morning in the Scotland community. His family called 911 when they discovered his body. Holeman had […]
WLBT
Man shot, in critical condition after carjacking in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is in critical condition after a carjacking that took place in Jackson Saturday night. Deputy Chief of the Jackson Police Department Deric Hearn says the incident happened along Winter Street and University Boulevard. Chief Hearn says a man was approached by two other men...
MBI investigating death of woman, 3-year-old in Bolton
BOLTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating an apparent double homicide in Bolton on Saturday, January 7. The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, the Bolton Police Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are on the scene at Walter Vincent Memorial Apartments on L.C. Turner Circle. MBI officials said a 38-year-old woman and her three-year-old […]
Silver Alert canceled for 48-year-old Jackson man
UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has canceled the Silver Alert for John Areghan. MBI officials said he has been located and is safe. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 48-year-old John Areghan of Jackson. MBI officials said he’s six feet […]
WLBT
Fire breaks out at abandoned building in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at an abandoned building in Jackson Sunday evening. Jackson Fire Assistant Chief Patrick Armon says the fire occurred at the corner of Amite and Farish Street. He says the fire started on the second floor of the abandoned building. No injuries have...
Mississippi police: 15-year-old girl dead after suspect jumps from car, fires into crowd of teenagers walking down street
Police say a 15-year-old female is dead a suspect jumped out of a vehicle and shot into a group of teens walking to the store. Jackson Police launched a homicide investigation after the female was found dead at the intersection of Meadow Lane and McClure Road. The shooting reportedly happened...
WLBT
Search called off for suspect who fled into woods after hit-and-run near Target
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The search has been called off for a man involved in a hit-and-run near the Target in Jackson. According to Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers, the call about the hit-and-run came in about 4:00 Friday afternoon. Although the incident happened in Jackson, the Ridgeland Police Department...
darkhorsepressnow.com
15-Year-Old Found Shot To Death In Jackson
Jackson police are investigating the homicide of a 15-year-old girl after her body was found in a south Jackson intersection. According to WLBT, the teenager was found on the corner of Meadow Lane and McCluer Road. Police were called around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday evening about a body found lying in...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Jackson Man Pleads Guilty To Carjacking 81-Year-Old Victim At Gunpoint
A Jackson man pleaded guilty today to carjacking and brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence. According to court documents, 32-year-old David Demazzio Tyler, carjacked an 81-year-old victim at gunpoint in Clinton, Mississippi on December 2, 2021. On March 22, 2022, a federal grand jury indicted Tyler...
WAPT
New director of Mississippi's officer training academy named
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell on Friday announced the appointment of Anthony Carleton to director of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer Training Academy in Pearl. Carleton has more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement from various branches. Previously, Carleton served as a training...
Capitol police investigate triple shooting on Monument Street
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police responded to a triple shooting in Jackson on Wednesday, January 4. The shooting happened on Monument Street. Investigators said three people were rushed to nearby hospitals with injuries sustained from the incident. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said this is an ongoing investigation. They did not provide any […]
WLBT
Three people shot inside of a vehicle in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A shooting that saw three people suffer gunshot injuries while sitting in a vehicle is being investigated in Jackson by Capitol Police. The triple shooting occurred on Monument and Farrish Street. Police say the three victims were inside of a white Crown Vic Wednesday when the...
In one week, five teens shot in four separate incidents in small Mississippi town. Police ask public for vigilance.
Brookhaven police are investigating multiple shootings that injured five teens and one 21-year-old woman in the span of one week. Top officer Chief Kenneth Collins is urging property owners to have their homes or businesses well-lit and covered by working cameras, and parents to know where their children are, and what they are posting on social media.
Two people killed in multi-vehicle accident at Mississippi interstate frontage road intersection
Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle accident on Thursday at an intersection along a Mississippi interstate frontage road. The accident, involving four vehicle, occurred Thursday at the intersection of I-55 Frontage Road and Canton Mart in Jackson,. Officials with the Hinds County Coroner office report that the victims in...
WAPT
Capitol police investigate Jackson's first homicide of 2023
JACKSON, Miss. — Capitol police are investigating Jackson's first homicide of 2023. A witness who works at a personal care home said a man was shot and killed Tuesday morning. The witness said he was working inside a home on Earle Street when he heard four gunshots. When he came outside, he saw two men running down the street.
vicksburgnews.com
VPD responds to call involving that same former Greyhound passenger
Numerous Vicksburg Police officers responded to the Circle K on N. Frontage at Indiana Avenue for a call involving a former Greyhound passenger who was removed from the bus on Wednesday. At about 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, several units from the Vicksburg Police Department responded to reports of suspicious activity...
Police: Women arrested after they jump on back of wrecker, remove weapons from car being towed for evidence
Two women were arrested after they reportedly jumped on the back of a wrecker and take weapons from the car as it was being towed for evidence in a Christmas Eve shooting. The two women — Shamekia Redd, 23, and Shafara Richardson, 26 — were each arrested by Brookhaven Police officers and charged with obstruction of justice, in connection with a Christmas Eve shooting.
Family finds man dead in his Mississippi home. Homicide investigation launched.
Deputies say a man was found dead in his Mississippi home on Monday. WLBT in Jackson reports that the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office received a call after family members found Austin Holeman, 22, in his house in the Scotland Community shortly before 10 a.m. Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers...
